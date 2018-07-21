Local Briefs: July 21

How to submit to Local Briefs
If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. for the next day’s publication. Contact Joel Funk at 755-3328 or jfunk@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
ACPL planning Summer Book Sale
The Friends of the Albany County Public Library plans to host its annual Summer Book Sale from July 25-28 in the basement of the Albany County Public Library, 310 S. Eighth St. The Friends of the Library sale is well organized and arranged on shelves as in a regular bookstore or library, according to a news release. Patrons can use the map to navigate to the genre they are looking for. The sale includes books, art prints, vinyl, CDs, DVDs, audiobooks and more. There will be a large number of books in a variety of world languages and a new selection of Latin American history and politics. The Book Nook, near the library entrance, features titles included in The Great American Read.
Sale hours are:
— 3:30-6:30 p.m. July 25 (members only)
— 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. July 26
— 1-5:30 p.m. July 27 (the End-of-Summer Reading Bash is from 1-3 p.m.
— 1-4:30 p.m. July 28
Memberships can be purchased at the library circulation desk or at the sale, including the members-only day, the release states. Annual memberships are $10 per person or $15 per household.
The Friends of the Albany County Public Library is a nonprofit organization that provides direct financial assistance to the library to assist in funding new materials, the release states. The group appreciates the many generous donations from the community. Find the group on Facebook.
Volunteers are needed to work preparing items for the sale and to work the sales desk during the sales. Those interested can email acplbooksale@gmail.com for more information.
Wyoming Archaeology Fair scheduled for September
The Archaeology Fair is part of Wyoming Archaeology Month showcasing Wyoming’s rich cultural heritage from prehistory to the present day and will provide a unique and fun hands-on learning experience for all ages, according to a news release. This free event is from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 8-9 at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Road. Features include Native American historians and rich cultural activities such as atlatl throwing, pottery making, flint knapping, archaeology dig, blacksmith, interactive displays, demonstrations and more.
Contact Lori Hogan at lori.hogan2@wyo.gov or 307-777-5196 or go to www.wyoarchaeo.state.wy.us/index.php/events for more information.
Archaeology Awareness Month coming up
The 20th Annual George C. Frison Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology and Wyoming Archaeology Awareness Month sponsored lecture is slated for 4-6 p.m. Sept. 20 in the University of Wyoming Ag Auditorium. Dr. Stuart Fiedel, senior archaeologist at Louis Berger Group, will present this year’s lecture, “Native American Origins: Reconciling the Evidence of Ancient Genomes and Archaeology.” A reception will follow in the department foyer.
The event is free to the public. Contact Lori Hogan at lori.hogan2@wyo.gov or 307-777-5196 or go to www.wyoshpo.state.wy.us/aamonth for more information.
Birding class set for today
A beginning birding class, taught by Don Jones, is scheduled from 7:45-10 a.m. today at Laramie’s Basecamp, 222 S. Second St. It is a class designed for people wanting to learn how to identify local birds by sight and song, according to a news relesae. The cost is $5. Go to www.laramiesbasecamp.com to sign up or for more information.
Artist to host live art demonstrations
“Landscapes, Leather, and Live Edge” is a group fine art exhibition and free public art show featuring the work of five Laramie-based participating artists, including Celeste Havener, Gary Havener, Abi Paytoe Gbayee, Niki DeLancey and Allison Pluda of Seneca Creek Studios on display for the entire month of July, according to a news release.
Featured artist Gbayee is set to present animal bone painting techniques as she hand paints an elk shoulder blade and animal skull in person for a live artist demonstration that is free to the public from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. today at the gallery.
The gallery will be on display from noon-6 p.m. Thursdays, noon-7 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and noon-4 p.m. Sundays through July at ArtConnect Gallery, 302 S. Second St. The closing reception is from 5-8 p.m. Thursday. The receptions are free to the public.
Contact ArtConnect Gallery at 460-3304 or 460-9304 or artconnect@uwyo.edu for more information.
Toys for Tots seeking coordinator
Toys for Tots for Albany County is seeking a coordinator for the 2018 Christmas season. The coordinator can be a community or organization member. The Toys for Tots Foundation requires the coordinator to attend training Sept. 13-16 in Leesburg, Virginia, and must pass a federal background check. Airfare will be paid by Toys for Tots.
During the 2017 campaign, in keeping with the Marine Corps Reserve slogan, “Every child deserves a little Christmas,” the program provided 592 toys for local children, according to a news release.
This is a no-pay volunteer position with guidance from the local Marine Corps League Detachment 777. The past coordinator is willing to consult and assist to ensure a continued presence in the county. An immediate response is needed to meet timelines for the background check, processing of an application and scheduling airfare. Email brookseaux@gmail.com for more information.
Workshop planned at United Presbyterian Church
BorderLinks, the educational arm of the sanctuary movement in Arizona, is set to present a workshop at 10:45 a.m. Sunday at United Presbyterian Church, 11th Street and Grand Avenue. The purpose of the workshop is to provide deeper understandings of borders, migrations and social justice with lessons learned from the borderlands, according to a news release.
BorderLinks was formed 30 years ago to provide education about migration justice issues by helping to develop an in-depth understanding of the root causes of migration, the hazards faced by migrants and what can be done to support migrants around the U.S. They provide a voice to the people who are directly affected by U.S. immigration policies, the release states.
The workshop is open to the public. Child care will be provided and brunch will be served. The service at 9:30 a.m. is open to the public and BorderLinks will present a brief presentation.
UW Horse Show Series to continue Sunday
The University of Wyoming Horse Show Series is slated to continue Sunday and Sept. 8 at the Martha Hansen Teaching Arena off Wyoming Highway 230. The shows start at 9 a.m., and Western classes will start no earlier than 10:30 a.m. There are four age divisions (Small Fry, 13 and younger, 14-18 and 19 and older), and classes include halter, showmanship, hunter under saddles, hunt seat equitation, Western pleasure, Western horsemanship and ranch riding. Additionally, a jackpot ranch trail class is planned for Sept. 8 only.
Classes are $5 each or $30 per day, and pattern packets are $5 each. All proceeds help support the UW Horse Judging Team, the release states.
Contact Lacey Lindsay at 760-3519 or Jenny at jingwers@uwyo.edu for more information.
Corrections
POLICY: If there is a mistake in a previous paper, it is the Laramie Boomerang’s policy to run a correction. If you find an error, call Joel Funk at 755-3328 or email news@laramieboomerang.com by 4 p.m. and the correction will appear on the next publication date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.