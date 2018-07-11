How to submit to Local Briefs
If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. for the next day’s publication. Contact Joel Funk at 755-3328 or jfunk@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
LMB celebrates Laramie at tonight’s concert
The summer series of concerts presented by the Laramie Municipal Band continues tonight with a celebration of music that has a connection to Laramie in the 150th anniversary of the city, according to a news release. Musical selections will reflect railroading founding, people and events that make “Laradise” a choice place to be, the release states.
The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. today at the Edgar J. Lewis Bandshell in Washington Park, corner of Sheridan and 18th streets. The free concert is sponsored by the Laramie Parks and Recreation. New this summer: Should weather prevent the outdoor concert, the band will present the concert at 8 p.m. at the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts on the University of Wyoming campus. The indoor rain site performances will be in Room 1016 of the BCPA, and patrons are encouraged to park in the east side Fine Arts lot. Directional signs for to concert will be just inside the east doors to the center.
Woman’s Club to be at Art Fest
The public is invited to stop by the Laramie Woman’s Club table from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday at the Art Fest at the Ivinson Mansion. Visitors can learn all about the club and might find something about the organization that will enhance their lives, according to a news release. Visitors can also try the club’s pioneer slice and take a guess at what it is made of.
Bridge scheduled to open
The new Snowy Range Road Bridge in Laramie is scheduled to open to traffic Monday, following a grand opening ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday.
Also, the general public is invited to walk or bike along the new bridge without traffic from 5-7 p.m. Sunday.
Drivers should be prepared for the change Monday, according to a news release. The rerouted Snowy Range Road (Wyoming highways 130 and 230) on the west side of Laramie will open at the same time as the bridge.
Once the new Snowy Range Road Bridge opens, the Clark Street Bridge will permanently close to traffic. Demolition work on the bridge will begin in the days after its closure.
In addition, Clark Street will not be accessible from Snowy Range Road for a few months to accommodate demolition work. Once demolition is complete, Clark Street will completely reopen.
Work began on the $23.5 million Snowy Range Road Bridge project in early 2017, the release states. The bridge is opening to traffic ahead of the originally projected timeframe of fall 2018.
Public meeting to feature nursing center
A representative from MOA Architecture, in coordination with the director of the Wyoming Veterans Commission and members from the Wyoming Department of Health and State Construction Department, plan to host a public meeting to discuss the next phase of a state veterans’ skilled nursing facility.
The meeting is set for 1:30 p.m. Monday in the Eppson Center for Seniors Dining Room, 1560 N. Third. The meeting is to discuss the Level I/II Study and to hear from the local communities concerning the potential to build a state veterans’ skilled nursing facility, according to a news release.
Call the Wyoming Veterans Commission at 307-777-8152 for more information.
Democrats to host Picnic in the Park
Albany County Democrats invite the public to come a Picnic in the Park event from 6-8 p.m. July 19 in the Otto Dahl Shelter at Washington Park to meet local candidates and share in food and conversation, according to a news release.
The picnic will be an opportunity for the public to talk with local candidates, hear them speak, learn more about campaign efforts and engage in conversation about what matters most to voters in the upcoming election. Ice cream and beverages will be served.
Attendees can bring an appetizer or dessert to share, as well as their friends, colleagues, neighbors, family members — anyone who wants to learn more about the candidates running this election year. Participants can also bring games, blankets to lounge on, questions to ask the candidates and, of course, their appetites.
Email albanycounty@wyodems.org for more information.
Crazy Horse family members to appear in Laramie
Crazy Horse family members Floyd Clown, Doug War Eagle and author William Matson are scheduled to be available to discuss and sign their book “Crazy Horse: The Lakota Warrior’s Life and Legacy” from 4:30-6:30 p.m. July 26 at the Albany County Public Library, 310 S. Eighth St.
The Crazy Horse family’s oral history had not been told outside the family for more than a century, according to a news release. Now, it is finally being told by Floyd Clown, War Eagle and Red Thunder, who are the son and grandsons of Edward Clown, a nephew to Crazy Horse and the keeper of the sacred bundle and pipe for the family after his mother Iron Cedar died, the release states.
Floyd Clown, War Eagle and Red Thunder currently live in Dupree, South Dakota, on the Cheyenne River Reservation. Matson, a documentary filmmaker, currently resides in Spearfish, South Dakota. This is Matson’s first book.
The event is free to the public.
Summer Theater to continue
The Snowy Range Summer Theatre 2018 season is set to continue its 65th consecutive season, according to a news release.
The final show is scheduled for five performances.
“I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. through Saturday in the Thrust Theatre. The musical comedy is written by Joe DiPietro (book and lyrics), with music by Jimmy Roberts and direction, music direction and choreography by Seán Stone. A nominee for the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Off-Broadway Musical, this show celebrates love in all its glory — from dating and waiting to love and marriage and on through the agonies and triumphs of in-laws and newborns, trips in the family car and pick-up techniques of the geriatric set.
Tickets are $10 for the general public and $7 for University of Wyoming students, senior citizens and children older than 5. There is a 50-cent handling fee per ticket, and group sales of 10 or more tickets are always 10 percent off, the release states.
Call 766-6666 or go to www.uwyo.edu/finearts for tickets or more information.
Summer program scheduled in Centennial
University of Wyoming students and faculty members are set to give three presentations during the sixth annual “What in the World?” summer program at the Albany County Public Library branch at 25 Second St. in Centennial. All discussions are free to the public.
A faculty discussion is planned for today, and a guest lecture Aug. 15. All sessions are at 5:30 p.m. The program, moderated by Jean Garrison, UW Center for Global Studies director, highlights the work that recent UW graduates completed for their international research projects and the innovative research of UW-affiliated faculty.
Contact Garrison at 766-6119 or email garrison@uwyo.edu or got to www.uwyo.edu/globalcenter for more information.
Trustees to meet in Cody
The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees is set to hear a report on implementation of UW’s strategic plan and receive updates on a number of other matters during a meeting through Friday in Cody.
Public sessions of the full board are streamed at zoom.us/j/381140209?pwd=&status=success.
The complete agenda, along with a report that includes background information on agenda items, is available at www.uwyo.edu/trustees/2018-meeting-materials/july_10-13_2018_meeting.html.
Support Group set to meet today
The Laramie Area Alzheimer’s Support Group is set to meet at 1:30 p.m. today at the Eppson Center for Seniors in the Activities Office, 1560 N. Third St. Call Patty Butler at 760-4527 for more information.
Breastfeeding café, class scheduled
A free Community Breastfeeding Café event is set for 10:30 a.m.-noon Monday at Basic Beginnings South, 3520 Garfield St. Participants can drop in at any point, according to a news release. The event welcomes all pregnant and breastfeeding mothers as an informal support group with a certified lactation counselor present to offer support. Drinks and snacks are provided and young children are welcome. The event is sponsored by the Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition. Contact Samantha Baker at 721-1821 or sam.baker@wyo.gov for more information.
A free breastfeeding class is open to all pregnant women at 10 a.m. today at the Albany County WIC Clinic, 609 S. Second St. Call 721-2535 for more information.
Essay contest ends Aug. 15
The Higher Ground Fair is hosting its second annual essay contest for students in grades 3-12. Cash prizes, free tickets and more are offered to winners in each category. Spanish submissions are also encouraged. All entries must be postmarked or emailed prior to 11:59 p.m. MST Aug. 15 in order to be considered.
Go to www.highergroundfair.org/contests for grade level categories and essay questions.
The Higher Ground Fair is a weekend-long event celebrating and highlighting life in the Rocky Mountain region, according to a news release. It is set for Sept. 22-23 at the Albany County Fairgrounds. Contact Celeste at 307-223-4399 or celeste@highergroundfair.org for questions.
Exhibit opening reception planned
“Landscapes, Leather, and Live Edge” is a group fine art exhibition and free public art show featuring the work of five Laramie-based participating artists, including Celeste Havener, Gary Havener, Abi Paytoe Gbayee, Niki DeLancey and Allison Pluda of Seneca Creek Studios on display for the entire month of July, according to a news release.
The gallery will be on display from noon-6 p.m. Thursdays, noon-7 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and noon-4 p.m. Sundays through July at ArtConnect Gallery, 302 S. Second St. The opening reception is from 5-8 p.m. Thursday. The closing reception is from 5-8 p.m. July 26. The receptions are free to the public.
Contact ArtConnect Gallery at 460-3304 or 460-9304 or artconnect@uwyo.edu for more information.
Candidate forums planned for public
The League of Women Voters of Laramie, in partnership with the Albany County Public Library, scheduled candidate forums for Laramie and Albany County candidates in contested primary races, according to a news release. The forums below are all from 7-9 p.m. at ACPL, 310 S. Eighth St., unless otherwise noted.
THURSDAY: Laramie City Council Ward 1 candidates
5-7 P.M. MONDAY: Wyoming House District 47 Republican candidate forum at the Rock River Town Hall Community Meeting Room, 321 Ave. D, Rock River
JULY 19: Laramie City Council Ward 3 candidates
AUG. 2: Wyoming House District 14 Democratic candidates
Free bowling set for veterans
Free bowling events for veterans are from 7-9 p.m. Thursday and July 19 at Laramie Lanes, 1270 N. Third St. Contact Meredith Brose at mabrose25@gmail.com or 650-290-2068 for more information.
Food commodities distribution planned
USDA food commodities distribution for Interfaith-Good Samaritan is from 1-4 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie Plains Civic Center South Gym, Seventh and Custer streets.
Frozen blueberries, tomato soup, canned corn and other foods will be available. Meals will be available at from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Laramie Soup Kitchen, 104 S. Fourth St., or at 2 p.m. at the civic center. Other upcoming dates include Aug. 9 and Sept. 6.
PFLAG to host meeting
Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays Chapter meetings are the second Thursday of the month. The next meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 602 Garfield St.
Uniting people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) with families, friends and allies, PFLAG is committed to advancing equality through its mission of support, education and advocacy. Meetings are open to all, and we welcome participation in establishing our chapter.
Email pflaglaramie@gmail.com for more information.
Art exhibit planned at Cooper Center
The Cooper Center for Creative Arts is set to present “Oeuvre,” an art exhibit featuring the work of six local artists, according to a news release.
The exhibit if from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the center, 1174 N. Fourth St. Admission is free and there will be a cash bar of beer and wine. Call 742-3996 or email events@arkrs.org for more information.
Second Story Book Group to meet
The Second Story Book Group plans to meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Second Story Bookstore, 105 Ivinson Ave.
The group will discuss “The Other Alcott” by Elise Hooper.
Corrections
POLICY: If there is a mistake in a previous paper, it is the Laramie Boomerang’s policy to run a correction. If you find an error, call Joel Funk at 755-3328 or email news@laramieboomerang.com by 4 p.m. and the correction will appear on the next publication date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.