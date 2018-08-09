How to submit to Local Briefs
Local Dems hosting election office grand opening
The Albany County Democrats plan to host a grand opening of their election office from 3-5 p.m. Monday at 119 S. First St. (the former entrance to Big Hollow Co-op). Attendees can view the office, pick up candidate materials and enjoy conversation and free light refreshments, according to a news release. The office will be looking for volunteers to staff it so it can be open as much as possible. Volunteers can sign up at the office Monday or later. See the Facebook page or email albanycounty@wyodems.org for more information.
Albany County Public Library Board meeting set for Wednesday
The public is invited to attend the monthly Albany County Public Library Board meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at 310 S. Eighth St. There is a period for public comment at the beginning of the meeting. Topics on the agenda include the library’s contract with the Centennial Library and Cultural Association, the Compensation Committee and the Library Director’s fiscal year 2019 goals, according to a news release.
Call 721-2580 or email info@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
TechTalk meetup coming up
TechTalk Laramie is the Gem City’s meetup for anyone interested in technology, according to a news release. The groups meets at 6 p.m. Aug. 16 at Altitude Chophouse & Brewery, 320 S. Second St., in the back room. Those attending are responsible for their own food and drinks and can RSVP at www.meetup.com/techtalklaramie. Martin L. Buchanan will talk about “Ethics for Technology Professionals,” technology ethics case studies and principles, with handouts for all attending, the release states. Buchanan has 42 years of technology work experience, as a senior software developer, senior technical writer, team lead, QA lead and source code reviewer.
He can be reached at martinlbuchanan@gmail.com.
Local nonprofit planning annual garage sale
Amy’s Kids annual garage sale is from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 18 at 540 S. Colorado Ave.
Amy’s Kids is a 501(c)(3) organization that provides funding to Furaha Sana Nursery School in Malindi, Kenya. In addition to teaching the basic fundamentals of education, the school gives the local children a sense of importance and provides them not only with an education but also with school uniforms, school supplies and a daily meal, according to a news release. In an area where the household income is less than $1 per day, the hope of this school is to encourage children who would otherwise never get an education, to be motivated to learn and obtain proper schooling while gaining a sense of importance. Amy’s Kids wants to give them the tools they need to be confident that they can make a difference and make a change in the world, starting in their very own community.
The nonprofit hosts an annual garage sale every August. In 2017, the group was able to fund the construction of a six-stall bathroom with running water. This year, the organization hopes to fund the upper level of the current school building to facilitate five more classrooms.
All proceeds from the fundraiser and donations go to Amy’s Kids.
Go to www.facebook.com/amyskids.org or www.amyskids.org for more information.
Foster Grandparents hosting cornhole showdown
The Foster Grandparents Program of the Rocky Mountains is gearing up for a unique fundraiser, according to a news release.
Corn Cob Guy is on the loose in Laramie, and he’s targeting local businesses, according to a news release. To have the Corn Cob Guy removed, participating businesses need to either:
1. Field a team of two for $50 at the High Country Corn Hole Showdown on Sept. 22 at the Higher Ground Fair
2. Send the Corn Cob Guy to another business of their choice for $25
3. Have him removed by trained corn-handlers for $10
All proceeds benefit local seniors who serve as Senior Corp Foster Grandparents in area schools and early childhood centers, the release states. Call 323-202-3614 to have the Corn Cob Guy placed at a business.
Bethel Baptist Church hosting vacation Bible school
Ocean Commotion is the theme for the upcoming vacation Bible school hosted by Bethel Baptist Church. The four-day event is scheduled for 9 a.m.-noon through today at the church, 1402 Harney St. Children entering grades K-5 are invited to attend at no charge, according to a news release. The program will include Bible stories, games, drama and crafts. Call the church at 745-4717 for more information.
WTE features writer looking for tales about UW tailgating
Wyoming Tribune Eagle features writer Ellen Fike is looking for people with stories about their experiences tailgating before University of Wyoming football games.
If that applies to you, email her at efike@wyomingnews.com or give her a call at 307-633-3135. You could be featured in upcoming stories.
Interfaith hosting food drop
Interfaith-Good Samaritan plans to host a bulk food drop from 1-4 p.m. today in the south gym of the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St.
Participation in Food Bank of the Rockies Commodities distribution is limited to those who qualify through income limitations, according to a news release. People can call Interfaith-Good Samaritan at 742-4240 with questions about qualifications. Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
Second Story Book Group meeting set for today
The Second Story Book Group is set to meet at 6:30 p.m. today at the Second Story Bookstore, 105 Ivinson Ave.
The group will discuss “Gathering from the Grassland: A Plains Journal” by Linda Hasselstrom.
The author, a nature writer, poet and leader in land stewardship, examines several generations of family diaries searching for an understanding of her ancestors and for direction in planning for the future of her South Dakota prairie ranch, according to a news release.
The Second Story Book Group meets on the second Thursday of every month. The selection for September is “Murder on the Fly” by Jeffrey Lockwood.
Wyoming Promise to host meeting
The Albany County chapter of Wyoming Promise is making the final push to collect the remaining petition signatures for the county by the October deadline and is hosting a volunteer meeting at 6:30 p.m. today at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1402 Gibbon St.
Wyoming Promise thinks we the people — not money, not super PACs, not corporations — govern Wyoming and the United States, according to a news release. Wyoming Promise is collecting signatures to put an initiative on Wyoming’s 2020 ballot. The initiative would call on Congress to pass a 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution to overturn the U.S. Supreme Court’s Citizens United ruling and return power to the people. Call Sara Saulcy at 307-247-2911 or Sandra Voelker at 907-229-1172 for more information.
Veterans assistance planned
A state of Wyoming veterans service officer from the Wyoming Veterans Commission will conduct community outreach services in Wyoming cities throughout July. Vicki Osman is available to meet with veterans and their families to discuss state and federal veterans’ benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims or VA healthcare, according to a news release. Osman can also help veterans and their families apply for benefits, file claims or request healthcare.
Her office is located at the Joint Forces Readiness Center, 5800 Central Ave., in Cheyenne, and she will also be available from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. today and Aug. 23 at the Workforce Center, 3817 Beech St. During periods of inclement weather, please check with the staff at the outreach locations to ensure the veterans service officer will be available.
Call Osman at 307-214-2112 for more information or to schedule an appointment.
Veterans invited to bowl for free
Free bowling for veterans is from 7-9 p.m. today at Laramie Lanes, 1270 N. Third St.
Contact Meredith Brose at mabrose25@gmail.com or 650-290-2068 for more information.
PFLAG to meet today
A Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays (PFLAG) Chapter is forming in Laramie. Meetings are hosted at 6:30 p.m. the second today of each month at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 602 Garfield St.
Uniting people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer with families, friends and allies, PFLAG is committed to advancing equality through its mission of support, education and advocacy, according to a news release. Meetings are open to all, and PFLAG welcomes participation in establishing its chapter.
Email pflaglaramie@gmail.com for more information.
Today designated as International Coworking Day
On Monday, The Durlacher, a coworking space in Laramie, announced a celebration of International Coworking Day set for today. The Durlacher will be celebrating by offering free coworking all day, and the public is invited to stop by for a tour, according to a news release.
“The Durlacher would like to thank our community for their support of our new coworking space, proprietor Jerad Stack says in a news release. “On International Coworking Day, and every day, we celebrate the spirit of collaboration and community that is the essence of what coworking is.”
The public can drop in to work for free from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. today at The Durlacher, 203 S. Second St. or at www.thedurlacher.com, then selecting to become a Free Community Member.
International Coworking Day is a day to celebrate coworking across the world, the release states. The Durlacher is a coworking space for people to work in an inspirational environment with modern amenities.
The building features open space desks and individual offices if you need a quiet place, collaboration and conference rooms and an event space.
Downtown gallery to host local artists
ArtConnect Gallery is set to present a free exhibition of Wyoming artists Alberto Alcantara, Crystal Lawrence, Brian Harrington, John Henningsen, Kim Pezeshki and W.J. Sanders through Aug. 31. The gallery is a project of the nonprofit Wyoming Women’s Business Center. Hours are noon-6 p.m. Thursdays, noon-7 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays 10-6 and noon-4 p.m. Sundays.
There will be an Artist Talk from 6:30-7:30 p.m. today at the gallery, 302 S. Second St. Each of the artists will be on hand to speak about their own works, according to a news release.
Email artconnect@uwyo.edu, call 460-3304 or find ArtConnect Gallery on Facebook for more information.
LCBA to host Business After Hours
The Laramie Chamber Business Alliance is planning to host a Business After Hours event for UniWyo Federal Credit Union from 5:30-7:30 p.m. today at 2020 Grand Ave. Contact Hannah Robinson at 745-7339 or receptionist@laramie.org for more information.
Webinar to features marketing
Erin Archuleta, seller advocate for Square, Inc., plans to share ideas about how to reach target markets, whether they are online or offline, according to a news release. Participants can go online from 2-3 p.m. today to learn how to grow their business by being wherever their customers might be and available whenever they want to shop. The fee for this program is $15, and participants can register though the events section at www.wyomingsbdc.org
Go to www.wyomingsbdc.org for more information.
Kids Out to Lunch ending Friday
Friday is the last day of the Kids Out to Lunch program with Feeding Laramie Valley. The group “has had an amazing time preparing healthy food, doing fun activities and getting to know the community over these past nine weeks,” according to a news release. The program will start again in summer 2019 and continue to serve a free meal to everyone younger than 18. Call 307-233-4399 to inquire about the lunch program, Food and Fun in the Park or other programs.
Ark Equestrian Center to host annual Hootenanny
The Equestrian Center at Ark Regional Services is set to present its third annual Hootenanny from 6-9 p.m. Friday at the Equestrian Center, 1375 N. Pine St. Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for youth ages 6-15 and free for children 5 and younger.
All money raised at this event will support the Equestrian Center’s Therapeutic Riding and Equine Assisted Learning programs. These programs benefit many people, including children who struggle in typical classroom environments, people of all ages with mental health challenges, individuals with physical limitations, veterans, at-risk-youth and people with intellectual disabilities, according to a news release.
The evening will include music by Westbound 40, dinner provided by Born in the Barn, a silent auction, a gun raffle, a performance by the Wyoming Widowmakers and a chance to win an entire processed pig or a saddle. Adult beverages by Northridge Discount Liquors will be available for purchase.
Tickets are available at www.arkhorses.org, 1150 N. Third St. or 1375 N. Pine St.
Contact Peter Laegreid at outreach@arkrs.org or 742-6641 for more information.
Laramie’s anniversary events continue
The Laramie 150th Celebration steering committee would like to remind the public there are many more ways to participate in the celebration this summer. The following events are scheduled:
— Laramie Mural Walking Tours at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 24 and Sept. 14 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Architectural Walking Tours at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 17 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Greenhill Cemetery Tours at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 7 (meet at Greenhill Cemetery, 455 N. 15th St.)
— West Side Walking Tour at 5:30 p.m. Friday (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
Tours will be guided by local historians and are approximately 90 minutes long, according to a news release. Participants should bring water and be prepared for cool evening weather. Contact Laramie Main Street at 760-3355 or downtownlaramie@gmail.com for more information.
