Curiosity Cube to visit locations around Laramie
To help expose students to STEM sooner, MilliporeSigma — a global life science company with a facility in Laramie — created the Curiosity Cube — a 22x10-foot, retrofitted shipping container turned mobile science lab, according to a news release. The Curiosity Cube will visit the following locations:
— 8:30-11:30 a.m. today at the Laramie Community Recreation Center, 920 Boulder Dr.
— 3-7 p.m. Friday at the Laramie Downtown Farmers Market at the First Street Plaza
Go to www.thecuriositycube.com for more information.
Centennial library to host book sale
Centennial Library and Cultural Association Annual Book Sale is from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. today-Sunday at the Centennial Library, 25 Second St. Hardcover books are $1 and paperbacks are 50 cents. The book sale will be open Saturday throughout the Elevation Celebration. Sunday is $2 Bag Day. All money raised helps fund the library’s daily operations, including utilities, insurance and maintenance, according to a news release.
Candidate forums planned for public
The League of Women Voters of Laramie, in partnership with the Albany County Public Library, scheduled candidate forums for Laramie and Albany County candidates in contested primary races, according to a news release. The forums below are all from 7-9 p.m. at ACPL, 310 S. Eighth St.
TODAY: Albany County commissioner candidates
JULY 12: Laramie City Council Ward 1 candidates
JULY 19: Laramie City Council Ward 3 candidates
AUG. 2: Wyoming House District 14 Democratic candidates
Arrangements are pending for a Wyoming House District 47 Republican candidate forum in Rock River in mid-July.
Mosquito control planned along Big Laramie River
Big Laramie Mosquito Control Corporation Chairman Ron Blake announced that aerial application for mosquitoes along the Big Laramie River will take place Friday morning, weather permitting, according to a news release.
The spray area encompasses acreage along either side of Wyoming Highway 230 from about the 5-mile marker to Woods Landing, including Pahlow Lane, Lake Hattie and the Harmony area, as well as integrated meadows near Sand Creek and along the Laramie River.
Beekeepers are advised to cover their beehives during the times that planes are in the air. Residents and homeowners that could have health concerns related to the aerial application of Malathion should stay indoors while the planes are in the air. Call John Wetstein at 742-8734 or Dave Whiteman at 760-3501 for more information.
Laramie’s anniversary events continue
The Laramie 150th Celebration steering committee would like to remind the public there are many more ways to participate in the celebration this summer. The following events are scheduled:
— Laramie Mural Walking Tours at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 3, Aug. 24 and Sept. 14 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Architectural Walking Tours at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 17 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Greenhill Cemetery Tours at 5:30 p.m. Friday and Sept. 7 (meet at Greenhill Cemetery, 455 N. 15th St.)
— Laramie (Former) Brothels Tour at 5:30 p.m. July 20 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Laramie and Albany County History Walking Tour at 5:30 p.m. July 27 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— West Side Walking Tour at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 10 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
Tours will be guided by local historians and are approximately 90 minutes long, according to a news release. Participants should bring water and be prepared for cool evening weather. Contact Laramie Main Street at 760-3355 or downtownlaramie@gmail.com for more information.
Women’s club hosting informational booth
The Laramie Women’s Club plans to be at the Laramie Sesquicentennial booth from 5-7 p.m. Friday at the Wyoming Women’s History House, 317 S. Second St.
The public is invited to learn about all the projects the club does to support the community. Visitors might find something they are passionate about and want to get involved with, according to a news release.
