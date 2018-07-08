How to submit to Local Briefs
Centennial library to conclude book sale
The Centennial Library and Cultural Association Annual Book Sale is set to conclude from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. today at the Centennial Library, 25 Second St. Today is $2 Bag Day. All money raised helps fund the library’s daily operations, including utilities, insurance and maintenance, according to a news release.
Centennial to host art show
The 38th-annual Centennial Valley Summer Art Show and Sale is scheduled to run from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. today at the Nici Self Historical Museum, 2734 Wyoming Highway 130 in Centennial.
A fundraiser for the museum, the art show is scheduled to include more than 30 artists displaying and selling their work. Artists are mostly from Centennial and Laramie, working in media including painting, jewelry, pottery, stained glass, photography, sculpture and more. The show and sale will take place on the museum grounds in the barn, which sits behind the depot. The museum sits on the south side of Wyoming Highway 130 just east of Centennial.
A portion of the proceeds from each sale will benefit the museum.
Go to www.niciselfmuseum.org for more information.
Interfaith places donation boxes at grocery stores
Interfaith-Good Samaritan recently placed blue donation boxes near the customer service desks at both Safeway and Ridley’s Family Market. Customers can drop in any non-perishable items as they exit the store. All donations go directly to Interfaith and are used in its food pantry to help feed hungry Laramie residents, according to a news release.
The pantry has 800-1,000 visitors every month, the release states.
Essay contest ends Aug. 15
The Higher Ground Fair is hosting its second annual essay contest for students in grades 3-12. Cash prizes, free tickets and more are offered to winners in each category. Spanish submissions are also encouraged. All entries must be postmarked or emailed prior to 11:59 p.m. MST Aug. 15 in order to be considered.
Go to www.highergroundfair.org/contests for grade level categories and essay questions.
The Higher Ground Fair is a weekend-long event celebrating and highlighting life in the Rocky Mountain region, according to a news release. It is set for Sept. 22-23 at the Albany County Fairgrounds. Contact Celeste at 307-223-4399 or celeste@highergroundfair.org for questions.
Art camp planned in July
The Wyoming Women’s Business Center is set to present a summer art camp from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday in the Fiber Arts Studio Room 333 at the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St. Participants will learn five different crafts, including light and color theory, yarn sculpture, shadow boxes, fabric painting and hand sewing. The cost is $15 per day and all materials will be provided. There are only 15 spots available. Call 717-712-6625 or email visantinecollective@gmail.com to RSVP or for more information.
Breastfeeding café, meeting, class scheduled
A free Community Breastfeeding Café event is set for 10:30 a.m.-noon July 16 at Basic Beginnings South, 3520 Garfield St. Participants can drop in at any point, according to a news release. The event welcomes all pregnant and breastfeeding mothers as an informal support group with a certified lactation counselor present to offer support. Drinks and snacks are provided and young children are welcome. The event is sponsored by the Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition. Contact Samantha Baker at 721-1821 or sam.baker@wyo.gov for more information.
A Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition meeting is scheduled from 12:15-1 p.m. Monday at Ivinson Memorial Hospital’s Turtle Rock Conference Room, 255 N. 30th St. All in the Laramie community who are interested in supporting and promoting breastfeeding are welcome.
A free breastfeeding class is open to all pregnant women at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Albany County WIC Clinic, 609 S. Second St. Call 721-2535 for more information.
Snowy Range Summer Theater to continue
The Snowy Range Summer Theatre 2018 season is set to continue its 65th consecutive season, according to a news release.
The final show is scheduled for five performances.
“I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday in the Thrust Theatre. The musical comedy is written by Joe DiPietro (book and lyrics), with music by Jimmy Roberts and direction, music direction and choreography by Seán Stone. A nominee for the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Off-Broadway Musical, this show celebrates love in all its glory — from dating and waiting to love and marriage and on through the agonies and triumphs of in-laws and newborns, trips in the family car and pick-up techniques of the geriatric set.
Tickets are $10 for the general public and $7 for University of Wyoming students, senior citizens and children older than 5. There is a 50-cent handling fee per ticket, and group sales of 10 or more tickets are always 10 percent off, the release states.
Call 766-6666 or go to www.uwyo.edu/finearts for tickets or more information.
UW Board of Trustees to meet in Cody
The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees is set to hear a report on implementation of UW’s strategic plan and receive updates on a number of other matters during a meeting Tuesday-Friday in Cody.
Public sessions of the full board are streamed at zoom.us/j/381140209?pwd=&status=success.
The complete agenda, along with a report that includes background information on agenda items, is available at www.uwyo.edu/trustees/2018-meeting-materials/july_10-13_2018_meeting.html.
Laramie Young Professionals to host meeting
The Laramie Young Professionals are set to host Laramie Rivers Conservation District Director Tony Hoch at its next meeting from noon-1 p.m. Tuesday at The Library Sports Grill & Brewery, 201 Custer St. Since 2003, Hoch has directed the Laramie Rivers Conservation District where he also serves as the water quality specialist, according to a news release.
He has been the lead on projects like the Laramie River Restoration and the old Midwest Refinery reclamation. He also collaborates with numerous agencies and organizations on a variety of diverse projects. Email laramieyoungprofessionals@gmail.com for more information.
Retirement readiness seminar set for Tuesday
A retirement readiness seminar is planned at noon Tuesday in the Ivinson Memorial Hospital Conference Room, 255 N. 30th St.
Josh Weller, from the Social Security Administration, will be sharing information on Social Security and Medicare benefits for those preparing for retirement, according to a news release. During the live webinar, Weller will be sharing information about how to become eligible for SSA retirement benefits, how retirement benefits are calculated, filing strategies to draw your retirement benefits, how work might affect your benefits, the eligibility factors for a spousal, survivor and child benefits, eligibility to Social Security Disability, Medicare enrollment and an overview of SocialSecurity.gov and the online services available to the public. The seminar is free to the public but space is limited.
Genealogical Society to host meeting
“Go Back to School: Utilizing University Resources” by Jen Baldwin is the topic of the July meeting of the Albany County Genealogical Society at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the LDS Church Relief Society Room, 3311 Hayford Ave.
Baldwin is a genealogy professional residing in Fort Collins, Colorado. She is affiliated with the Association of Professional Genealogists and several Colorado genealogical societies. She will share what university libraries offer, how they are interconnected and how to access their information, according to a news release.
Genealogical Society meetings are free to the public. Contact Katie Morgan at pksmorgan@msn.com or 399-3881 for more information.
Albany County Cattlewomen Ranch Tour coming up
The Albany County CattleWomen Ranch tour will be July 21 and visit ranches in the Sand Creek area, according to a news release.
Parking is extremely limited, therefore participants are strongly urged to reserve space on one of two buses available at a cost of $15/person. Call Bonnie at the Eppson Center for Seniors at 745-5116 or Sandra Eike at 760-5590 by Tuesday for bus reservations. Those in private vehicles should expect to walk some distance to tour the ranch buildings.
The tour is free to the public, with a beef luncheon available for $6.
Attendees should meet at 8 a.m. at the south end of the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site for light refreshments and tour instructions. Departure is scheduled for 9 a.m.
Wyoming Statehood Celebration set for Tuesday
The Wyoming Statehood Celebration is from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Road. Free hot dogs will be available to the first 800 people, according to a news release. There are set to be children’s activities, stagecoach rides, entertainment and more. Contact Deborah Amend at deborah.amend@wyo.gov or 745-3733 or go to www.wyoparks.state.wy.us/index.php/places-to-go/wyoming-territorial-prison for more information.
Clay Camp set for July
7th Street Studio, a pottery program under the Laramie Plains Civic Center, is set to host a summer children’s Clay Camp in the entrance of Seventh Street through the red doors at the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St.
The dates are Tuesday-Wednesday and July 17-18. There will be two separate sessions, an hour long each during the course of the four days.
The first is from 9-10 a.m. and the second from 1-2 p.m. The camp is $20 per child. Call the office at 745-8000 or email admin@lpccwy.org to sign up or for more information.
Summer program scheduled in Centennial
University of Wyoming students and faculty members are set to give three presentations during the sixth annual “What in the World?” summer program at the Albany County Public Library branch at 25 Second St. in Centennial. All discussions are free to the public.
A faculty discussion is planned for Wednesday, and a guest lecture Aug. 15. All sessions are at 5:30 p.m. The program, moderated by Jean Garrison, UW Center for Global Studies director, highlights the work that recent UW graduates completed for their international research projects and the innovative research of UW-affiliated faculty.
Contact Garrison at 766-6119 or email garrison@uwyo.edu or got to www.uwyo.edu/globalcenter for more information.
Nutrition classes planned
Cent$ible Nutrition Classes for WIC clients are at 4 p.m. Tuesday and at noon July 18 at the Albany County WIC Clinic, 609 S. Second St. This institution is an equal-opportunity provider.
Alzheimer’s group to meet
The Laramie Area Alzheimer’s Support Group is set to meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Eppson Center for Seniors in the Activities Office, 1560 N. Third St. The meeting is for people touched by Alzheimer’s disease and related disorders. Call Patty Butler at 760-4527 for more information.
Free bowling set for veterans
Free bowling events for veterans are from 7-9 p.m. Thursday and July 19 at Laramie Lanes, 1270 N. Third St. Contact Meredith Brose at mabrose25@gmail.com or 650-290-2068 for more information.
Food commodities distribution planned
USDA food commodities distribution for Interfaith-Good Samaritan is from 1-4 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie Plains Civic Center South Gym, Seventh and Custer streets.
Frozen blueberries, tomato soup, canned corn and other foods will be available. Meals will be available at from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Laramie Soup Kitchen, 104 S. Fourth St., or at 2 p.m. at the civic center. Other upcoming dates include Aug. 9 and Sept. 6.
PFLAG to host meeting
Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays Chapter meetings are the second Thursday of the month. The next meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 602 Garfield St.
Uniting people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) with families, friends and allies, PFLAG is committed to advancing equality through its mission of support, education and advocacy. Meetings are open to all, and we welcome participation in establishing our chapter.
Email pflaglaramie@gmail.com for more information.
Exhibit opening reception planned
“Landscapes, Leather, and Live Edge” is a group fine art exhibition and free public art show featuring the work of five Laramie-based participating artists, including Celeste Havener, Gary Havener, Abi Paytoe Gbayee, Niki DeLancey and Allison Pluda of Seneca Creek Studios on display for the entire month of July, according to a news release.
The gallery will be on display from noon-6 p.m. Thursdays, noon-7 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and noon-4 p.m. Sundays through July at ArtConnect Gallery, 302 S. Second St. The opening reception is from 5-8 p.m. Thursday. The closing reception is from 5-8 p.m. July 26. The receptions are free to the public.
Contact ArtConnect Gallery at 460-3304 or 460-9304 or artconnect@uwyo.edu for more information.
The exhibition is co-hosted and sponsored by the Wyoming Womens Business Center, ArtConnect Gallery, Works of Wyoming, Triumph High School Catering and Seneca Creek Studios.
Exhibit planned
The Cooper Center for Creative Arts is set to present “Oeuvre,” an art exhibit featuring the work of six local artists, according to a news release.
The exhibit if from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the center, 1174 N. Fourth St. Admission is free and there will be a cash bar of beer and wine. Call 742-3996 or email events@arkrs.org for more information.
Book group to meet
The Second Story Book Group plans to meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Second Story Bookstore, 105 Ivinson Ave.
The group will discuss “The Other Alcott” by Elise Hooper.
Hooper’s debut novel conjures the untold story of May Alcott — Louisa’s youngest sister and an artist in her own right, according to a news release. The story of the March sisters, heroines of Louisa May Alcott’s “Little Women,” is well known. Now, it’s time to learn the truth about the real Amy, Louisa’s sister, May.
The Second Story Book Group meets on the second Thursday of every month. The selection for August is “Gathering from the Grassland” by Linda Hasselstrom.
Candidate forums planned for public
The League of Women Voters of Laramie, in partnership with the Albany County Public Library, scheduled candidate forums for Laramie and Albany County candidates in contested primary races, according to a news release. The forums below are all from 7-9 p.m. at ACPL, 310 S. Eighth St.
THURSDAY: Laramie City Council Ward 1 candidates
JULY 19: Laramie City Council Ward 3 candidates
AUG. 2: Wyoming House District 14 Democratic candidates
Arrangements are pending for a Wyoming House District 47 Republican candidate forum in Rock River in mid-July.
Class reunion set for July
The Laramie High School and University of Wyoming Prep Classes of 1968 are set to host their 50th class reunion ice breaker at 6 p.m. Friday at the Veterans of Foreign War Post 2221, 2142 Garfield St. A dinner and celebration will be Saturday at Fox Run Golf Course, 489 Wyoming Highway 230. Class pictures will be taken at 5:30 p.m. at Fox Run, followed by a social hour and dinner. The registration for deadline for dinner is Tuesday. Find the Laramie High School Class of 1968 Reunion News on Facebook or email jeatencio816@gmail.com for more information.
Veterans assistance planned for July
A state of Wyoming veterans service officer from the Wyoming Veterans Commission will conduct community outreach services in Wyoming cities throughout July. Vicki Osman is available to meet with veterans and their families to discuss state and federal veterans’ benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims or VA healthcare, according to a news release. She will also be available from 2-4 p.m. Friday and July 24 at the Workforce Center, 3817 Beech St.
Class of ‘78 reunion coming up
The Laramie High School Class of 1978 is planning a two-day reunion event for Friday-Saturday, according to a news release.
The schedule is as follows:
— A Friday night mixer is from 7-10 p.m. at the Eagles Club, 126 Lyons St. The event will include food and music.
— Friday Night Bowling is at 9 p.m. at Laramie Lanes, 1270 N. Third St. The bowling alley is offering free bowling to reunion attendees.
— Attendees can ride on a Laramie Jubilee Days Parade float. Participants meet at 7 a.m. at LaBonte Park, and the parade starts at 9:30 a.m.
— A class photo is planned for 11 a.m. after the parade at the LaBonte Skate Park. Pictures will be delivered Saturday night at the Eagles.
— A tour of the new Laramie High School is at 2 p.m. at 1710 Boulder Drive.
— A golf tournament is at 1 p.m. if enough people are interested.
— A Saturday night event is planned for 7-10 p.m. at the Eagles Club and will include food from McAlister’s Deli and a DJ.
Go to www.comtekpc.com/class78 to register, to find a memory book, for hotel and Laramie information and for more details about the event.
Club to host free airport day event
The Laramie Flying Club is set to host a free airport day event from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Cowboy Aviation, 555 N. General Brees Road at the Laramie Regional Airport. Free airplane rides begin at 8 a.m. and a free lunch will be served starting at 11:30 a.m. Go to www.laramieflyingclub.com for more information.
Eppson Center heading to Rockies game
Baseball fans are invited to attend a Colorado Rockies baseball game with the Eppson Center for Seniors. The game is July 15 against the Seattle Mariners at Coors Field, according to a news release.
The bus will leave the Eppson Center at 9 a.m. and return at approximately 7:30 p.m. Tickets to the game and the bus ride are $60. A short stop to stretch and buy snacks happens midway to the stadium.
Upon arriving at the stadium, the bus driver will drop off the fans at the front entrance. It is a short walk to the seating area. Fans are seated in a covered area. After the game, there is a pickup area very close to the stadium exit.
Tickets can be purchased at the Eppson Center, 1560 N. Third St. There will be a receptionist on duty to assist. Call 745-5116 for more information.
Greenbelt closure planned for July 16-20
The city of Laramie, Parks & Recreation Department and the Union Pacific Railroad scheduled a closure of the 1½-mile southern loop, directly south of Interstate 80, of the Laramie River Greenbelt Trail beginning July 16 and ending July 20 for routine phytoremediation studies. During this time, heavy equipment will be operating in the “phyto” area and will be regularly crossing over the pathway, making the area unsafe for users, the release states.
Access to the Greenbelt will still be allowed at the Laramie River Greenbelt Trailhead located off Garfield Street and Optimist Park. Only the southern loop of the trail will be closed while this work is completed. Users will still be able to access the bridge crossing the Laramie River near TriHydro Corporation to preserve the east-west trail connection from West Laramie to the West Side and downtown, the release states.
Workshop planned
A drip irrigation workshop is set from 5:30-7:30 p.m. July 19 at the Albany County Extension Office, 3520 S. Third St. Suite A. The schedule of topics includes:
— Why use drip irrigation?
— Different Different types of drip irrigation available for your property
— How to build your own drip irrigation system
— Maximize the benefits of drip irrigation by matching the irrigation to the needs of your plants
— Maintenance considerations
RSVP by calling the Albany County Extension Office at 721-2571 by July 17.
Cathedral Home to host golf fundraiser
Cathedral Home for Children is set to host its annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser on July 20 at Jacoby Golf Course. The shotgun start is 8 a.m. and check-in begins at 7 a.m. Lunch will be provided at 1 p.m. The fundraiser consists of an 18-hole scramble with hole games including longest drive, longest putt and closest to the pin with raffle and awards ceremony to follow. Sponsorship opportunities include Birdie Sponsor ($600), Hole Sponsor ($300) and Raffle Sponsors. Go to www.cathedralhome.org to register a team or to become a sponsor. Call 721-1535 for more information.
Laramie’s anniversary events continue
The Laramie 150th Celebration steering committee would like to remind the public there are many more ways to participate in the celebration this summer. The following events are scheduled:
— Laramie Mural Walking Tours at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 3, Aug. 24 and Sept. 14 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Architectural Walking Tours at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 17 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Greenhill Cemetery Tours at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 7 (meet at Greenhill Cemetery, 455 N. 15th St.)
— Laramie (Former) Brothels Tour at 5:30 p.m. July 20 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Laramie and Albany County History Walking Tour at 5:30 p.m. July 27 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— West Side Walking Tour at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 10 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
Contact Laramie Main Street at 760-3355 or downtownlaramie@gmail.com for more information.
UW Horse Show Series to continue July 22
The University of Wyoming Horse Show Series is slated to continue July 22 and Sept. 8 at the Martha Hansen Teaching Arena off Wyoming Highway 230. The shows start at 9 a.m., and Western classes will start no earlier than 10:30 a.m. There are four age divisions (Small Fry, 13 and younger, 14-18 and 19 and older), and classes include halter, showmanship, hunter under saddles, hunt seat equitation, Western pleasure, Western horsemanship and ranch riding. Additionally, a jackpot ranch trail class is planned for Sept. 8 only.
Classes are $5 each or $30 per day, and pattern packets are $5 each. All proceeds help support the UW Horse Judging Team, the release states.
Contact Lacey Lindsay at 760-3519 or Jenny at jingwers@uwyo.edu for more information.
Ark to host Hootenanny
The Equestrian Center at Ark Regional Services is set to present its third annual Hootenanny from 6-9 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Equestrian Center, 1375 N. Pine St. Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for youth ages 6-15 and free for children 5 and younger.
All money raised at this event will support the Equestrian Center’s Therapeutic Riding and Equine Assisted Learning programs. These programs benefit many people, including children who struggle in typical classroom environments, people of all ages with mental health challenges, individuals with physical limitations, veterans, at-risk-youth and people with intellectual disabilities, according to a news release.
The evening will include music by Westbound 40, dinner provided by Born in the Barn, a silent auction, a gun raffle, a performance by the Wyoming Widowmakers and a chance to win an entire processed pig or a saddle. Adult beverages by Northridge Discount Liquors will be available for purchase.
Tickets are available at www.arkhorses.org, 1150 N. Third St. or 1375 N. Pine St.
Contact Peter Laegreid at outreach@arkrs.org or 742-6641 for more information.
