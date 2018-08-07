How to submit to Local Briefs
WTE features writer looking for tales about UW tailgating
Wyoming Tribune Eagle features writer Ellen Fike is looking for people with stories about their experiences tailgating before University of Wyoming football games.
If that applies to you, email her at efike@wyomingnews.com or give her a call at 307-633-3135. You could be featured in upcoming stories.
Veterans invited to bowl for free
Free bowling for veterans is from 7-9 p.m. Thursday at Laramie Lanes, 1270 N. Third St.
Contact Meredith Brose at mabrose25@gmail.com or 650-290-2068 for more information.
PFLAG to meet Thursday
A Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays (PFLAG) Chapter is forming in Laramie. Meetings are hosted at 6:30 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 602 Garfield St. Uniting people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer with families, friends and allies, PFLAG is committed to advancing equality through its mission of support, education and advocacy, according to a news release. Meetings are open to all, and PFLAG welcomes participation in establishing its chapter. Email pflaglaramie@gmail.com for more information.
Thursday designated as International Coworking Day
On Monday, The Durlacher, a coworking space in Laramie, announced a celebration of International Coworking Day set for Thursday. The Durlacher will be celebrating by offering free coworking all day, and the public is invited to stop by for a tour, according to a news release.
“The Durlacher would like to thank our community for their support of our new coworking space, proprietor Jerad Stack says in a news release. “On International Coworking Day, and every day, we celebrate the spirit of collaboration and community that is the essence of what coworking is.”
The public can drop in to work for free from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday at The Durlacher, 203 S. Second St. or at www.thedurlacher.com, then selecting to become a Free Community Member.
International Coworking Day is a day to celebrate coworking across the world, the release states. The Durlacher is a coworking space for people to work in an inspirational environment with modern amenities. The building features open space desks and individual offices if you need a quiet place, collaboration and conference rooms and an event space.
Kids Out to Lunch ending Friday
Friday is the last day of the Kids Out to Lunch program with Feeding Laramie Valley. The group “has had an amazing time preparing healthy food, doing fun activities and getting to know the community over these past nine weeks,” according to a news release. The program will start again in summer 2019 and continue to serve a free meal to everyone younger than 18. Call 307-233-4399 to inquire about the lunch program, Food and Fun in the Park or other programs.
Bethel Baptist Church planning vacation Bible school
Ocean Commotion is the theme for the upcoming vacation Bible school hosted by Bethel Baptist Church. The four-day event is scheduled for 9 a.m.-noon through Thursday at the church, 1402 Harney St. Children entering grades K-5 are invited to attend at no charge, according to a news release. The program will include Bible stories, games, drama and crafts. Call the church at 745-4717 for more information.
Health workshop planned at Eppson Center
A free six-week health workshop for people with chronic health conditions and their friends, family and caregivers is set to continue from 9-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 14 at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. Participants can learn to better manage their health using evidence-based strategies, according to a news release. Topics include problem solving, decision making, understanding emotions, healthy eating, action planning, exercise, effective communication and evaluating treatment, according to a news release. Contact Dominick Duhamel at dduhamel@uwyo.edu or 766-2765 for more information.
Alzheimer’s Support Group set to meet Wednesday
The Laramie Area Alzheimer’s Support Group is set to meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Eppson Center for Seniors in the Activities Office, 1560 N. Third St. The meeting is for people touched by Alzheimer’s disease and related disorders and convenes on the second Wednesday of each month. It is a place to come together to learn about helpful resources and to help others who are going where we have been. Come and learn how this disease impacts lives and pick up some good caregiving ideas from those who have been there. Call Patty Butler at 760-4527 for more information.
UW trustees plan teleconference meeting
The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees plan to consider a number of issues during a meeting at 8 a.m. Wednesday via teleconference.
Those wishing to attend the meeting can do so in the Old Main Boardroom. The meeting will begin with an executive session.
Agenda items include consideration of the university’s supplemental budget request for the 2019-2020 fiscal year, selection of a consultant for a UW parking and transit study and discussion on tuition recommendations for the 2019-2020 academic year, according to a news release.
The complete agenda for the meeting is available at www.uwyo.edu.
Public sessions of the full board are streamed online.
