Bethel Baptist Church planning vacation Bible school
Ocean Commotion is the theme for the upcoming vacation Bible school hosted by Bethel Baptist Church. The four-day event is scheduled for 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 6-9 at the church, 1402 Harney St. Children entering grades K-5 are invited to attend at no charge, according to a news release. The program will include Bible stories, games, drama and crafts. Call the church at 745-4717 for more information.
ACPL Summer Book Sale to conclude today
The Friends of the Albany County Public Library is set to conclude its annual Summer Book Sale from 1-4:30 p.m. today in the basement of the Albany County Public Library, 310 S. Eighth St. The Friends of the Library sale is well organized and arranged on shelves as in a regular bookstore or library, according to a news release.
Patrons can use the map to navigate to the genre they are looking for.
The sale includes books, art prints, vinyl, CDs, DVDs, audiobooks and more. There will be a large number of books in a variety of world languages and a new selection of Latin American history and politics.
The Book Nook, near the library entrance, features titles included in The Great American Read.
Memberships can be purchased at the library circulation desk or at the sale, including the members-only day, the release states. Annual memberships are $10 per person or $15 per household.
The Friends of the Albany County Public Library is a nonprofit organization that provides direct financial assistance to the library to assist in funding new materials, the release states.
The group appreciates the many generous donations from the community. Find the group on Facebook.
Email acplbooksale@gmail.com for more information.
Dance festival to conclude with gala performance
The 23rd annual Snowy Range Summer Dance Festival is slated to wrap up today.
This 10-day festival provides participants the chance to study with distinguished faculty, according to a news release.
This year, the festival welcomes faculty from the Limón Dance Company, along with special guests Tai Jimenez from Dance Theater of Harlem and Boston Ballet, Thayne Jasperson from the hit musical “Hamilton” and James Sutton from NYU Tisch and New York Theatre Ballet.
The festival ends with the gala performance at 4 p.m. today in the Laramie High School Auditorium. The event is open to the public. Tickets are $12. Tickets can be purchased at the UW Fine Arts Box Office or www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
Go to www.snowyrangedance.com, like the group on Facebook or follow the group on Snapchat and Instagram @snowyrangedance for more information about Snowy Range Summer Dane Festival.
Heart Mothers to host garage sale
Local nonprofit organization Heart Mothers is set to host a garage sale from 8-11 a.m. today at 3722 Hayford Ave.
All proceeds of this garage sale will go directly to support survivors of human trafficking and sexual exploitation, according to a news release.
Cat adoption events scheduled at LAWS
The Laramie Animal Welfare Society is planning to host “Caturday” adoption events from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. today, as well as Aug. 11 and Aug. 25, at 1104 S. Second St.
There will be kittens available for adoption for a $85 fee and adult cats will be available for $60, which includes spay/neuter.
Participants are encouraged to get applications completed early, and preapproval is required to take an animal home, according to a news release.
Cash, checks or PayPal payments (via phone) are accepted. No credit cards will be taken. Go to www.laramieanimals.org and find the adoption page for applications.
Call 460-3775, email contact@laramieanimals.org or go to www.facebook.com/laramieanimalwelfaresociety or www.laramieanimals.org for more information.
Gallery to host free exhibition
ArtConnect Gallery, 302 S. Second St., is set to present a free exhibition of Wyoming artists Niki DeLancey, Abi Paytoe Gbayee, Celeste Havener, Gary Havener and Allison Pluda, through Sunday. The gallery is a project of the nonprofit Wyoming Women’s Business Center. Hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. today and 12-4 p.m. Sunday.
