How to submit to Local Briefs
If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. for the next day’s publication. Contact Joel Funk at 755-3328 or jfunk@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
Audubon traveling to Rock Creek Canyon
The Laramie Audubon Society is set to kick off the fall birding season with a trip to Rock Creek Canyon. The group will meet at 7 a.m. Saturday at Night Heron Books and Coffeehouse, 107 Ivinson Ave., to coordinate ride-sharing and drive to the trail located near Arlington, according to a news release. While the trail extends up the canyon for many miles, past visits have involved minimal hiking because of the number of birds encountered in the vicinity of the trailhead. The group intends to return to Laramie by 1 p.m. Attendees who drive their own vehicles are free to stay longer to hike or to return to Laramie earlier. Attendees should bring snacks, water, clothing suitable for the changing Wyoming weather, sturdy shoes, binoculars and other birding accessories. Go to www.laramieaudubon.blogspot.com for the fall field trip schedule or more information.
Nonprofit organization seeking local host families for exchange students
ASSE International Student Exchange Programs is looking for local families to host boys and girls ages 15-18 from a variety of countries such as Norway, Denmark, Spain, Italy, Japan and others, according to a news release.
The exchange students are enthusiastic and excited to experience American culture while they practice their English. They also love to share their own culture and language with their host families, the release states. Host families welcome these students into their family, not as a guest, but as a family member, giving everyone involved a rich cultural experience.
The exchange students have pocket money for personal expenses and full health, accident and liability insurance. The students are selected based on academics and personality, and host families can choose their student from a wide variety of backgrounds, countries and personal interests. The last day to place students is today.
Call 1-800-733-2773 or go to www.host.asse.com for a host family application.
Signal at Clark, Third streets to be removed
The traffic signal at the intersection of Clark and Third streets is scheduled to be removed today as part of the ongoing demolition of the old Clark Street Bridge, according to a WYDOT news release.
Crews will be taking out the signal today, weather permitting. Drivers and pedestrians should be prepared for the change.
Stop signs will be placed on Clark Street.
Work on the demolition of the old Clark Street Bridge will resume after Labor Day.
Back to school bash planned for Thursday
Big Brothers Big Sisters and Albany County School District No. 1 invite the public to join them from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Undine Park, between Fifth and Ord streets, for the eighth annual Back to School Bash.
The bash celebrates school going back in session and is an opportunity to learn what resources are available for youth in Laramie, according to a news release. The public can enjoy free food, entertainment, games and giveaways. Contact Kris at 742-2227 or kris@wyobbbs.org for more information.
Clarification
A story on A1 of Tuesday’s Laramie Boomerang, “Sheriff: House explosion not drug-related, but related to propane gas,” reported that Undersheriff Josh DeBree said investigators found no evidence of illegal activity of any kind going on in the Wild Horse Ranch subdivision house that exploded in late July. DeBree told the Boomerang on Wednesday he misspoke when he responded to the question. He said no illegal activity had been found by the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, but the State Fire Marshal’s investigation was still ongoing.
POLICY: If there is a mistake in a previous paper, it is the Laramie Boomerang’s policy to run a correction. If you find an error, call Joel Funk at 755-3328 or email news@laramieboomerang.com by 4 p.m. and the correction will appear on the next publication date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.