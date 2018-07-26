How to submit to Local Briefs
If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. for the next day’s publication. Contact Joel Funk at 755-3328 or jfunk@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
ACPL planning Summer Book Sale
The Friends of the Albany County Public Library plans to host its annual Summer Book Sale through Saturday in the basement of the Albany County Public Library, 310 S. Eighth St. The Friends of the Library sale is well organized and arranged on shelves as in a regular bookstore or library, according to a news release. Patrons can use the map to navigate to the genre they are looking for. The sale includes books, art prints, vinyl, CDs, DVDs, audiobooks and more. There will be a large number of books in a variety of world languages and a new selection of Latin American history and politics. The Book Nook, near the library entrance, features titles included in The Great American Read.
Sale hours are:
— 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. today
— 1-5:30 p.m. Friday (the End-of-Summer Reading Bash is from 1-3 p.m.)
— 1-4:30 p.m. Saturday
Memberships can be purchased at the library circulation desk or at the sale, including the members-only day, the release states. Annual memberships are $10 per person or $15 per household.
The Friends of the Albany County Public Library is a nonprofit organization that provides direct financial assistance to the library to assist in funding new materials, the release states. The group appreciates the many generous donations from the community. Find the group on Facebook.
Volunteers are needed to work preparing items for the sale and to work the sales desk during the sales. Those interested can email acplbooksale@gmail.com for more information.
Essay contest ends Aug. 15
The Higher Ground Fair is hosting its second annual essay contest for students in grades 3-12. Cash prizes, free tickets and more are offered to winners in each category. Spanish submissions are also encouraged. All entries must be postmarked or emailed prior to 11:59 p.m. MST Aug. 15 in order to be considered.
Go to www.highergroundfair.org/contests for grade level categories and essay questions.
The Higher Ground Fair is a weekend-long event celebrating and highlighting life in the Rocky Mountain region, according to a news release. It is set for Sept. 22-23 at the Albany County Fairgrounds. Contact Celeste at 307-223-4399 or celeste@highergroundfair.org for questions.
Veterans invited to bowl for free
Free bowling for veterans is from 7-9 p.m. today at Laramie Lanes, 1270 N. Third St.
Contact Meredith Brose at mabrose25@gmail.com or 650-290-2068 for more information.
Movie in the Park event planned for today
The city of Laramie, in conjunction with First Interstate Bank, announces “Three Amigos,” featuring Steve Martin, Chevy Chase and Martin Short, will be screened today at sundown following the conclusion of the Thursday Local Market at Undine Park. This is the second film in a three-movie series in celebration of Laramie’s 150th anniversary, according to a news release.
This event is intended to be reminiscent of drive in movies and is free for all attending.
The Friends of Community Recreation Foundation will be onsite with free popcorn. Festivities will begin at about 7 p.m. with music, drawings and contests. Participants should bring blankets, chairs and snacks and dress for cool weather.
The film should start at about 8:30 p.m. However, lighting will dictate the actual start time.
Contact the city of Laramie Parks & Recreation Department at parksandrecinfo@cityoflaramie.org or 721-5269 for more information or to get involved.
Age-Friendly Laramie to host event
Age-Friendly Laramie needs help in developing a city-wide initiative aimed at promoting healthy and fulfilling aging in Laramie, according to a news release. Age-Friendly Laramie is set to host its third of three “visioning” meetings from 6-8 p.m. today at the Feeding Laramie Valley Building, 968 N. Ninth St. The meeting is open to the public. Call 766-5688 for more information.
Community Memorial Service set for today
The Hospice of Laramie plans to host its annual Community Memorial Service at 4 p.m. today at Hospice of Laramie, 1754 Centennial Drive. This service, led by Chaplain Rhett Ivey, will honor and celebrate the lives of hospice patients and community members who have died in the last year. This is a free event open to the entire community.
Crazy Horse family members to appear in Laramie
Crazy Horse family members Floyd Clown, Doug War Eagle and author William Matson are scheduled to be available to discuss and sign their book “Crazy Horse: The Lakota Warrior’s Life and Legacy” from 4:30-6:30 p.m. today at the Albany County Public Library, 310 S. Eighth St.
The Crazy Horse family’s oral history had not been told outside the family for more than a century, according to a news release. Now, it is finally being told by Floyd Clown, War Eagle and Red Thunder, who are the son and grandsons of Edward Clown, a nephew to Crazy Horse and the keeper of the sacred bundle and pipe for the family after his mother Iron Cedar died, the release states.
Floyd Clown, War Eagle and Red Thunder currently live in Dupree, South Dakota, on the Cheyenne River Reservation. Matson, a documentary filmmaker, currently resides in Spearfish, South Dakota. This is Matson’s first book.
The event is free to the public.
Gallery closing reception set for today
“Landscapes, Leather, and Live Edge” is a group fine art exhibition and free public art show featuring the work of five Laramie-based participating artists, including Celeste Havener, Gary Havener, Abi Paytoe Gbayee, Niki DeLancey and Allison Pluda of Seneca Creek Studios on display for the entire month of July, according to a news release.
The gallery will be on display from noon-6 p.m. Thursdays, noon-7 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and noon-4 p.m. Sundays through July at ArtConnect Gallery, 302 S. Second St. The closing reception is from 5-8 p.m. Thursday. The receptions are free to the public.
Contact ArtConnect Gallery at 460-3304 or 460-9304 or artconnect@uwyo.edu for more information.
LCBA Annual Golf Classic set for Friday
The Laramie Chamber Business Alliance Annual Golf Classic is slated for Friday at Jacoby Golf Course, 3501 Willett Drive. Check in is at 7 a.m. A four-person scramble with a shotgun start will begin at 8 a.m. Breakfast and lunch will be provided.
LCBA is looking for prizes, according to a news release. Laramie GM Auto Center is sponsoring the Hole-in-One contest. However, raffle prizes and contest prizes would be appreciated. Those with something in mind to donate as a prize should contact Josie Molloy at jmolloy@laramie.org or call 745-7339.
LCBA is also seeking a major sponsor. This is an opportunity for a community member to have his or her name in front of the community and LCBA members. With this sponsorship, the sponsor will get a team of four, be listed as a hole sponsor and have time to speak at the awards ceremony. Additionally, the sponsor’s logo and business name will appear on all golf classic marketing material.
There are a few spots for teams left. The cost for a team of four is $600. There are also holes available for sponsors for $150 each. A sponsor sign will be posted at the hole.
Those who would like to both sign up a team and sponsor a hole can for $700, a $50 savings.
Contact Josie Molloy at 745-7339 or jmolloy@laramie.org for more information.
Laramie’s anniversary events continue
The Laramie 150th Celebration steering committee would like to remind the public there are many more ways to participate in the celebration this summer. The following events are scheduled:
— Laramie Mural Walking Tours at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 3, Aug. 24 and Sept. 14 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Architectural Walking Tours at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 17 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Greenhill Cemetery Tours at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 7 (meet at Greenhill Cemetery, 455 N. 15th St.)
— Laramie and Albany County History Walking Tour at 5:30 p.m. Friday (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— West Side Walking Tour at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 10 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
Tours will be guided by local historians and are approximately 90 minutes long, according to a news release. Participants should bring water and be prepared for cool evening weather. Contact Laramie Main Street at 760-3355 or downtownlaramie@gmail.com for more information.
Corrections
POLICY: If there is a mistake in a previous paper, it is the Laramie Boomerang’s policy to run a correction. If you find an error, call Joel Funk at 755-3328 or email news@laramieboomerang.com by 4 p.m. and the correction will appear on the next publication date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.