Local Briefs: July 22

Cars & Coffee fundraiser set for Aug. 19
Cars & Coffee is a free public event set for 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 19 at the Albany County Fairgrounds. Participants can register any car — from exotics to old beaters, according to a news release. There is a $5 entry fee, with prizes for first, second and third place. All proceeds go toward buying car seats for local foster children.
Contact Jennifer Vazqueztell at laramiefostercloset@gmail.com or 561-729-2945 or go to www.laramiefostercloset.com.
Punkin’ Chunkin’ & Harvest Fall Festival slated for Sept. 29
The public in welcome to Laramie Foster Closet’s Pumpkin Chunkin 2.0 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Alvany County Fairgrounds. Attendees can watch teams compete to win the title of Lord of the Gourd and more than $2,000 in prizes, according to a news release. Vendors, children’s games and food trucks will be at the event. This is an opportunity to support local children in foster care. Admission is $5.
Toys for Tots seeking Albany County coordinator
Toys for Tots for Albany County is seeking a coordinator for the 2018 Christmas season. The coordinator can be a community or organization member. The Toys for Tots Foundation requires the coordinator to attend training Sept. 13-16 in Leesburg, Virginia, and must pass a federal background check. Airfare will be paid by Toys for Tots.
During the 2017 campaign, in keeping with the Marine Corps Reserve slogan, “Every child deserves a little Christmas,” the program provided 592 toys for local children, according to a news release.
This is a no-pay volunteer position with guidance from the local Marine Corps League Detachment 777. The past coordinator is willing to consult and assist to ensure a continued presence in the county. An immediate response is needed to meet timelines for the background check, processing of an application and scheduling airfare. Email brookseaux@gmail.com for more information.
Workshop planned at United Presbyterian Church
BorderLinks, the educational arm of the sanctuary movement in Arizona, is set to present a workshop at 10:45 a.m. today at United Presbyterian Church, 11th Street and Grand Avenue. The purpose of the workshop is to provide deeper understandings of borders, migrations and social justice with lessons learned from the borderlands, according to a news release.
BorderLinks was formed 30 years ago to provide education about migration justice issues by helping to develop an in-depth understanding of the root causes of migration, the hazards faced by migrants and what can be done to support migrants around the U.S. They provide a voice to the people who are directly affected by U.S. immigration policies, the release states.
The workshop is open to the public. Child care will be provided and brunch will be served. The service at 9:30 a.m. is open to the public and BorderLinks will present a brief presentation.
UW Horse Show Series to continue today
The University of Wyoming Horse Show Series is slated to continue today and Sept. 8 at the Martha Hansen Teaching Arena off Wyoming Highway 230. The shows start at 9 a.m., and Western classes will start no earlier than 10:30 a.m. There are four age divisions (Small Fry, 13 and younger, 14-18 and 19 and older), and classes include halter, showmanship, hunter under saddles, hunt seat equitation, Western pleasure, Western horsemanship and ranch riding. Additionally, a jackpot ranch trail class is planned for Sept. 8 only.
Classes are $5 each or $30 per day, and pattern packets are $5 each. All proceeds help support the UW Horse Judging Team, the release states.
Contact Lacey Lindsay at 760-3519 or Jenny at jingwers@uwyo.edu for more information.
Interfaith places donation boxes at grocery stores
Interfaith-Good Samaritan recently placed blue donation boxes near the customer service desks at both Safeway and Ridley’s Family Market. Customers can drop in any non-perishable items as they exit the store. All donations go directly to Interfaith and are used in its food pantry to help feed hungry Laramie residents, according to a news release.
The pantry has 800-1,000 visitors every month, the release states.
Senior volunteers needed to work with students
The Foster Grandparent Program of the Wyoming Rockies is welcoming seniors who are 55 or older and would like to work with children, according to a news release. Senior volunteers support teachers and students in the classroom, receive a non-taxable stipend and mileage reimbursement. Volunteers are willing to commit to 20 hours or more a week, with summers off. No prior classroom experience is necessary. Foster Grandparents tend to be individuals who care about their community and want to make a difference in their own lives and in the lives of the students they work with, the release states. Any interested senior, including veterans, are encouraged to call Maryalice at 307-223-1051, visit 968 N. Ninth St. in LaBonte Park or go to www.fostergrandparentswy.org for more information.
Driver needed for Home Delivered Meals
The Eppson Center for Seniors has a need for Home Delivered Meal drivers, according to a news release. There are openings for permanent routes and substitute drivers. Meals go out to homes at dinner time Mondays and lunch time Tuesdays-Fridays. This is a great service to folks who are unable to shop or cook for themselves. Call the Eppson Center at 745-5116 to volunteer or for more information.
Laramie Quilts of Valor hosts quilt show
Laramie Quilts of Valor is set to host a quilt show July 1-30 at Quilt Essentials in downtown Laramie. Quilts will be on display during business hours 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays. The store will have members on hand today to answer any questions. These quilts will be awarded to service members who have touched by war. Email laramieqov@gmail.com for more information.
Essay contest ends Aug. 15
The Higher Ground Fair is hosting its second annual essay contest for students in grades 3-12. Cash prizes, free tickets and more are offered to winners in each category. Spanish submissions are also encouraged. All entries must be postmarked or emailed prior to 11:59 p.m. MST Aug. 15 in order to be considered.
Go to www.highergroundfair.org/contests for grade level categories and essay questions.
The Higher Ground Fair is a weekend-long event celebrating and highlighting life in the Rocky Mountain region, according to a news release. It is set for Sept. 22-23 at the Albany County Fairgrounds. Contact Celeste at 307-223-4399 or celeste@highergroundfair.org for questions.
Health workshop planned at Eppson Center
A free six-week health workshop for people with chronic health conditions and their friends, family and caregivers is set to continue from 9-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 14 at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. Participants can learn to better manage their health using evidence-based strategies, according to a news release. Topics include problem solving, decision making, understanding emotions, healthy eating, action planning, exercise, effective communication and evaluating treatment, according to a news release. Contact Dominick Duhamel at dduhamel@uwyo.edu or 766-2765 for more information.
Albany County Bereaved Parents to meet Tuesday
Albany County Bereaved Parents plan to meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Jacobs Polidora, LLC office, 100 S. Sixth St. The group provides support and understanding to anyone who has lost a child or grandchild of any age, according to a news release. The meeting is an opportunity for bereaved parents to find comfort from being with a small group of people in a casual setting who understand the loss of a child. Members have experienced a wide range of loss including those who lost children in utero, as toddlers, young children, teenagers and adults in a wide range of circumstances including accident, illness and suicide, the release states.
Call Jennifer Curran at 760-8670 or send a private message to the group’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/albanycountybereavedparents for more information.
Family Promise to host volunteer training course
Family Promise of Albany County is set to host a volunteer training course from 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday at United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. Participants should park in the north parking lot. The course is open to the public. This is an opportunity to learn more about Family Promise and how volunteers can help to make a difference in the lives of vulnerable children and families in our community, according to a news release. The class will be lead by Executive Director Ava O’Hollearn.
Veterans assistance planned
A state of Wyoming veterans service officer from the Wyoming Veterans Commission will conduct community outreach services in Wyoming cities throughout July. Vicki Osman is available to meet with veterans and their families to discuss state and federal veterans’ benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims or VA healthcare, according to a news release. Osman can also help veterans and their families apply for benefits, file claims or request healthcare. Her office is located at the Joint Forces Readiness Center, 5800 Central Ave., in Cheyenne, and she will also be available from 2-4 Tuesday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 9 and Aug. 23 at the Workforce Center, 3817 Beech St.
During periods of inclement weather, please check with the staff at the outreach locations to ensure the veterans service officer will be available. Call Osman at 307-214-2112 for more information or to schedule an appointment.
Dance Festival continues
The 23rd annual Snowy Range Summer Dance Festival is slated through Saturday at the University of Wyoming. This 10-day festival provides participants the chance to study with distinguished faculty, according to a news release. This year, the festival welcomes faculty from the Limón Dance Company, along with special guests Tai Jimenez from Dance Theater of Harlem and Boston Ballet, Thayne Jasperson from the hit musical “Hamilton” and James Sutton from NYU Tisch and New York Theatre Ballet.
The Student Showcase Concert is at 7 p.m. Tuesday on the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Main Stage. The showcase allows dancers to perform choreography from their home studios. This event is free to the public.
The festival ends with the gala performance at 4 p.m. Saturday in the Laramie High School Auditorium. The event is open to the public. Tickets are $12. Tickets can be purchased at the UW Fine Arts Box Office or www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
Go to www.snowyrangedance.com, like the group on Facebook or follow the group on Snapchat and Instagram @snowyrangedance for more information about Snowy Range Summer Dane Festival.
Summer Concert Series to conclude Wednesday
The 2018 Summer Concert Series line-up was officially selected and will be presented by 7220 Entertainment.
The final concert is from 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday on the University of Wyoming Simpson Plaza. Residence Life and Dining Services will provide burgers (including a veggie option), grilled chicken, salads, drinks and sides for purchase from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The Summer Concert Series is free to the public.
The Still Tide is the final band.
Go to www.uwyo.edu/summer-programs, like the Wyoming Union on Facebook, follow via @UWYOCAC on Instagram and Twitter, or add @wyounion on Snapchat for more information about Summer Programs.
Those needing assistance to attend this event should contact the Wyoming Union Information Desk at 766-3160.
Laramie Municipal Band Concert set for Wednesday
The Municipal Band Concert Series is back Wednesday evenings during the summer.
The concerts presented by the Laramie Municipal Band are at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Edgar J. Lewis Bandshell at Washington Park.
Sponsored by the Laramie Parks and Recreation Department, the band will continue concerts every Wednesday evening through Aug. 1. The concerts are free to the public.
Members of the band include community members from Laramie and Albany County, as well as select UW musicians and high school performers, covering the gamut of almost seven decades of band geeks sharing their talent with the audiences and having fun, according to a news release. Director of the band is Robert Belser, UW director of bands. Contact Parks and Recreation Director Todd Feezer at tfeezer@cityoflaramie.org or call 721-5260.
Wyoming government involvement presentation planned
Those who want to learn more about Wyoming’s government and how to get involved can experience a presentation at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday or 4 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Albany County Public Library, 310 S. Eighth St.
Participants can also bring a driver’s license so they can register to vote. The presentation will also be on YouTube at sarahsgoldaward.
Email sholles2018@gmail.com for more information.
Movie in the Park event planned for Thursday
The city of Laramie, in conjunction with First Interstate Bank, announces “Three Amigos,” featuring Steve Martin, Chevy Chase and Martin Short, will be screened Thursday at sundown following the conclusion of the Thursday Local Market at Undine Park. This is the second film in a three-movie series in celebration of Laramie’s 150th anniversary, according to a news release.
This event is intended to be reminiscent of drive in movies and is free for all attending.
The Friends of Community Recreation Foundation will be onsite with free popcorn. Festivities will begin at about 7 p.m. with music, drawings and contests. Participants should bring blankets, chairs and snacks and dress for cool weather.
The film should start at about 8:30 p.m. However, lighting will dictate the actual start time.
Contact the city of Laramie Parks & Recreation Department at parksandrecinfo@cityoflaramie.org or 721-5269 for more information or to get involved.
Age-Friendly Laramie to host event
Age-Friendly Laramie needs help in developing a city-wide initiative aimed at promoting healthy and fulfilling aging in Laramie, according to a news release. Age-Friendly Laramie is set to host its third of three “visioning” meetings from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the Feeding Laramie Valley Building, 968 N. Ninth St. The meeting is open to the public. Call 766-5688 for more information.
Community Memorial Service set for Thursday
The Hospice of Laramie plans to host its annual Community Memorial Service at 4 p.m. Thursday at Hospice of Laramie, 1754 Centennial Drive. This service, led by Chaplain Rhett Ivey, will honor and celebrate the lives of hospice patients and community members who have died in the last year. This is a free event open to the entire community.
Crazy Horse family members to appear in Laramie
Crazy Horse family members Floyd Clown, Doug War Eagle and author William Matson are scheduled to be available to discuss and sign their book “Crazy Horse: The Lakota Warrior’s Life and Legacy” from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Albany County Public Library, 310 S. Eighth St.
The Crazy Horse family’s oral history had not been told outside the family for more than a century, according to a news release. Now, it is finally being told by Floyd Clown, War Eagle and Red Thunder, who are the son and grandsons of Edward Clown, a nephew to Crazy Horse and the keeper of the sacred bundle and pipe for the family after his mother Iron Cedar died, the release states.
Floyd Clown, War Eagle and Red Thunder currently live in Dupree, South Dakota, on the Cheyenne River Reservation. Matson, a documentary filmmaker, currently resides in Spearfish, South Dakota. This is Matson’s first book.
The event is free to the public.
Gallery closing reception set for Thursday
“Landscapes, Leather, and Live Edge” is a group fine art exhibition and free public art show featuring the work of five Laramie-based participating artists, including Celeste Havener, Gary Havener, Abi Paytoe Gbayee, Niki DeLancey and Allison Pluda of Seneca Creek Studios on display for the entire month of July, according to a news release.
The gallery will be on display from noon-6 p.m. Thursdays, noon-7 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and noon-4 p.m. Sundays through July at ArtConnect Gallery, 302 S. Second St. The closing reception is from 5-8 p.m. Thursday. The receptions are free to the public.
Contact ArtConnect Gallery at 460-3304 or 460-9304 or artconnect@uwyo.edu for more information.
Laramie’s anniversary events continue
The Laramie 150th Celebration steering committee would like to remind the public there are many more ways to participate in the celebration this summer. The following events are scheduled:
— Laramie Mural Walking Tours at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 3, Aug. 24 and Sept. 14 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Architectural Walking Tours at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 17 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Greenhill Cemetery Tours at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 7 (meet at Greenhill Cemetery, 455 N. 15th St.)
— Laramie and Albany County History Walking Tour at 5:30 p.m. Friday (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— West Side Walking Tour at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 10 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
Tours will be guided by local historians and are approximately 90 minutes long, according to a news release. Participants should bring water and be prepared for cool evening weather. Contact Laramie Main Street at 760-3355 or downtownlaramie@gmail.com for more information.
Laramie Barnstormers to host open house
The Laramie Barnstormers are set to host an open house and fly in at 9 a.m. Aug. 4 at Stark Field, 2 miles north on U.S. Highway 287. There is set to be flight demonstrations, a new car track, burgers and hotdogs, RC plane flying and RC car driving. Call Sam Kotby at 760-8947 for more information.
Ark Equestrian Center to host annual Hootenanny
The Equestrian Center at Ark Regional Services is set to present its third annual Hootenanny from 6-9 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Equestrian Center, 1375 N. Pine St. Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for youth ages 6-15 and free for children 5 and younger.
All money raised at this event will support the Equestrian Center’s Therapeutic Riding and Equine Assisted Learning programs. These programs benefit many people, including children who struggle in typical classroom environments, people of all ages with mental health challenges, individuals with physical limitations, veterans, at-risk-youth and people with intellectual disabilities, according to a news release.
The evening will include music by Westbound 40, dinner provided by Born in the Barn, a silent auction, a gun raffle, a performance by the Wyoming Widowmakers and a chance to win an entire processed pig or a saddle. Adult beverages by Northridge Discount Liquors will be available for purchase.
Tickets are available at www.arkhorses.org, 1150 N. Third St. or 1375 N. Pine St.
Contact Peter Laegreid at outreach@arkrs.org or 742-6641 for more information.
UW’s ‘What in the World?’ summer program scheduled in Centennial
University of Wyoming students and faculty members are set to give a presentation during the sixth annual “What in the World?” summer program at the Albany County Public Library branch at 25 Second St. in Centennial. The discussion is free to the public.
A guest lecture is at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 15. The program, moderated by Jean Garrison, UW Center for Global Studies director, highlights the work that recent UW graduates completed for their international research projects and the innovative research of UW-affiliated faculty.
Contact Garrison at 766-6119 or email garrison@uwyo.edu or got to www.uwyo.edu/globalcenter for more information.
UW’s Haub School, ENR to host panel discussion
To celebrate its 25th anniversary and look ahead to the next 25 years, the Haub School and Ruckelshaus Institute of Environment and Natural Resources at the University of Wyoming are set host a public reception and panel discussion in August.
“Civility: The Case for Collaboration” panel discussion celebrates the 25th anniversary at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 23 at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center. The event is free to the public.
Panelists will include former U.S. Sen. Al Simpson, former Gov. Mike Sullivan and Haub School Board Chairman John Turner. Retired Wyoming Supreme Court Chief Justice Marilyn Kite will moderate the discussion, with introductory remarks from Liliane Haub.
Go to www.uwyo.edu/haub/events or contact Amanda Korpitz at akorpitz@uwyo.edu or 766-6979 for more information.
Historic Carnegie libraries featured in traveling exhibit
The Alliance for Historic Wyoming is set to celebrate historic Carnegie library buildings around Wyoming with a traveling exhibit. The exhibit will be on display through Aug. 24 at Coe Library on the University of Wyoming campus. The exhibit is open to the public and sponsored in part by a grant from the Wyoming Humanities Council. The exhibit consists of five panels detailing the history and architecture of Wyoming’s 16 Carnegie libraries, according to a news release.
The Alliance for Historic Wyoming is a statewide historic preservation nonprofit dedicated to protecting Wyoming’s historic places and spaces.
Go to www.historicwyoming.org for more information.
Wyoming Archaeology Fair scheduled for September
The Archaeology Fair is part of Wyoming Archaeology Month showcasing Wyoming’s rich cultural heritage from prehistory to the present day and will provide a unique and fun hands-on learning experience for all ages, according to a news release. This free event is from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 8-9 at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Road. Features include Native American historians and rich cultural activities such as atlatl throwing, pottery making, flint knapping, archaeology dig, blacksmith, interactive displays, demonstrations and more.
Contact Lori Hogan at lori.hogan2@wyo.gov or 307-777-5196 or go to www.wyoarchaeo.state.wy.us/index.php/events for more information.
Archaeology Awareness Month coming up
The 20th Annual George C. Frison Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology and Wyoming Archaeology Awareness Month sponsored lecture is slated for 4-6 p.m. Sept. 20 in the University of Wyoming Ag Auditorium. Dr. Stuart Fiedel, senior archaeologist at Louis Berger Group, will present this year’s lecture, “Native American Origins: Reconciling the Evidence of Ancient Genomes and Archaeology.” A reception will follow in the department foyer.
The event is free to the public. Contact Lori Hogan at lori.hogan2@wyo.gov or 307-777-5196 or go to www.wyoshpo.state.wy.us/aamonth for more information.
Global warming speaking event set for November
Noted educator Jeffrey Bennett plans to give his audience the foundation needed to speak intelligently about the science behind global warming and show attendees why the solutions to this important problem are ones people of all political persuasions can agree on, according to a news release.
Bennett’s Laramie stop of his The Global Warming Tour is Nov. 8 at the University of Wyoming. The time is yet to be determined. The event is free to the public.
Go to www.globalwarmingprimer.com/tour for more information.
