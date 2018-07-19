How to submit to Local Briefs
Audubon group planning special meeting
Chris Parish from the Peregrine Fund is set to discuss condor conservation at a special meeting of the Laramie Audubon Society at 4 p.m. Saturday in the University of Wyoming Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center Auditorium, 10th and Lewis streets. LAS organized this event in response to public interest spurred by the presence of a California condor at the summit of Medicine Bow Peak during the weekend of July 7. That condor was a young, captive-raised female bird released in Arizona several months ago, according to a news release.
The Peregrine Fund is in charge of the condor reintroduction project in northern Arizona. Parish will describe the Peregrine Fund’s endangered species work with the southwestern Condor Reintroduction Program and lessons learned that provide insights for greater conservation. He will also describe the history of the condor, its threats and near extinction, followed by the inception of the greater recovery program and the Peregrine Fund’s role in producing and managing free-flying condors. He will also discuss implications for landscape-scale conservation related to lead poisoning in wildlife, the release states.
Go to www.laramieaudubon.blogspot.com or email laramie.audubon@gmail.com for more information regarding LAS events.
Albany County Bereaved Parents to meet Tuesday
Albany County Bereaved Parents plan to meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Jacobs Polidora, LLC office, 100 S. Sixth St. The group provides support and understanding to anyone who has lost a child or grandchild of any age, according to a news release. The meeting is an opportunity for bereaved parents to find comfort from being with a small group of people in a casual setting who understand the loss of a child. Members have experienced a wide range of loss including those who lost children in utero, as toddlers, young children, teenagers and adults in a wide range of circumstances including accident, illness and suicide, the release states.
Call Jennifer Curran at 760-8670 or send a private message to the group’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/albanycountybereavedparents for more information.
Wyoming Government and How to Get Involved
The public is invited to come learn about Wyoming’s government, how to get involved and why it is important to be involved, according to a news release. Wyoming Government and How to Get Involved is from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday and 4-6 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Albany County Public Library, 310 S. Eighth St. Attendees need to bring their driver’s licenses to register to vote. Those interested who can’t come in person can join on YouTube (search Sarah’s Gold Award).
Email Sarah Holles at sholles2018@gmail.com for more information.
Greenbelt section closure planned through Friday
The city of Laramie, Parks & Recreation Department and the Union Pacific Railroad scheduled a closure of the 1½-mile southern loop, directly south of Interstate 80, of the Laramie River Greenbelt Trail ending Friday for routine phytoremediation studies. During this time, heavy equipment will be operating in the “phyto” area and will be regularly crossing over the pathway, making the area unsafe for users, the release states.
Access to the Greenbelt will still be allowed at the Laramie River Greenbelt Trailhead located off Garfield Street and Optimist Park. Only the southern loop of the trail will be closed while this work is completed. Users will still be able to access the bridge crossing the Laramie River near TriHydro Corporation to preserve the east-west trail connection from West Laramie to the West Side and downtown, the release states.
Family Promise to host meeting today
Family Promise of Albany County is set to host a coordinator meeting from 5:30-7 p.m. today at the United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. The public should park in the north parking lot. This meeting is to provide coordinators with the opportunity to compare notes and formulate ideas as to how the group can serve guests in other ways.
Candidate forum planned for public
The League of Women Voters of Laramie, in partnership with the Albany County Public Library, scheduled candidate forums for Laramie and Albany County candidates in contested primary races, according to a news release. The next forum is for Laramie City Council Ward 3 candidates from 7-9 p.m. today at ACPL, 310 S. Eighth St. The Aug. 2 forum was canceled.
Democrats to host Picnic in the Park
Albany County Democrats invite the public to come a Picnic in the Park event from 6-8 p.m. today in the Otto Dahl Shelter at Washington Park to meet local candidates and share in food and conversation, according to a news release.
The picnic will be an opportunity for the public to talk with local candidates, hear them speak, learn more about campaign efforts and engage in conversation about what matters most to voters in the upcoming election. Ice cream and beverages will be served.
Attendees can bring an appetizer or dessert to share, as well as their friends, colleagues, neighbors, family members — anyone who wants to learn more about the candidates running this election year. Participants can also bring games, blankets to lounge on, questions to ask the candidates and, of course, their appetites.
Email albanycounty@wyodems.org for more information.
Bowling alley to host free bowling for veterans
A free bowling event for veterans is from 7-9 p.m. today at Laramie Lanes, 1270 N. Third St. Contact Meredith Brose at mabrose25@gmail.com or 650-290-2068 for more information.
Leadership Laramie application deadline coming up
The goal of Leadership Laramie is to encourage and help prepare citizens of Albany County take positions of leadership within the community, according to a news release. This is done through a combination of training in leadership and educating participants on a wide variety of community issues. The program is based on other community leadership programs throughout the United States. Sponsored by the Laramie Chamber Business Alliance, Leadership Laramie utilizes the UW Cooperative Extension EVOLVE model and students can qualify for undergraduate or graduate credit through the University of Wyoming.
Those who wish to apply for the 2018-2020 Leadership Laramie program should submit applications soon. The application deadline is Friday. Call 745-7339 or go to www.laramie.org/membership/annual-events/leadership-laramie to learn more about the program and get an application.
Return completed applications to the LCBA office at 800 S. Third St. or email them to Josie at jmolloy@laramie.org. Contact Josie at 745-7339 or jmolloy@laramie.org for questions or more information.
Movie series to continue Friday at War Memorial Stadium
The Cowboy Summer Movie Series is set to show “Back to the Future” at 8 p.m. Friday at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Southwest Gate 3 opens at 7:30 p.m. The event is free to the public with free popcorn, water and prizes, according to a news release. No outside food, drinks or chairs will be allowed, but blankets and pillows are welcome. The event is presented by UniWyo Federal Credit Union.
Cathedral Home for Children to host golf fundraiser
Cathedral Home for Children is set to host its annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser on July 20 at Jacoby Golf Course. The shotgun start is 8 a.m. and check-in begins at 7 a.m. Lunch will be provided at 1 p.m. The fundraiser consists of an 18-hole scramble with hole games including longest drive, longest putt and closest to the pin with raffle and awards ceremony to follow. Sponsorship opportunities include Birdie Sponsor ($600), Hole Sponsor ($300) and Raffle Sponsors. Go to www.cathedralhome.org to register a team or to become a sponsor. Call 721-1535 for more information.
Laramie’s anniversary events continue
The Laramie 150th Celebration steering committee would like to remind the public there are many more ways to participate in the celebration this summer. The following events are scheduled:
— Laramie Mural Walking Tours at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 3, Aug. 24 and Sept. 14 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Architectural Walking Tours at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 17 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Greenhill Cemetery Tours at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 7 (meet at Greenhill Cemetery, 455 N. 15th St.)
— Laramie (Former) Brothels Tour at 5:30 p.m. Friday (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Laramie and Albany County History Walking Tour at 5:30 p.m. July 27 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— West Side Walking Tour at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 10 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
Tours will be guided by local historians and are approximately 90 minutes long, according to a news release. Participants should bring water and be prepared for cool evening weather. Contact Laramie Main Street at 760-3355 or downtownlaramie@gmail.com for more information.
