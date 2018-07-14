Correction
The cutline of a photo on page A10 of Thursday’s Laramie Boomerang contained an error. The apartments pictured are the Glacier Place Apartments, not the Glacier Point Apartments. The mistake was due to staff error. The Laramie Boomerang regrets this mistake.
POLICY: If there is a mistake in a previous paper, it is the Laramie Boomerang’s policy to run a correction. If you find an error, call Joel Funk at 755-3328 or email news@laramieboomerang.com by 4 p.m. and the correction will appear on the next publication date.
Naughty Pines Derby Dames set to play today
Fresh off winning the 2018 Wyoming Roller Derby Cup, the Naughty Pines Derby Dames will be playing again today at the Ice & Events Center, 3510 Garfield St., according to a news release. The Pines are facing off with the SoCo Derby Dollz, and a portion of the proceeds are supporting Cathedral Home for Children. This is a fun, family friendly event. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the game starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10, children 12 and younger get in for free.
Class reunion dinner set for today
The Laramie High School and University of Wyoming Prep Classes of 1968 dinner and celebration will be today at Fox Run Golf Course, 489 Wyoming Highway 230. Class pictures will be taken at 5:30 p.m. at Fox Run, followed by a social hour and dinner. Find the Laramie High School Class of 1968 Reunion News on Facebook or email jeatencio816@gmail.com for more information.
Class of ‘78 reunion to wrap up today
The Laramie High School Class of 1978 is planning a two-day reunion event set to conclude today, according to a news release.
Go to www.comtekpc.com/class78 to register, to find a memory book, for hotel and Laramie information and for more details about the event.
Laramie Flying Club to host free airport day event
The Laramie Flying Club is set to host a free airport day event from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. today at Cowboy Aviation, 555 N. General Brees Road at the Laramie Regional Airport. Free airplane rides begin at 8 a.m. and a free lunch will be served starting at 11:30 a.m. Go to www.laramieflyingclub.com for more information.
Laramie Quilts of Valor hosts quilt show
Laramie Quilts of Valor is set to host a quilt show July 1-30 at Quilt Essentials in downtown Laramie. Quilts will be on display during business hours 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays. The store will have members on hand today to answer any questions. These quilts will be awarded to service members who have touched by war. Email laramieqov@gmail.com for more information.
Snowy Range Summer Theater to wrap up
The Snowy Range Summer Theatre 2018 season is set to continue its 65th consecutive season, according to a news release.
The final show is scheduled for five performances.
“I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” is scheduled for its last performance at 7:30 p.m. today in the Thrust Theatre. The musical comedy is written by Joe DiPietro (book and lyrics), with music by Jimmy Roberts and direction, music direction and choreography by Seán Stone. A nominee for the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Off-Broadway Musical, this show celebrates love in all its glory — from dating and waiting to love and marriage and on through the agonies and triumphs of in-laws and newborns, trips in the family car and pick-up techniques of the geriatric set.
Tickets are $10 for the general public and $7 for University of Wyoming students, senior citizens and children older than 5. There is a 50-cent handling fee per ticket, and group sales of 10 or more tickets are always 10 percent off, the release states.
Call 766-6666 or go to www.uwyo.edu/finearts for tickets or more information.
Artists to host live art demonstrations
“Landscapes, Leather, and Live Edge” is a group fine art exhibition and free public art show featuring the work of five Laramie-based participating artists, including Celeste Havener, Gary Havener, Abi Paytoe Gbayee, Niki DeLancey and Allison Pluda of Seneca Creek Studios on display for the entire month of July, according to a news release.
Featured artist Havener will work on one of her newest paintings in person as she sets up her easel for a live artist demonstration that is free to the public from 1-4 p.m. Sunday at ArtConnect Gallery. Featured artist Gbayee is set to present animal bone painting techniques as she hand paints an elk shoulder blade and animal skull in person for a live artist demonstration that is free to the public from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 21 at the gallery.
The gallery will be on display from noon-6 p.m. Thursdays, noon-7 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and noon-4 p.m. Sundays through July at ArtConnect Gallery, 302 S. Second St. The closing reception is from 5-8 p.m. July 26. The receptions are free to the public.
Contact ArtConnect Gallery at 460-3304 or 460-9304 or artconnect@uwyo.edu for more information.
Church set to celebrate birthday
St. Paul’s United Church of Christ is celebrating its congregation’s birthday at noon Sunday. The cornerstone for the historic building was laid July 13, 1890. The public can enjoy a lunch of hot dogs and ice cream out on the lawn and look inside at the building that is on the historic registry. The public is invited to join the church for some food, conversation and a few yard games.
Historic bike ride set for Sunday
Veterans and families are invited to ride their bikes on a beautiful, paved trail system with a guide showing the historical sites from 9-11 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release. The group hosting the Veterans and Families’ Historic Bike Ride will meet at 9 a.m. at the Laramie Historic Railroad Depot Park, First and Custer streets. Contact Meredith Brose at mabrose25@gmail.com 650-290-2068 for more information.
Eppson Center invites baseball fans to Rockies game
Baseball fans are invited to attend a Colorado Rockies baseball game with the Eppson Center for Seniors. The game is Sunday against the Seattle Mariners at Coors Field, according to a news release.
The bus will leave the Eppson Center at 9 a.m. and return at approximately 7:30 p.m. Tickets to the game and the bus ride are $60. A short stop to stretch and buy snacks happens midway to the stadium.
Upon arriving at the stadium, the bus driver will drop off the fans at the front entrance. It is a short walk to the seating area. Fans are seated in a covered area. After the game, there is a pickup area very close to the stadium exit.
Tickets can be purchased at the Eppson Center, 1560 N. Third St. There will be a receptionist on duty to assist. Call 745-5116 for more information.
American Legion scholarship available
American Legion Post 14 will award a $1,500 scholarship to an Albany County 2018 high school graduate who plans to attend an institute of higher learning located in Albany County.
Application letters must include a brief summary of high school grades and activities, name of institution, future goals and the student’s financial need. Send application letters to Patrick Flynn, scholarship committee chairperson, 15 Corthell Road, Laramie, WY 82070. The application deadline is Sunday. Call 742-0501 for more information.
Woman’s club to be at Art Fest
The public is invited to stop by the Laramie Woman’s Club table from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday at the Art Fest at the Ivinson Mansion. Visitors can learn all about the club and might find something about the organization that will enhance their lives, according to a news release. Visitors can also try the club’s pioneer slice and take a guess at what it is made of.
Walk with a Doc set for Sunday
Ivinson Memorial Hospital is set to continue hosting Walk with a Doc every first and third Sunday of the month at Washington Park, near the Edgar J. Lewis Bandshell. From 1:30–2:30 p.m. Sunday, Rebecca Carron, Ph.D., FNP, will speak about skin health, sun safety and self-skin exams, according to a news release.
Walk with a Doc is a national organization focused on encouraging healthy physical activity while reversing the consequences of a sedentary lifestyle. IMH will provide healthy snacks and participants should just bring walking shoes and a friend, if they would like. The event is sponsored by Exercise is Medicine (UW registered student organization) and Ivinson Medical Group.
