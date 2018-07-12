How to submit to Local Briefs
Global warming speaking event set for November
Noted educator Jeffrey Bennett plans to give his audience the foundation needed to speak intelligently about the science behind global warming and show attendees why the solutions to this important problem are ones people of all political persuasions can agree on, according to a news release.
Bennett’s Laramie stop of his The Global Warming Tour is Nov. 8 at the University of Wyoming. The time is yet to be determined. The event is free to the public.
Go to www.globalwarmingprimer.com/tour for more information.
Snowy Range Summer Theater to continue
The Snowy Range Summer Theatre 2018 season is set to continue its 65th consecutive season, according to a news release.
The final show is scheduled for five performances.
“I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. through Saturday in the Thrust Theatre. The musical comedy is written by Joe DiPietro (book and lyrics), with music by Jimmy Roberts and direction, music direction and choreography by Seán Stone. A nominee for the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Off-Broadway Musical, this show celebrates love in all its glory — from dating and waiting to love and marriage and on through the agonies and triumphs of in-laws and newborns, trips in the family car and pick-up techniques of the geriatric set.
Tickets are $10 for the general public and $7 for University of Wyoming students, senior citizens and children older than 5. There is a 50-cent handling fee per ticket, and group sales of 10 or more tickets are always 10 percent off, the release states.
Call 766-6666 or go to www.uwyo.edu/finearts for tickets or more information.
Trustees to meet in Cody
The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees is set to hear a report on implementation of UW’s strategic plan and receive updates on a number of other matters during a meeting through Friday in Cody.
Public sessions of the full board are streamed at zoom.us/j/381140209?pwd=&status=success.
The complete agenda, along with a report that includes background information on agenda items, is available at www.uwyo.edu/trustees/2018-meeting-materials/july_10-13_2018_meeting.html.
Exhibit planned for today
“Landscapes, Leather, and Live Edge” is a group fine art exhibition and free public art show featuring the work of five Laramie-based participating artists, including Celeste Havener, Gary Havener, Abi Paytoe Gbayee, Niki DeLancey and Allison Pluda of Seneca Creek Studios on display for the entire month of July, according to a news release.
The gallery will be on display from noon-6 p.m. Thursdays, noon-7 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and noon-4 p.m. Sundays through July at ArtConnect Gallery, 302 S. Second St. The opening reception is from 5-8 p.m. today. The closing reception is from 5-8 p.m. July 26. The receptions are free to the public.
Contact ArtConnect Gallery at 460-3304 or 460-9304 or artconnect@uwyo.edu for more information.
Candidate forums planned for public
The League of Women Voters of Laramie, in partnership with the Albany County Public Library, scheduled candidate forums for Laramie and Albany County candidates in contested primary races, according to a news release. The forums below are all from 7-9 p.m. at ACPL, 310 S. Eighth St., unless otherwise noted.
TODAY: Laramie City Council Ward 1 candidates
5-7 P.M. MONDAY: Wyoming House District 47 Republican candidate forum at the Rock River Town Hall Community Meeting Room, 321 Ave. D, Rock River
JULY 19: Laramie City Council Ward 3 candidates
AUG. 2: Wyoming House District 14 Democratic candidates
Free bowling available for vets
Free bowling events for veterans are from 7-9 p.m. today and July 19 at Laramie Lanes, 1270 N. Third St. Contact Meredith Brose at mabrose25@gmail.com or 650-290-2068 for more information.
Food commodities distribution planned
USDA food commodities distribution for Interfaith-Good Samaritan is from 1-4 p.m. today at the Laramie Plains Civic Center South Gym, Seventh and Custer streets.
Frozen blueberries, tomato soup, canned corn and other foods will be available. Meals will be available at from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Laramie Soup Kitchen, 104 S. Fourth St., or at 2 p.m. at the civic center. Other upcoming dates include Aug. 9 and Sept. 6.
PFLAG to host meeting
Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays Chapter meetings are the second Thursday of the month. The next meeting is at 6:30 p.m. today at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 602 Garfield St.
Uniting people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) with families, friends and allies, PFLAG is committed to advancing equality through its mission of support, education and advocacy. Meetings are open to all, and we welcome participation in establishing our chapter.
Email pflaglaramie@gmail.com for more information.
Art exhibit planned at Cooper Center
The Cooper Center for Creative Arts is set to present “Oeuvre,” an art exhibit featuring the work of six local artists, according to a news release.
The exhibit if from 6-8 p.m. today at the center, 1174 N. Fourth St. Admission is free and there will be a cash bar of beer and wine. Call 742-3996 or email events@arkrs.org for more information.
Second Story Book Group to meet
The Second Story Book Group plans to meet at 6:30 p.m. today at the Second Story Bookstore, 105 Ivinson Ave.
The group will discuss “The Other Alcott” by Elise Hooper.
Hooper’s debut novel conjures the untold story of May Alcott — Louisa’s youngest sister and an artist in her own right, according to a news release. The story of the March sisters, heroines of Louisa May Alcott’s “Little Women,” is well known. Now, it’s time to learn the truth about the real Amy, Louisa’s sister, May.
The Second Story Book Group meets on the second Thursday of every month. The selection for August is “Gathering from the Grassland” by Linda Hasselstrom.
Class reunion set for July
The Laramie High School and University of Wyoming Prep Classes of 1968 are set to host their 50th class reunion ice breaker at 6 p.m. Friday at the Veterans of Foreign War Post 2221, 2142 Garfield St. A dinner and celebration will be Saturday at Fox Run Golf Course, 489 Wyoming Highway 230. Class pictures will be taken at 5:30 p.m. at Fox Run, followed by a social hour and dinner. Find the Laramie High School Class of 1968 Reunion News on Facebook or email jeatencio816@gmail.com for more information.
Veterans assistance planned for July
A state of Wyoming veterans service officer from the Wyoming Veterans Commission will conduct community outreach services in Wyoming cities throughout July. Vicki Osman is available to meet with veterans and their families to discuss state and federal veterans’ benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims or VA healthcare, according to a news release. Osman can also help veterans and their families apply for benefits, file claims or request healthcare. Her office is located at the Joint Forces Readiness Center, 5800 Central Ave., in Cheyenne, and she will also be available from 2-4 p.m. Friday and July 24 at the Workforce Center, 3817 Beech St.
During periods of inclement weather, please check with the staff at the outreach locations to ensure the veterans service officer will be available. Call Osman at 307-214-2112 for more information or to schedule an appointment.
Class of ’78 reunion coming up
The Laramie High School Class of 1978 is planning a two-day reunion event for Friday-Saturday, according to a news release.
The schedule is as follows:
— A Friday night mixer is from 7-10 p.m. at the Eagles Club, 126 Lyons St. The event will include food and music.
— Friday Night Bowling is at 9 p.m. at Laramie Lanes, 1270 N. Third St. The bowling alley is offering free bowling to reunion attendees.
— Attendees can ride on a Laramie Jubilee Days Parade float. Participants meet at 7 a.m. at LaBonte Park, and the parade starts at 9:30 a.m.
— A class photo is planned for 11 a.m. after the parade at the LaBonte Skate Park. Pictures will be delivered Saturday night at the Eagles.
— A tour of the new Laramie High School is at 2 p.m. at 1710 Boulder Drive.
— A golf tournament is at 1 p.m. if enough people are interested.
— A Saturday night event is planned for 7-10 p.m. at the Eagles Club and will include food from McAlister’s Deli and a DJ.
Go to www.comtekpc.com/class78 to register, to find a memory book, for hotel and Laramie information and for more details about the event.
