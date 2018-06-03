How to submit to Local Briefs
Aerial mosquito control planned
City of Laramie Mosquito Control scheduled the aerial application of Bacillus thuringensis israelensis for today. A back-up date of Monday was set if conditions do not allow for the application to take place today. This application of biological larvicide is targeted to control nuisance mosquito larvae in irrigated areas and floodwater southwest and northwest of Laramie. Areas to be treated include acreages along the Big Laramie River from city limits to approximately 3 miles southwest of Laramie and acreages from the northwest edge of city limits to approximately 1.5 miles northwest of city limits, according to a news release.
The bacteria is environmentally friendly and does not harm birds, fish, amphibians, mammals or other aquatic insects. The application is scheduled to begin at daylight and should conclude by early afternoon. No application will be made within the city limits.
Presently, no cases of West Nile virus have been confirmed in Albany County and the City of Laramie currently rates the risk of infection at level 1 (low risk). Mosquito control application schedules will be available on the Mosquito Control and Integrated Pest Management Hotline at 721-5056. Daily information is also available on the city website. Look for the tab on the upper left hand corner to see the planned applications for that evening and the following day. The hotline is updated daily at 4 p.m. and will also list any chemical application made by Parks Division crews. Contact Mosquito Control Crew Supervisor Tyler Shevling at 721-5258 or tshevling@cityoflaramie.org for more information.
Walk with a Doc set for today
The next Walk With a Doc event is from 1:30-2:30 p.m. today at Washington Park by the bandshell. This event will feature Kim Taylor, OT, speaking about the role occupational therapy plays in the rehabilitation process, according to a news release.
Walk with a Doc is a national organization focused on encouraging health physical activity while reversing the consequences of a sedentary lifestyle. Ivinson Memorial Hospital will provide coffee and healthy snacks. This event is free to the public.
Public invited to donate fabric
The public is invited to donate a piece of fabric, clothing or scrap that tells their story of Laramie at the Albany County Public Library, 310 S. Eighth St., for a community quilt, according to a news release. Safety paper, pens and safety pins are provided to attach a story to the fabric donation. The Act & Action Project and WPR reporter Melodie Edwards of the “I Respectfully Disagree” series are setting off to create a community quilt telling the story of Laramie. The goal of the communal quilt is to initiate conversation and civic dialogue surrounding the issues facing the community.
Senior volunteers needed to work with students
The Foster Grandparent Program of the Wyoming Rockies is welcoming seniors who are 55 or older and would like to work with children, according to a news release. Senior volunteers support teachers and students in the classroom, receive a non-taxable stipend and mileage reimbursement. Volunteers are willing to commit to 20 hours or more a week, with summers off. No prior classroom experience is necessary. Foster Grandparents tend to be individuals who care about their community and want to make a difference in their own lives and in the lives of the students they work with, the release states. Any interested senior, including veterans, are encouraged to call Maryalice at 307-223-1051, visit 968 N. Ninth St. in LaBonte Park or go to www.fostergrandparentswy.org for more information.
Driver needed for Home Delivered Meals
The Eppson Center for Seniors has a need for Home Delivered Meal drivers, according to a news release. There are openings for permanent routes and substitute drivers. Meals go out to homes at dinner time Mondays and lunch time Tuesdays-Fridays. This is a great service to folks who are unable to shop or cook for themselves. Call the Eppson Center at 745-5116 to volunteer or for more information.
Essay contest to honor Laramie’s anniversary
To celebrate Laramie’s Sesquicentennial, local youth 12 or younger are invited to reflect on Laramie’s past while looking ahead at the next 150 years. In an essay, they can tell a story of what they think Laramie will look like in the next 150 years.
Stories can reflect their vision of Laramie’s progress in the future and what they hope the community will look like, according to a news release. Entries should be submitted by June 23 to the Laramie Boomerang, 320 Grand Ave., Laramie, WY, 82070, or via email to news@laramieboomerang.com.
A committee will select the top 10 essays, which will be published in the Laramie Boomerang during Laramie Jubilee Days. The top essayist will receive a trip on a steam engine from Cheyenne to Denver for themselves and a parent or guardian during Cheyenne Frontier Days.
Essay contest ends Aug. 15
The Higher Ground Fair is hosting its second annual essay contest for students in grades 3-12. Cash prizes, free tickets and more are offered to winners in each category. Spanish submissions are also encouraged. All entries must be postmarked or emailed prior to 11:59 p.m. MST Aug. 15 in order to be considered.
Go to www.highergroundfair.org/contests for grade level categories and essay questions.
The Higher Ground Fair is a weekend-long event celebrating and highlighting life in the Rocky Mountain region, according to a news release. It is set for Sept. 22-23 at the Albany County Fairgrounds. Contact Celeste at 307-223-4399 or celeste@highergroundfair.org for questions.
Volunteers needed to plant shrubs
The Laramie Ranger District is seeking volunteers to help plant about 5,000 bitterbrush and mountain mahogany seedlings on Sheep Mountain starting at 9 a.m. Monday. During the all-day event, shrubs will be planted within the Squirrel Creek Fire burn area on the side end of Sheep Mountain, where natural revegetation has not occurred at a desired level, according to a news release. The project aims to aid native species in recovering from the fire, which will benefit big game herds that winter in the area. Volunteers are planning to meet at the Laramie Ranger District office, 2468 Jackson St. Volunteers should wear work clothing and bring food, water and leather gloves. The Forest Service will provide tools. The work will involve strenuous work on steep terrain and is not suited for younger children. Volunteers don’t have to stay the whole day. Contact Forest Service botanist Katie Haynes at 745-2419 or katharinemhaynes@fs.fed.us for more information.
Prime Time set for Monday
The next installment of Ivinson Memorial Hospital’s Prime Time program is set for 11:30 a.m. Monday in the Summit Room of IMH, 255 N. 30th St. June’s program will feature Laramie Police Department Crime Prevention officer Jason Crumpton discussing phone and door-to-door scams, according to a news release. Call 742-2142 to RSVP or for more information.
WYDOT presentation planned for Tuesday
The public is invited to the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s annual presentation of the State Transportation Improvement Program for Albany County.
This presentation includes WYDOT’s planned transportation projects for the coming years, as well as updates from WYDOT that cover both statewide and local topics, according to a news release.
This year, WYDOT will cover project plans from 2018-2024.
The presentation will be at at the Albany County Commission meeting Tuesday, then at 5:30 p.m. at the WYDOT District No. 1 office, 3411 S. Third St.
Bereavement support group to meet beginning Tuesday
Hospice of Laramie plans to offer a 12-week Bereavement Support Group starting Tuesday. This group is open to the public and will meet from 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays at 1754 Centennial Drive. There is a $50 fee for the book and journal, which will be provided. Call Jeanne at 745-9254 to register or for more information.
Wild turkey group plans information meeting
The National Wild Turkey Federation is hosting an information night from 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Library Sports Grille and Brewery, 201 Custer St. The meeting is intended to inform the public about what the federation is doing around Wyoming and the rest of the country, as well as ways that people can get involved. The National Wild Turkey Federation is dedicated to conserving wild turkey and preserving the country’s hunting heritage. Find the group on Facebook for more information.
Free event to feature retirement resources
A retirement readiness seminar is scheduled for noon Wednesday in the Spruce Conference Room at Ivinson Memorial Hospital, 255 N. 30th St. The event is free to the public.
Josh Weller, from the Social Security Administration, will be sharing information on Social Security and Medicare benefits for those preparing for retirement, according to a news release.
During the live webinar, Josh will be sharing information about how to become eligible for SSA retirement benefits, how retirement benefits are calculated, filing strategies to draw retirement benefits, how work can affect benefits, the eligibility factors for a spousal, survivor and child benefits, eligibility to Social Security Disability, Medicare enrollment and an overview of www.socialsecurity.gov and the online services available to the public.
Author Julianne Couch to visit Centennial
A free public program featuring author Julianne Couch is slated for 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Centennial branch of the Albany County Public Library.
The program will include a book discussion, reading, signing and sale, according to a news release. Couch will discuss and read from her new novel, “Along the Sylvan Trail,” about a loose collection of friends in locations from Iowa to Wyoming. Author of “The Small Town Midwest” and “Jukeboxes & Jackalopes,” a photo companion to Wyoming bars, Couch poignantly portrays the trials, longings, and triumphs of small-town living, the release states.
This program is part of the summer presentations at the library. Light refreshments will be available at 5 p.m.
Contact Celeste Colgan at celestecolgan@gmail.com or 742-2968 for more information.
Residential Wildfire Mitigation Clinic slated for Saturday
A clinic to discuss residential wildfire mitigation is set for 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Big Laramie Valley Volunteer Fire Department Station No. 4, 3987 Wyoming Highway 230 (“Mountain Home Fire Station” near Wyocolo and Mountain Home).
Topics will include forest health, building defensible space and fuel breaks around a property and financial and technical assistance programs, according to a news release. Snacks, lunch and refreshments will be provided. This workshop will be divided into presentations, followed by a short tour of the surrounding forest with examples of fire mitigation work.
Space is limited. RSVP by Thursday by calling the UW Albany County Extension office at 721-2571.
This clinic is sponsored by Wyoming State Forestry, UW Extension and Laramie Rivers Conservation District.
Wyoming Promise to host meeting Thursday
The Albany County chapter of Wyoming Promise is set to meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1402 Gibbon St.
Wyoming Promise is a statewide, non-partisan movement to get big money out of politics and bring back free and fair elections, according to a news release. The Supreme Court’s 2010 decision Citizens United vs. Federal Election Commission gave free speech rights to corporations, opening the floodgates for unlimited campaign funding to influence elections. Wyoming Promise’s goal is to place an initiative on the state’s 2020 ballot to call on Congress to pass a 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which would roll back Citizens United and bring voting power back to the people.
Call Sara Saulcy at 307-247-2911 for more information.
Whiskey enthusiasts to meet Thursday
The Women Who Whiskey Laramie chapter is planning a meeting for 6-8 p.m. Thursday in the 7220 Lounge at the Holiday Inn, 204 S. 30th St. The group is free for women 21 and older to meet other women who share a passion for whiskey. The group meets from 6-8 p.m. the first Thursday of each month in the 7220 Lounge. Contact Lynn Montoya at 721-9000 or lynnmontoy16@gmail.com for more information.
Helios Trio to perform
Helio Trio is set to perform during the Wyoming Music Teachers Association 2018 Conference at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts. John Fadial is on violin, Beth Vanderborgh is on cello and Chi-Chen Wu is on piano. Tickets are $10 for the public, $5 for University of Wyoming students and are available at the door.
The dynamic Helios Piano Trio is comprised of artist faculty from the University of Wyoming. Their rich and diverse backgrounds as international performers and recording artists combine to produce probing, and passionate interpretations of the great repertoire for violin, cello and piano, according to a new release. From their first collaboration, they recognized that indescribable “spark” and have never looked back.
Laramie’s anniversary events continue
The Laramie 150th Celebration steering committee would like to remind the public there are many more ways to participate in the celebration this summer. The following events are scheduled:
— Laramie Mural Walking Tours at 5:30 p.m. Friday, as well as June 28, Aug. 3, Aug. 24 and Sept. 14 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Architectural Walking Tours at 5:30 p.m. June 15 and Aug. 17 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Laramie Monuments Tour by Bike at 5:30 p.m. June 22 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Dedication of Laramie Pridefest Mural at 5:30 p.m. June 28 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Greenhill Cemetery Tours at 5:30 p.m. July 6 and Sept. 7 (meet at Greenhill Cemetery, 455 N. 15th St.)
— Laramie (Former) Brothels Tour at 5:30 p.m. July 20 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Laramie and Albany County History Walking Tour at 5:30 p.m. July 27 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— West Side Walking Tour at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 10 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
Tours will be guided by local historians and are approximately 90 minutes long, according to a news release. Participants should bring water and be prepared for cool evening weather. Contact Laramie Main Street at 760-3355 or downtownlaramie@gmail.com for more information.
Light of Day event coming up Saturday
The second annual Light of Day community event is slated for Saturday in the Moose Lodge parking lot at the corner of Third and Custer streets. A motorcycle rally is at 9 a.m., and the public event is from noon-4 p.m. The free event will include live music, food trucks, speakers and information booths.
Laramie Local Foods to host Sustainable Saturday
Laramie Local Foods is set to host a June Sustainable Saturday event from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at Solstice Acre Breads, 5418 Pilot Peak Road. The topic will be sourdough baking. Registration is very limited so participants should sign up early. Go to www.eventbrite.com/e/sustainable-saturdays-sourdough-baking-tickets-46225350267?ref=estw#tickets for tickets or more information. The registration fee is $10.
Historic homesteads presentation set for June 10
The Albany County Historic Society is sponsoring a presentation about Early Homesteads of North Albany County at 2 p.m. June 10 at the Rock River School Auditorium, according to a news release. Jay Harman will talk about the rich history of some of the early settlers of Northern Albany County. He has done extensive research on that area and his talk will go back in time and tell some stories. There will be other Northern Albany County ranchers joining him in the presentation with some of their “old time” stories. Call Jane Nelson or Dicksie May at 760-1753 for more information.
Cooperative Vacation Bible School registration now open online
The annual Cooperative Vacation Bible School is planned for 9 a.m.-noon June 11-15 at First Baptist Church, 15th and Canby streets. Sponsoring churches include First Baptist Church, St. Matthew’s Episcopal Cathedral, St. Paul’s Newman Center, St. Paul’s United Church of Christ and United Methodist Church. Children who are 4 by Sept. 15, 2018, can register. The Bible School is for children ages 4 through those entering sixth grade.
The theme for 2018 is God Needs YOU . . . to help others! The five days will feature outside speakers who have visited another country in a serving capacity, according to a news release. There will be Bible stories, Bible memory work, crafts, community service activities, music, outdoor recreation, snacks and more. On June 14, the children will visit Spring Wind Assisted Living to sing and visit with the residents. Registration is available online for $5 per child for the week.
Call phone 745-4106, visit the church office in the mornings or go to www.laramiefbc.org and click on Vacation Bible School to register and pay online, if desired. Early registration is encouraged so adequate preparations can be made. Summer visitors and summer school student families are especially welcome.
Trinity Baptist Church hosting Vacation Bible School
Trinity Baptist Church is putting on its annual Vacation Bible School from 6-8:30 pm. June 11-15 at the church, 1270 N. Ninth St. This free event is open to 3-year-old potty trained children to those just completing the sixth grade. Call Tamara Pratt at 361-290-0945 for more information.
Genealogical society to meet June 12
Those who want tips for researching family history on a limited budget without breaking the bank are encouraged to attend the next Albany County Genealogical Society meeting at 7 p.m. June 12 in the Relief Society Room of the LDS Church, 3311 Hayford Ave.
Carol Stetser will present “Cheapskate Genealogy.” Stetser is a former teacher and avid genealogist whose love for genealogy is a natural outgrowth of her background in English and history, according to a news release. She is a popular speaker who has served in various capacities for several Colorado genealogical societies, including teaching Introductory and Intermediate Genealogy classes.
Meetings are free to the public. Contact Katie Morgan at pksmorgan@msn.com or 399-3881 for more information.
Laramie Plains Civic Center Joint Powers Board to host meeting
The Laramie Plains Civic Center Joint Powers Board will host a public hearing for the FY 2019 budget at 5 p.m. June 13 in Room 208 in the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St. The monthly board meeting is at 5:15 p.m.
‘The Great American Read’ premiere screening planned for June 16
The Albany County Public Library will receive a grant from the American Library Association (ALA) and PBS to host programs around “The Great American Read,” according to a news release.
More than 220 public libraries applied for the $2,000 grants, which will support public programs around the series. Albany County Public Library was selected as one of 50 libraries nationwide to participate in the Great American Read.
Through a national survey, 100 novels were selected by Americans with the purpose of investigating how and why writers create their fictional works, how we as readers are affected by these stories, and what these 100 books have to say about our diverse nation and our shared human experience. The eight-part television series will feature entertaining and informative documentary segments featuring appearances by celebrities, athletes, experts, authors and everyday Americans advocating for their favorite book, culminating with a finale that reveals America’s best-loved novel as chosen by the American public, the release states.
The library’s programming for “The Great American Read” will kick off at 7 p.m. June 16, at the library, 310 S. Eighth St., with a screening of the season premiere of Great American Read. The names of the top 100 books will be announced and voting will begin. Refreshments will be served. Events and community book clubs will continue through October 2018. Go to www.facebook.com/pg/acpls/events for more information.
Veterans assistance planned in Laramie
A state of Wyoming veterans service officer from the Wyoming Veterans Commission will conduct community outreach services in Wyoming cities throughout June.
Vicki Osman is available to meet with veterans and their families to discuss state and federal veterans’ benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims, or VA healthcare, according to a news release. Osman can also help veterans and their families apply for benefits, file claims or request healthcare. Her office is located at the Joint Forces Readiness Center, 5800 Central Ave., in Cheyenne, and she will also be available at the following location:
— 10 a.m.-2 p.m. June 19 at the Workforce Center, 3817 Beech St.
During periods of inclement weather, please check with the staff at the outreach locations to ensure the veterans service officer will be available. Call Osman at 307-214-2112 for more information or to schedule an appointment.
Touch-a-Truck event returning
The city of Laramie, in conjunction with Laramie GM Auto Center, Dirt-Tech Excavation, Pete Lien & Sons, Inc. and Mountain Cement and combined with all of its generous sponsors, recently announced the second annual Touch-A-Truck Event is planned for 10 a.m.-1 p.m. June 23 at the Ice & Event Center, 3510 Garfield St.
This event is geared around the concept of providing children of all ages an opportunity to experience their favorite trucks and vehicles up close, according to a news release. Free Touch-A-Truck shirts and truck-related books made possible by sponsors will be distributed throughout the day. Children will be able to visit and explore the vehicles on display, ask questions of the operators and collect Touch-A-Truck trading cards. Food will be available for purchase throughout the day.
An AirLife helicopter is also scheduled for display.
This event is free for all attending. Donations are encouraged, with all proceeds benefiting the Parks & Recreation Department Scholarship Fund.
Go to www.cityoflaramie.org or call 721-5269 for more information.
Vets at the Nets slated for June 23
Vets at the Nets is a tennis workshop and time to play tennis for veterans and veterans with disabilities, according to a news release. It is set for 9 a.m. June 23 at the University of Wyoming Tennis Center on Armory Road. This is an all-day event, with a barbecue and beverages as well. The community is encouraged to participate.
Contact Meredith Brose at mabrose25@gmail.com or 650-290-2068.
Annual duck race coming up
The 14th annual Big Laramie Duck Race takes to the water with up to 2,500 rubber ducks June 30 at Optimist Park.
The event kicks off at 9 a.m. with a free pancake breakfast, live music and a community social hour. Ducks will be in the water at 10 a.m., and winners will be announced after the last duck has crossed the finish line.
Tickets can be purchased from any rotarian for $10 per duck or $25 for three. With more than 30 prizes available, the top three prizes are $2,500 provided by Premier Bone & Joint, $1,000 from Toyota of Laramie and $500 from Quality Inn & Suites University. The race is conducted by the Laramie Rotary Club and supports the club’s local initiatives, including programs for the Cathedral Home for Children and support for the Laramie Suicide Prevention Hotline, according to a news release. Call Rotarian Becky Maddox at 760-6379 for tickets or more information.
Albany County Cattlewomen Ranch Tour coming up
The Albany County CattleWomen Ranch tour will be July 21 and visit ranches in the Sand Creek area, according to a news release.
Parking is extremely limited, therefore participants are strongly urged to reserve space on one of two buses available at a cost of $15/person. Call Bonnie at the Eppson Center for Seniors at 745-5116 or Sandra Eike at 760-5590 by July 10 for bus reservations. Those in private vehicles should expect to walk some distance to tour the ranch buildings.
The tour is free to the public, with a beef luncheon available for $6.
Attendees should meet at 8 a.m. at the south end of the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site for light refreshments and tour instructions. Departure is scheduled for 9 a.m.
Wyoming Statehood Celebration set for July 10
The Wyoming Statehood Celebration is from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. July 10 at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Road. Free hot dogs will be available to the first 800 people, according to a news release. There are set to be children’s activities, stagecoach rides, entertainment and more. Contact Deborah Amend at deborah.amend@wyo.gov or 745-3733 or go to www.wyoparks.state.wy.us/index.php/places-to-go/wyoming-territorial-prison for more information.
UW’s ‘What in the World?’ summer program scheduled in Centennial
University of Wyoming students and faculty members are set to give three presentations during the sixth annual “What in the World?” summer program at the Albany County Public Library branch at 27 Second St. in Centennial. All discussions are free to the public.
A faculty discussion is planned for July 11, and a guest lecture Aug. 15. All sessions are at 5:30 p.m. The program, moderated by Jean Garrison, UW Center for Global Studies director, highlights the work that recent UW graduates completed for their international research projects and the innovative research of UW-affiliated faculty.
Contact Garrison at 766-6119 or email garrison@uwyo.edu or got to www.uwyo.edu/globalcenter for more information.
