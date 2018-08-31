How to submit to Local Briefs
Walk With a Doc events planned
Ivinson Memorial Hospital is set to continue hosting Walk with a Doc from 1:30-2:30 p.m. every first and third Sunday of the month at Washington Park, near the Edgar J. Lewis Bandshell. On Sunday, Dr. Emma Bjore, a geriatrician at Ivinson Medical, will be speaking about advanced care planning, according to a news release.
For Sept. 16, Candy Pedersen, RN branch director of Encompass Health Home Health, and Colleen Phan, AM, will discuss home health care benefits and fall prevention upon returning home from the hospital, the release states.
Walk with a Doc is a national organization focused on encouraging healthy physical activity while reversing the consequences of a sedentary lifestyle. IMH will provide healthy snacks and participants should just bring walking shoes and a friend, if they would like. The event is sponsored by Exercise is Medicine (UW registered student organization) and Ivinson Medical Group.
MOPS group to beginning meetings
MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) and MomsNext (Mothers of school-aged children) meets from 9-11 a.m. twice a month at Snowy Range Evangelical Free Church, 2552 N. 15th St. Meetings begin Sept. 6.
This is a place for mothers to build friendships and community amidst the season of raising small children, according to a news release. All faith backgrounds are welcome. Attendees learn from guest speakers, discussion groups and enjoy breakfast together. Child care is provided for a small fee along with a small fee for membership. Find Laramie MOPS International on Facebook for more information.
USDA food drop set for Thursday
Laramie Interfaith-Good Samaritan is set to host a USDA bulk food drop from 1-3 p.m. Thursday in the south gym of the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St. Interfaith expects to have frozen chicken thighs, cream of chicken soup, canned green beans, dried beans and other items, according to a news release.
Participation in Food Bank of the Rockies Commodities distribution is limited to those who qualify through income limitations, the release states. People can call Interfaith-Good Samaritan at 742-4240 if with questions about the qualifications. Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
Climate change rally set for Sept. 8
Laramie is hosting its own climate change awareness event as rallies and marches happen across the nation Sept. 8.
The event is from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept 8. at the Edgar J. Lewis Bandshell in Washington Park, 18th and Sheridan streets.
Attendees can hear speakers and visit information tables from the University of Wyoming and local and national groups offering varied solutions for climate change, according to a news release. They can learn, share ideas and be inspired, according to a news release. Music will be provided by the local band Moral Panic. Attendees can bring a picnic, friends and family.
Call 399-8353 for more information or to register a solutions group for the event.
Cats on Mats to return
The Laramie Animal Welfare Society and CrossFit Laramie are planning another Cats on Mars fundraiser event. Attendees can unwind, stretch out and enjoy a one-hour guided yoga class while LAWS adoptable cats and kittens wander the room, according to a news release. The class is from 6:30-8 p.m. Sept. 14 at CrossFit Laramie, 1404 Skyline Drive.
This all-level class is suitable for beginners and children older than 8. Participants only need to bring a mat or towel, although a few mats will be available to borrow.
Payment can be made at the door or via the LAWS PayPal account (bring PayPal donation confirmation to the class).
Admission is $20 per person or $35 per person with a guest. RSVP is required. All proceeds go toward LAWS animals and programs.
Call CrossFit Laramie at 307-223-4372 or LAWS at 745-4586 for more information.
Sewing Guild honoring National Sewing Month
In honor of September being recognized as National Sewing Month by former President Ronald Regan, the Laramie Chapter of the American Sewing Guild plans to present Nancy Sapin, Sulky Thread’s national educator, at the next meeting. The meeting is at 7 p.m. Sept. 24 in the basement of the United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 1215 Gibbon St. Attendees should enter through the east-side door. The meeting is open to the public and all interested quilters, seamstresses, craft sewers, 4-H clothing members, secondary and university students are encouraged to attend, according to a news release.
Sapin’s presentation “Thread Jazz for Quilting and Embellishing” will cover wearables and quilts, needles and thread know-hows, stabilizers, metallic threads, thread weights, when to use polyester vs. rayon thread and many other topics of interest to everyone who enjoys the creative sewing arts, the release states. Light refreshments will be served, and a variety of Sulky door prizes with also be given out.
The Laramie chapter hosts its meetings at 7 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month September-May.
Call Sue at 954-703-9932, Terry at 715-828-7507 or Irene at 742-3901 for more information.
UW plans Kickoff Friday events
Cowboy football fans are invited to start their game weekends with the University of Wyoming Alumni Association every Friday of a UW home football game at the Alumni Center in the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center, 222 S. 22nd St.
The first three Kickoff Fridays are sponsored by First Interstate Bank from 4-5:30 p.m. Friday, as well as Sept. 14 and Sept. 28. The events include light appetizers and a cash bar. UWAA members will receive one complimentary drink at the cash bar, according to a news release.
On Homecoming weekend, the Kickoff Friday event will be all-day in conjunction with Homecoming registration from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 19 and feature light appetizers and nonalcoholic beverages.
The schedule will wrap up in November with Kickoff Fridays on Nov. 2 and Nov. 16. Both include light appetizers and a cash bar.
Contact the Alumni Office at 766-4166 or uwalumni@uwyo.edu for more information.
Exhibit on display through Saturday
The Laramie Art Guild recently hung miniature paintings that measure 25 square inches or less, as well as larger paintings, at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. This special show featuring birds and other nature themes will hang through Saturday, LAG President Tony Guzzo says in a news release. The show is free to the public. The Eppson Center is open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays.
Photo exhibit closing Friday
A fine art photographic exhibit titled “150 Years in the Gem City” is planned from Aug. 1-31 at Coal Creek Coffee Co.’s uptown location, 2317 Grand Ave.
This exhibit, presented by Ludwig Photography, features downtown Laramie and the businesses and people that made the West great, according to a news release. Call 760-7330 for more information.
Community workout set for Saturday
A community workout is set for 8 a.m. Saturday at CrossFit Laramie, 1404 Skyline Road. The event is free to all experience levels.
CrossFit Laramie hosts a free community workout at 8 a.m. the first Saturday of each month, according to a news release. Contact Rachel Carr at crossfitlaramie.com@gmail.com or 307-223-4372 for more information.
Audubon traveling to Rock Creek Canyon
The Laramie Audubon Society is set to kick off the fall birding season with a trip to Rock Creek Canyon. The group will meet at 7 a.m. Saturday at Night Heron Books and Coffeehouse, 107 Ivinson Ave., to coordinate ride-sharing and drive to the trail located near Arlington, according to a news release. While the trail extends up the canyon for many miles, past visits have involved minimal hiking because of the number of birds encountered in the vicinity of the trailhead. The group intends to return to Laramie by 1 p.m. Attendees who drive their own vehicles are free to stay longer to hike or to return to Laramie earlier. Attendees should bring snacks, water, clothing suitable for the changing Wyoming weather, sturdy shoes, binoculars and other birding accessories. Go to www.laramieaudubon.blogspot.com for the fall field trip schedule or more information.
