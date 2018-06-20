How to submit to Local Briefs
Fort Collins author to speak at Basecamp
Fort Collins, Colorado, author Chris Kalman is set to be present from 5-6:30 p.m. Friday at Laramie’s Basecamp, 222 S. Second St.
Kalman is author of “As Above, So Below. A Climbing Story.”
The book is a short fictional story about a tragic mountain climbing accident, according to a news release. Set in Argentine Patagonia, much of the drama of the story actually takes place within the mind of the story’s protagonist. Finding himself alone on the mountain with no ropes or equipment to safely descend, the emotionally distraught climber is forced to face his inner demons by continuing upward in hopes of finding help on the summit to get safely back down. Along the way, he toes the inevitable line between not just life and death, but the temptation of the void itself in the aftermath of the horrific tragedy.
The event is free to the public, and refreshments will be served. Attendees can enter a drawing for a $35 gift card to Basecamp.
Call Basecamp at 307-703-0172 for more information.
Mega Sports Camp VBS to begin Monday
New Life Church is planning its free Mega Sports Camp-themed vacation Bible school for children ages 4-12 from 5:30-8 p.m. June 25-28 at 4835 Fort Sanders Road.
This is an exciting program where children will learn sports skills and technique as well as character and Bible values, according to a news release. There is no cost for this event but space is limited to 50 children, so early registration is encouraged.
Contact New Life Church at info@newlifelaramie.org or 460-3351 or go to www.newlifelaramie.org/events/mega-sports-camp-vbs to register or for more information.
Tibetan Lama to speak tonight
Drupon Thinley Ningpo, a highly regarded Tibetan Lama, is set to give a teaching on “The Tibetan View of Life and Death” from 7-9 p.m. today at Canterbury House, 110 S. Ninth St. The event is free to the public.
Fire in the Pines event returns
The Fire in the Pines event is back from 8-11 p.m. today at The Great Untamed, 209 S. Third St. Fire in the Pines of San Marcos, Texas, seamlessly combines the emotional and the elemental, according to a news release. On their sophomore release of “Wind Through the Barbwire,” frontman Ben Worley’s honest and sharp writing is suffused with natural imagery, accompanied by folk instrumentation that flows from rustic and rock, to horn driven avant-garde and lush string arrangements.
The event is free to the public, but donations will be accepted. Email Jacob Peirce at jacob@jwppromotions.com or go to www.facebook.com/fireinthepines for more information.
Candidate Hageman to speak today
The public is invited to join Gubernatorial candidate Harriet Hageman for a meet-and-greet event from 6-8 p.m. today at the Women’s History House, 317 S. Second St. She will be addressing the attendees at about 6:45 p.m. about her vision for the state of Wyoming, according to a news release.
Call Rachel Rubino at 761-1203 or 742-5446 for more information.
Essay contest to honor Laramie’s anniversary
To celebrate Laramie’s Sesquicentennial, local youth 12 or younger are invited to reflect on Laramie’s past while looking ahead at the next 150 years. In an essay, they can tell a story of what they think Laramie will look like in the next 150 years.
Stories can reflect their vision of Laramie’s progress in the future and what they hope the community will look like, according to a news release. Entries should be submitted by Saturday to the Laramie Boomerang, 320 Grand Ave., Laramie, WY, 82070, or via email to news@laramieboomerang.com.
A committee will select the top 10 essays, which will be published in the Laramie Boomerang during Laramie Jubilee Days. The top essayist will receive a trip on a steam engine from Cheyenne to Denver for themselves and a parent or guardian during Cheyenne Frontier Days.
Essay contest ends Aug. 15
The Higher Ground Fair is hosting its second annual essay contest for students in grades 3-12. Cash prizes, free tickets and more are offered to winners in each category. Spanish submissions are also encouraged. All entries must be postmarked or emailed prior to 11:59 p.m. MST Aug. 15 in order to be considered.
Go to www.highergroundfair.org/contests for grade level categories and essay questions.
The Higher Ground Fair is a weekend-long event celebrating and highlighting life in the Rocky Mountain region, according to a news release. It is set for Sept. 22-23 at the Albany County Fairgrounds. Contact Celeste at 307-223-4399 or celeste@highergroundfair.org for questions.
Open house BBQ set for Thursday
A free open house is set from 3-5 p.m. Thursday at Quadra Dangle Dance Hall, 3905 Grays Gable Road. A BBQ is planned from 5-6:30 p.m. Call 399-5135 to RSVP for the BBQ.
The Gala of The Royal Horses slated for Thursday
Following in the family footsteps of seven generations, René Gasser has recreated a show, only previously seen at the famous riding schools in Vienna and Spain. The Royal Horses of Europe are some of the most celebrated in history, favored for centuries by royalty, equestrian riders and this performance celebrates the tradition, athleticism and grace of these revered creatures.
A local show is planned for 7 p.m. Thursday at the Albany County Fairgrounds Grandstand Arena, 3510 S. Third St.
There are a limited number of VIP seats, which include a post-show meet and greet, for $50 per adult and $25 per child 4-12 years old. No discounts apply to VIP seats.
General tickets are $40 per adult, $30 per senior citizen 60 or older and $15 per child 4-12 years old.
Tickets are available at www.monumentaltix.com or by calling 800-626-8497. Tickets will also be available at the door one hour prior to the event. Additional facility fees, service charges and/or taxes could be included in or added to ticket prices.
Call 352-208-2244 or go to www.galaoftheroyalhorses.com for more information.
Summer Solstice Celebration set for Thursday
The public is invited to attend the University of Wyoming Art Museum’s annual summer solstice celebration from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Thursday at the Art Museum. The celebration will include appetizers and live music.
Visitors are encouraged to arrive before noon to witness a unique architectural feature in which a single beam of sunlight shines through a solar tube in the ceiling of the Rotunda Gallery and illuminates the 1923 Peace dollar set into the center of the gallery’s floor, according to a news release. This free event occurs yearly at noon on the summer solstice. Visitors are invited to celebrate the longest day of the year and the official beginning of summer.
Members of the Laramie Astronomical Society and Space Observers, with community astronomer Ray Martin, will have telescopes set up on the terrace for visitors to safely view the surface of the sun until 1:30 p.m. The UW Art Museum will have free make-and-take art activities, including light-sensitive fabric and reflective sculptures, inspired by “The Butterfly Series: From the Collection of Jordan W. Finkelstein MD, MSc,” located in both the Shelton Studio and the Museum Studio.
Activities will end at 2:30 p.m.
Contact Curator of Education and Statewide Engagement Katie Christensen at katie.christensen@uwyo.edu or 766-6622 or go to www.uwyo.edu/artmuseum for more information.
Moose Day registration open
Registration is now open for Summer Moose Day, a citizen-science project sponsored by the University of Wyoming Biodiversity Institute.
Volunteers adopt routes that take them through likely moose habitat, which they will hike or drive Thursday morning looking for moose or signs of moose.
Results will be used to aid management of the local moose herd in the Snowy Range and Pole Mountain areas. Go to www.wyobiodiversity.org for more information and to register.
CattleWomen planning 1st summer cookout
Members of the Albany County CattleWomen are planning their first cookout of the season for Thursday. A caravan will leave the parking lot of the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Road, at 5:30 p.m. and go to Browns Creek Angus Ranch. A sirloin steak dinner will be served and live music will be played. Dinner is $15 per person. The public is invited.
Contact Leslie at 760-2118 or lmiech@farmersagent.com for more information.
