Church planning picnic, singing event
A picnic and Psalm sing is slated for 2-4:30 p.m. today at Undine Park. The event is sponsored by the Reformed Presbyterian Church, according to a news release. The picnic is at 2 p.m. and singing will start at about 3:30 p.m. All are welcome.
United Methodist Church VBS coming up
The public is invited to join Laramie First United Methodist Church for Vacation Bible School.
VBS at UMC is set for 4-6:30 p.m. today-Wednesday, with dinner provided, at 1215 Gibbon St. VBS is free to children entering grades K-6. Go to www.laramieumc.org/vbs to sign up or for more information.
Interfaith places donation boxes at grocery stores
Interfaith-Good Samaritan recently placed blue donation boxes near the customer service desks at both Safeway and Ridley’s Family Market. Customers can drop in any non-perishable items as they exit the store. All donations go directly to Interfaith and are used in its food pantry to help feed hungry Laramie residents, according to a news release.
The pantry has 800-1,000 visitors every month, the release states.
Senior volunteers needed to work with students
The Foster Grandparent Program of the Wyoming Rockies is welcoming seniors who are 55 or older and would like to work with children, according to a news release. Senior volunteers support teachers and students in the classroom, receive a non-taxable stipend and mileage reimbursement. Volunteers are willing to commit to 20 hours or more a week, with summers off. No prior classroom experience is necessary. Foster Grandparents tend to be individuals who care about their community and want to make a difference in their own lives and in the lives of the students they work with, the release states. Any interested senior, including veterans, are encouraged to call Maryalice at 307-223-1051, visit 968 N. Ninth St. in LaBonte Park or go to www.fostergrandparentswy.org for more information.
Driver needed for Home Delivered Meals
The Eppson Center for Seniors has a need for Home Delivered Meal drivers, according to a news release. There are openings for permanent routes and substitute drivers. Meals go out to homes at dinner time Mondays and lunch time Tuesdays-Fridays. This is a great service to folks who are unable to shop or cook for themselves. Call the Eppson Center at 745-5116 to volunteer or for more information.
Local Dems hosting election office grand opening
The Albany County Democrats plan to host a grand opening of their election office from 3-5 p.m. Monday at 119 S. First St. (the former entrance to Big Hollow Co-op). Attendees can view the office, pick up candidate materials and enjoy conversation and free light refreshments, according to a news release. The office will be looking for volunteers to staff it so it can be open as much as possible. Volunteers can sign up at the office Monday or later. See the Facebook page or email albanycounty@wyodems.org for more information.
Harvest Church preparing for vacation Bible school
Harvest Church recently announces Higher Calling as the theme for its 2018 vacation Bible school, where attendees will strive higher toward the call of God in a fun, mountainous, adventure theme, according to a news release. The program is from 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 13-17 at 2535 Harvest Drive and will conclude with CLIMB-A-THON 2018 on a 30-foot climbing tower. This adventure is free and for children Pre-K through fifth grade. Children exiting fifth grade are welcome to attend, and all Pre-K children must be able to toilet themselves independent of any adult assistance because of liabilities and regulations, the release states.
Go to www.weareharvest.com to register, and email hckids@weareharvest.com for more information.
Historic preservation board to meet
The next Albany County Historic Preservation Board meeting is slated for at 7 p.m. Monday at First United Methodist Church, 1215 Gibbon St. Email Blair Bales at j.blair.bales@gmail.com for more information.
Health workshop planned at Eppson Center
A free six-week health workshop for people with chronic health conditions and their friends, family and caregivers is set to wrap up from 9-11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. Participants can learn to better manage their health using evidence-based strategies, according to a news release. Topics include problem solving, decision making, understanding emotions, healthy eating, action planning, exercise, effective communication and evaluating treatment, according to a news release. Contact Dominick Duhamel at dduhamel@uwyo.edu or 766-2765 for more information.
Genealogical society to host UW library tour
A university library can be one of the best tools for genealogy research, according to a news release, and the next meeting of the Albany County Genealogical Society is set to feature of tour of the University of Wyoming’s Coe Library. The tour is at 4 p.m. Tuesday. There will be an opportunity for attendees to get a UW library card and familiarize themselves with the many genealogical resources at the library, the release states. For those interested in even more resources, ACGS will be touring the Library Annex at 2:30 p.m. prior to the main library tour. The Library Annex is a specialized storage facility housing bound volumes of older journals and U.S. government documents and is located in the basement of the UW Science Complex. The main library tour group will meet at the north entrance of the library (near the Book & Bean), and the annex tour group will meet at 2:30 p.m. in the parking lot next to the north library entrance to travel to the annex. Contact Katie Morgan at pksmorgan@msn.com or 399-3881 for more information.
UW’s ‘What in the World?’ summer program scheduled in Centennial
University of Wyoming students and faculty members are set to give a presentation during the sixth annual “What in the World?” summer program at the Albany County Public Library branch at 25 Second St. in Centennial. The discussion is free to the public.
A guest lecture is at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Jean Garrison, director of University of Wyoming Center for Global Studies, will present “Chinese-American Relations in the Trump Era: Cooperation, Confrontation or Crisis.” Contact Garrison at 766-6119 or email garrison@uwyo.edu or got to www.uwyo.edu/globalcenter for more information.
ACPL Board meeting set for Wednesday
The public is invited to attend the monthly Albany County Public Library Board meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at 310 S. Eighth St. There is a period for public comment at the beginning of the meeting. Topics on the agenda include the library’s contract with the Centennial Library and Cultural Association, the Compensation Committee and the Library Director’s fiscal year 2019 goals, according to a news release.
Call 721-2580 or email info@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Essay contest ends Wednesday
The Higher Ground Fair is hosting its second annual essay contest for students in grades 3-12. Cash prizes, free tickets and more are offered to winners in each category. Spanish submissions are also encouraged. All entries must be postmarked or emailed prior to 11:59 p.m. MST Wednesday in order to be considered.
Go to www.highergroundfair.org/contests for grade level categories and essay questions.
The Higher Ground Fair is a weekend-long event celebrating and highlighting life in the Rocky Mountain region, according to a news release. It is set for Sept. 22-23 at the Albany County Fairgrounds. Contact Celeste at 307-223-4399 or celeste@highergroundfair.org for questions.
TechTalk meetup coming up
TechTalk Laramie is the Gem City’s meetup for anyone interested in technology, according to a news release. The groups meets at 6 p.m. Thursday at Altitude Chophouse & Brewery, 320 S. Second St., in the back room. Those attending are responsible for their own food and drinks and can RSVP at www.meetup.com/techtalklaramie. Martin L. Buchanan will talk about “Ethics for Technology Professionals,” technology ethics case studies and principles, with handouts for all attending, the release states. Buchanan has 42 years of technology work experience, as a senior software developer, senior technical writer, team lead, QA lead and source code reviewer.
He can be reached at martinlbuchanan@gmail.com.
High school photo contest winners’ work on exhibit
The Nature Conservancy in Wyoming announced the winning entries in its annual “I Believe in Conservation” high school photography contest will be on display through Friday at the Albany County Public Library, 310 S. Eighth St.
Prizes were awarded in four categories including Lands, People and Nature, Waters and Wildlife. Community awards were also given in recognition of outstanding contributions from each participating school, according to a news release.
Laramie High School was represented by two winners. Collin Pemble took third place in Wyoming Waters and Sam Miller was the Community winner.
First place winners received $250 each, 2nd place winners received $100, and 3rd place and community award winners received $50 prizes.
Finalist and winning images from the 2017 contest will been on display in towns across the state.
Go to www.nature.org/wyoming to view the winning images.
Call the library at 721-2580 for more information.
Laramie Mural Project to dedicate new mural
The newest artists of the Laramie Mural Project are scheduled to gather to discuss the creation of “Gill Street” and the meaning and inspiration behind their fish, according to a news release. A dedication event is planned for 5:30 p.m. Friday in the alley behind 308 S. Second St.
The newest mural in downtown Laramie, the Gill Street extension was a collaboration between 13 first-time mural artists, two senior artists, Susan Moldenhauer, retired director of the University of Wyoming Art Museum, Trey Sherwood, director of Laramie Main Street, Meg Thompson, coordinator for the Laramie Public Art Coalition, the Bent and Rusty and Advantage Real Estate, the release states.
The mural celebrates the uniqueness of place and personal experiences in Laramie. Each fish reflects a story about love of community.
The gathering will give the public an opportunity to meet and thank the artists.
Go to www.laramiemuralproject.org for more information about the Laramie Mural Project, including a list of artists with bios.
VBS to conclude with Climb-a-thon
Vacation Bible school attendees and the general public are encouraged to stick around from 9 a.m.-noon Friday for CLIMB-A-THON 2018 to see Laramie children climbing for a cause, according to a news release. To conclude a week of Vacation Bible School at Harvest Church, children will seek sponsors to pay an agreed-upon amount of money per foot climbed on a 30-foot climbing tower. The money raised will go directly to the purchase of shoes that adjust up to five sizes for 200-plus children in Uganda, the release states.
Refreshments will be available at this event, as well as a chance to check out a few pairs of The Shoe That Grows. Go to www.theshoethatgrows.org for more information about these shoes and email hckids@weareharvest.com to donate, register a child or anonymously sponsor a child.
Laramie’s anniversary events continue
The Laramie 150th Celebration steering committee would like to remind the public there are many more ways to participate in the celebration this summer. The following events are scheduled:
— Laramie Mural Walking Tours at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 24 and Sept. 14 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Architectural Walking Tours at 5:30 p.m. Friday (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Greenhill Cemetery Tours at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 7 (meet at Greenhill Cemetery, 455 N. 15th St.)
Tours will be guided by local historians and are approximately 90 minutes long, according to a news release. Participants should bring water and be prepared for cool evening weather. Contact Laramie Main Street at 760-3355 or downtownlaramie@gmail.com for more information.
Local nonprofit planning annual garage sale
Amy’s Kids annual garage sale is from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at 540 S. Colorado Ave.
Amy’s Kids is a 501(c)(3) organization that provides funding to Furaha Sana Nursery School in Malindi, Kenya. In addition to teaching the basic fundamentals of education, the school gives the local children a sense of importance and provides them not only with an education but also with school uniforms, school supplies and a daily meal, according to a news release. In an area where the household income is less than $1 per day, the hope of this school is to encourage children who would otherwise never get an education, to be motivated to learn and obtain proper schooling while gaining a sense of importance. Amy’s Kids wants to give them the tools they need to be confident that they can make a difference and make a change in the world, starting in their very own community.
The nonprofit hosts an annual garage sale every August. In 2017, the group was able to fund the construction of a six-stall bathroom with running water. This year, the organization hopes to fund the upper level of the current school building to facilitate five more classrooms.
All proceeds from the fundraiser and donations go to Amy’s Kids.
Go to www.facebook.com/amyskids.org or www.amyskids.org for more information.
Zonta planning yard sale fundraiser
The nonprofit Zonta Club of Laramie plans to host a yard sale from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at 4302 Grays Gable Road to benefit Zonta Scholarships and service projects, according to a news release.
Zonta is an international organization whose mission is to advance the status of women through service and advocacy. Scholarships are awarded to qualified college and graduate level students. Service projects benefit local agencies such as Climb Wyoming, SAFE House, Big Brothers and Big Sisters, and Laramie Reproductive Health. All proceeds of the yard sale will be donated to help support Zonta’s scholarships and local projects, the release states.
Walk With a Doc event planned
Ivinson Memorial Hospital is set to continue hosting Walk with a Doc every first and third Sunday of the month at Washington Park, near the Edgar J. Lewis Bandshell. On Aug. 19, Amy Aldrich, OD with Snowy Range Vision Center, will be speaking on a topic to be determined.
Walk with a Doc is a national organization focused on encouraging healthy physical activity while reversing the consequences of a sedentary lifestyle. IMH will provide healthy snacks and participants should just bring walking shoes and a friend, if they would like. The event is sponsored by Exercise is Medicine (UW registered student organization) and Ivinson Medical Group.
Cars & Coffee fundraiser set for Aug. 19
Cars & Coffee is a free public event set for 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 19 at the Albany County Fairgrounds. Participants can register any car — from exotics to old beaters, according to a news release. There is a $5 entry fee, with prizes for first, second and third place. All proceeds go toward buying car seats for local foster children.
Contact Jennifer Vazqueztell at laramiefostercloset@gmail.com or 561-729-2945 or go to www.laramiefostercloset.com.
Podcast producers coming to ACPL
The producers of Wyoming Public Media’s award-winning storytelling podcast, HumaNature, explore the elements of what makes a podcast shine, according to a news release. In a multimedia presentation, Caroline Ballard, Erin Jones and Micah Schweizer will take attendees behind the scenes of launching and producing a new podcast.
The presentation is from 7-8 p.m. Aug. 22 at the Albany County Public Library, 310 S. Eighth St. This event is sponsored by ACPL and HumaNature. Refreshments will be served. Contact Cassandra Hunter at 721-2580, ext. 5438, or chunter@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
UW’s Haub School, ENR to host panel discussion
To celebrate its 25th anniversary and look ahead to the next 25 years, the Haub School and Ruckelshaus Institute of Environment and Natural Resources at the University of Wyoming are set host a public reception and panel discussion in August.
“Civility: The Case for Collaboration” panel discussion celebrates the 25th anniversary at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 23 at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center. The event is free to the public.
Panelists will include former U.S. Sen. Al Simpson, former Gov. Mike Sullivan and Haub School Board Chairman John Turner. Retired Wyoming Supreme Court Chief Justice Marilyn Kite will moderate the discussion, with introductory remarks from Liliane Haub.
Go to www.uwyo.edu/haub/events or contact Amanda Korpitz at akorpitz@uwyo.edu or 766-6979 for more information.
Veterans assistance planned
A state of Wyoming veterans service officer from the Wyoming Veterans Commission will conduct community outreach services in Wyoming cities throughout July. Vicki Osman is available to meet with veterans and their families to discuss state and federal veterans’ benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims or VA healthcare, according to a news release. Osman can also help veterans and their families apply for benefits, file claims or request healthcare.
Her office is located at the Joint Forces Readiness Center, 5800 Central Ave., in Cheyenne, and she will also be available from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 23 at the Workforce Center, 3817 Beech St. During periods of inclement weather, please check with the staff at the outreach locations to ensure the veterans service officer will be available.
Call Osman at 307-214-2112 for more information or to schedule an appointment.
Historic Carnegie libraries featured in traveling exhibit
The Alliance for Historic Wyoming is set to celebrate historic Carnegie library buildings around Wyoming with a traveling exhibit. The exhibit will be on display through Aug. 24 at Coe Library on the University of Wyoming campus. The exhibit is open to the public and sponsored in part by a grant from the Wyoming Humanities Council. The exhibit consists of five panels detailing the history and architecture of Wyoming’s 16 Carnegie libraries, according to a news release.
The Alliance for Historic Wyoming is a statewide historic preservation nonprofit dedicated to protecting Wyoming’s historic places and spaces.
Go to www.historicwyoming.org for more information.
UW Energy Resources Council to meet Aug. 24
The University of Wyoming Energy Resources Council is slated to meet at 8 a.m. Aug. 24 at the BP Collaboration Center in the Energy Innovation Center on the UW campus.
Council members will discuss several financial matters, including a report on grants and private funding, according to a news release. Additional agenda items include discussion regarding carbon engineering projects, Carbon Safe and the Dry Fork Integrated Test Center.
Those with disabilities requiring special accommodations to attend this meeting should call the SER at 766-6897. Go to www.uwyo.edu/ser for more information about the SER.
UW Alumni Association plans Kickoff Friday events
Cowboy football fans are invited to start their game weekends with the University of Wyoming Alumni Association every Friday of a UW home football game at the Alumni Center in the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center, 222 S. 22nd St.
The first three Kickoff Fridays are sponsored by First Interstate Bank from 4-5:30 p.m. Aug. 31, Sept. 14 and Sept. 28. The events include light appetizers and a cash bar. UWAA members will receive one complimentary drink at the cash bar, according to a news release.
On Homecoming weekend, the Kickoff Friday event will be all-day in conjunction with Homecoming registration from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 19 and feature light appetizers and nonalcoholic beverages.
The schedule will wrap up in November with Kickoff Fridays on Nov. 2 and Nov. 16. Both include light appetizers and a cash bar.
Contact the Alumni Office at 766-4166 or uwalumni@uwyo.edu for more information.
Women of the Moose to host trunk sale
The Women of the Moose is set to sponsor a trunk sale from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Moose Lodge south parking lot, 409 S. Third St. To rent a space, e-mail shutton@uwyo.edu, call 745-3039 and leave a message or stop by the lodge for an application. Parking spaces are $10 each or two for $20. What is a trunk sale? People can load up all those last few things they still want to sell before winter, but don’t want to have their own garage sale. They can sell them from their trunk or they can unload and put them on tables (not provided), according to a news release.
Wyoming Archaeology Fair scheduled for September
The Archaeology Fair is part of Wyoming Archaeology Month showcasing Wyoming’s rich cultural heritage from prehistory to the present day and will provide a unique and fun hands-on learning experience for all ages, according to a news release. This free event is from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Road. Features include Native American historians and rich cultural activities such as atlatl throwing, pottery making, flint knapping, archaeology dig, blacksmith, interactive displays, demonstrations and more.
Contact Lori Hogan at lori.hogan2@wyo.gov or 307-777-5196 or go to www.wyoarchaeo.state.wy.us/index.php/events for more information.
UW Horse Show Series to conclude Sept. 8
The University of Wyoming Horse Show Series is slated to wrap up Sept. 8 at the Martha Hansen Teaching Arena off Wyoming Highway 230. The shows start at 9 a.m., and Western classes will start no earlier than 10:30 a.m. There are four age divisions (Small Fry, 13 and younger, 14-18 and 19 and older), and classes include halter, showmanship, hunter under saddles, hunt seat equitation, Western pleasure, Western horsemanship and ranch riding. Additionally, a jackpot ranch trail class is planned.
Classes are $5 each or $30 per day, and pattern packets are $5 each. All proceeds help support the UW Horse Judging Team, the release states.
Contact Lacey Lindsay at 760-3519 or Jenny at jingwers@uwyo.edu for more information.
PBS’s Heffner to speak on civil discourse
Alexander Heffner, the host of PBS’s “The Open Mind,” is set to be a keynote speaker for a program on civil discourse Sept. 11 at the University of Wyoming.
The Malcolm Wallop Civic Engagement Project and UW Presidential Engagement Initiative, in collaboration with the College of Arts and Sciences, Center for Global Studies and School of Politics, Public Affairs and International Studies, is partnering with the Wyoming Humanities Council, Wyoming PBS and Wyoming Public Radio to host Heffner for a public discussion on “Civil Discourse in an Uncivil Age: The Quest for a Post-Partisan Citizenship.” The event, free to the public, will start at 5:30 p.m. in the College of Arts and Sciences auditorium.
Additionally, the program will be live-streamed through www.wyomingpbs.org and be the focus of a future episode of “Wyoming Chronicle” on Wyoming PBS, making participation in the public forum widely available to students and citizens across the state, according to a news release.
Heffner will present a keynote address, followed by a panel discussion with notable Wyoming political figures and public servants. The program will discuss the effects of divisiveness on discourse and governance and the effect of social media, fake news and filter bubbles that polarize information intake. Contact Center for Global Studies Director Jean Garrison at 766-6119 or garrison@uwyo.edu for more information.
Archaeology Awareness Month coming up
The 20th Annual George C. Frison Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology and Wyoming Archaeology Awareness Month sponsored lecture is slated for 4-6 p.m. Sept. 20 in the University of Wyoming Ag Auditorium. Dr. Stuart Fiedel, senior archaeologist at Louis Berger Group, will present this year’s lecture, “Native American Origins: Reconciling the Evidence of Ancient Genomes and Archaeology.” A reception will follow in the department foyer.
The event is free to the public. Contact Lori Hogan at lori.hogan2@wyo.gov or 307-777-5196 or go to www.wyoshpo.state.wy.us/aamonth for more information.
Foster Grandparents hosting cornhole showdown
The Foster Grandparents Program of the Rockie Mountains is gearing up for a unique fundraiser, according to a news release.
Corn Cob Guy is on the loose in Laramie, and he’s targeting local businesses, according to a news release. To have the Corn Cob Guy removed, participating businesses need to either:
1. Field a team of two for $50 at the High Country Corn Hole Showdown on Sept. 22 at the Higher Ground Fair
2. Send the Corn Cob Guy to another business of their choice for $25
3. Have him removed by trained corn-handlers for $10
All proceeds benefit local seniors who serve as Senior Corp Foster Grandparents in area schools and early childhood centers, the release states. Call 323-202-3614 to have the Corn Cob Guy placed at a business.
Punkin’ Chunkin’ & Harvest Fall Festival slated for Sept. 29
The public in welcome to Laramie Foster Closet’s Pumpkin Chunkin 2.0 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Albany County Fairgrounds. Attendees can watch teams compete to win the title of Lord of the Gourd and more than $2,000 in prizes, according to a news release. Vendors, children’s games and food trucks will be at the event. This is an opportunity to support local children in foster care. Admission is $5.
Contact Jennifer Vazqueztell at laramiefostercloset@gmail.com or 561-729-2945 or go to www.laramiefostercloset.com.
Global warming speaking event set for November
Noted educator Jeffrey Bennett plans to give his audience the foundation needed to speak intelligently about the science behind global warming and show attendees why the solutions to this important problem are ones people of all political persuasions can agree on, according to a news release.
Bennett’s Laramie stop of his The Global Warming Tour is Nov. 8 at the University of Wyoming. The time is yet to be determined. The event is free to the public.
Go to www.globalwarmingprimer.com/tour for more information.
