How to submit to Local Briefs
If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. for the next day’s publication. Contact Joel Funk at 755-3328 or jfunk@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
Downtown gallery to host local artists
ArtConnect Gallery is set to present a free exhibition of Wyoming artists Alberto Alcantara, Crystal Lawrence, Brian Harrington, John Henningsen, Kim Pezeshki and W.J. Sanders through Aug. 31. The gallery is a project of the nonprofit Wyoming Women’s Business Center. Hours are noon-6 p.m. Thursdays, noon-7 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays 10-6 and noon-4 p.m. Sundays.
There will be an Artist Talk from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday at the gallery, 302 S. Second St. Each of the artists will be on hand to speak about their own works, according to a news release.
Email artconnect@uwyo.edu, call 460-3304 or find ArtConnect Gallery on Facebook for more information.
Church planning picnic, singing event
A picnic and Psalm sing is slated for 2-4:30 p.m. Sunday at Undine Park. The event is sponsored by the Reformed Presbyterian Church, according to a news release. The picnic is at 2 p.m. and singing will start at about 3:30 p.m. All are welcome.
United Methodist Church VBS coming up
The public is invited to join Laramie First United Methodist Church for Vacation Bible School.
VBS at UMC is set for 4-6:30 p.m. Aug. 12-15, with dinner provided, at 1215 Gibbon St. VBS is free to children entering grades K-6. Go to www.laramieumc.org/vbs to sign up or for more information.
Harvest Church preparing for vacation Bible school
Harvest Church recently announces Higher Calling as the theme for its 2018 vacation Bible school, where attendees will strive higher toward the call of God in a fun, mountainous, adventure theme, according to a news release. The program is from 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 13-17 at 2535 Harvest Drive and will conclude with CLIMB-A-THON 2018 on a 30-foot climbing tower (see Local Briefs below). This adventure is free and for children Pre-K through fifth grade. Children exiting fifth grade are welcome to attend, and all Pre-K children must be able to toilet themselves independent of any adult assistance because of liabilities and regulations, the release states.
Go to www.weareharvest.com to register, and email hckids@weareharvest.com for more information.
VBS to conclude with Climb-a-thon
Vacation Bible school attendees and the general public are encouraged to stick around from 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 17 for CLIMB-A-THON 2018 to see Laramie children climbing for a cause, according to a news release. To conclude a week of Vacation Bible School at Harvest Church, children will seek sponsors to pay an agreed-upon amount of money per foot climbed on a 30-foot climbing tower. The money raised will go directly to the purchase of shoes that adjust up to five sizes for 200-plus children in Uganda, the release states.
Refreshments will be available at this event, as well as a chance to check out a few pairs of The Shoe That Grows. Go to www.theshoethatgrows.org for more information about these shoes and email hckids@weareharvest.com to donate, register a child or anonymously sponsor a child.
Laramie Mural Project to dedicate new mural
The newest artists of the Laramie Mural Project are scheduled to gather to discuss the creation of “Gill Street” and the meaning and inspiration behind their fish, according to a news release. A dedication event is planned for 5:30 p.m. Aug. 17 in the alley behind 308 S. Second St.
The newest mural in downtown Laramie, the Gill Street extension was a collaboration between 13 first-time mural artists, two senior artists, Susan Moldenhauer, retired director of the University of Wyoming Art Museum, Trey Sherwood, director of Laramie Main Street, Meg Thompson, coordinator for the Laramie Public Art Coalition, the Bent and Rusty and Advantage Real Estate, the release states.
The mural celebrates the uniqueness of place and personal experiences in Laramie. Each fish reflects a story about love of community.
The gathering will give the public an opportunity to meet and thank the artists.
Go to www.laramiemuralproject.org for more information about the Laramie Mural Project, including a list of artists with bios.
Podcast producers coming to ACPL
The producers of Wyoming Public Media’s award-winning storytelling podcast, HumaNature, explore the elements of what makes a podcast shine, according to a news release. In a multimedia presentation, Caroline Ballard, Erin Jones and Micah Schweizer will take attendees behind the scenes of launching and producing a new podcast.
The presentation is from 7-8 p.m. Aug. 22 at the Albany County Public Library, 310 S. Eighth St. This event is sponsored by ACPL and HumaNature. Refreshments will be served. Contact Cassandra Hunter at 721-2580, ext. 5438, or chunter@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Bethel Baptist Church planning vacation Bible school
Ocean Commotion is the theme for the upcoming vacation Bible school hosted by Bethel Baptist Church. The four-day event is scheduled for 9 a.m.-noon through Thursday at the church, 1402 Harney St. Children entering grades K-5 are invited to attend at no charge, according to a news release. The program will include Bible stories, games, drama and crafts. Call the church at 745-4717 for more information.
Health workshop planned at Eppson Center
A free six-week health workshop for people with chronic health conditions and their friends, family and caregivers is set to continue from 9-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 14 at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. Participants can learn to better manage their health using evidence-based strategies, according to a news release. Topics include problem solving, decision making, understanding emotions, healthy eating, action planning, exercise, effective communication and evaluating treatment, according to a news release. Contact Dominick Duhamel at dduhamel@uwyo.edu or 766-2765 for more information.
Alzheimer’s Support Group set to meet today
The Laramie Area Alzheimer’s Support Group is set to meet at 1:30 p.m. today at the Eppson Center for Seniors in the Activities Office, 1560 N. Third St. The meeting is for people touched by Alzheimer’s disease and related disorders and convenes on the second Wednesday of each month.
It is a place to come together to learn about helpful resources and to help others who are going where we have been.
Come and learn how this disease impacts lives and pick up some good caregiving ideas from those who have been there.
Call Patty Butler at 760-4527 for more information.
WTE features writer looking for tales about UW tailgating
Wyoming Tribune Eagle features writer Ellen Fike is looking for people with stories about their experiences tailgating before University of Wyoming football games.
If that applies to you, email her at efike@wyomingnews.com or give her a call at 307-633-3135. You could be featured in upcoming stories.
UW trustees plan teleconference meeting
The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees plan to consider a number of issues during a meeting at 8 a.m. today via teleconference.
Those wishing to attend the meeting can do so in the Old Main Boardroom. The meeting will begin with an executive session.
Agenda items include consideration of the university’s supplemental budget request for the 2019-2020 fiscal year, selection of a consultant for a UW parking and transit study and discussion on tuition recommendations for the 2019-2020 academic year, according to a news release.
The complete agenda for the meeting is available at www.uwyo.edu.
Public sessions of the full board are streamed online.
Essay contest ends Aug. 15
The Higher Ground Fair is hosting its second annual essay contest for students in grades 3-12. Cash prizes, free tickets and more are offered to winners in each category. Spanish submissions are also encouraged. All entries must be postmarked or emailed prior to 11:59 p.m. MST Aug. 15 in order to be considered.
Go to www.highergroundfair.org/contests for grade level categories and essay questions.
The Higher Ground Fair is a weekend-long event celebrating and highlighting life in the Rocky Mountain region, according to a news release. It is set for Sept. 22-23 at the Albany County Fairgrounds. Contact Celeste at 307-223-4399 or celeste@highergroundfair.org for questions.
Interfaith hosting food drop
Interfaith-Good Samaritan plans to host a bulk food drop from 1-4 p.m. Thursday in the south gym of the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St.
Participation in Food Bank of the Rockies Commodities distribution is limited to those who qualify through income limitations, according to a news release. People can call Interfaith-Good Samaritan at 742-4240 with questions about qualifications. Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
Second Story Book Group meeting set for Thursday
The Second Story Book Group is set to meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Second Story Bookstore, 105 Ivinson Ave.
The group will discuss “Gathering from the Grassland: A Plains Journal” by Linda Hasselstrom.
The author, a nature writer, poet and leader in land stewardship, examines several generations of family diaries searching for an understanding of her ancestors and for direction in planning for the future of her South Dakota prairie ranch, according to a news release.
The Second Story Book Group meets on the second Thursday of every month. The selection for September is “Murder on the Fly” by Jeffrey Lockwood.
Wyoming Promise to host meeting
The Albany County chapter of Wyoming Promise is making the final push to collect the remaining petition signatures for the county by the October deadline and is hosting a volunteer meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1402 Gibbon St.
Wyoming Promise thinks we the people — not money, not super PACs, not corporations — govern Wyoming and the United States, according to a news release. Wyoming Promise is collecting signatures to put an initiative on Wyoming’s 2020 ballot. The initiative would call on Congress to pass a 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution to overturn the U.S. Supreme Court’s Citizens United ruling and return power to the people. Call Sara Saulcy at 307-247-2911 or Sandra Voelker at 907-229-1172 for more information.
Veterans assistance planned
A state of Wyoming veterans service officer from the Wyoming Veterans Commission will conduct community outreach services in Wyoming cities throughout July. Vicki Osman is available to meet with veterans and their families to discuss state and federal veterans’ benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims or VA healthcare, according to a news release. Osman can also help veterans and their families apply for benefits, file claims or request healthcare.
Her office is located at the Joint Forces Readiness Center, 5800 Central Ave., in Cheyenne, and she will also be available from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday and Aug. 23 at the Workforce Center, 3817 Beech St. During periods of inclement weather, please check with the staff at the outreach locations to ensure the veterans service officer will be available.
Call Osman at 307-214-2112 for more information or to schedule an appointment.
Veterans invited to bowl for free
Free bowling for veterans is from 7-9 p.m. Thursday at Laramie Lanes, 1270 N. Third St.
Contact Meredith Brose at mabrose25@gmail.com or 650-290-2068 for more information.
PFLAG to meet Thursday
A Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays (PFLAG) Chapter is forming in Laramie. Meetings are hosted at 6:30 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 602 Garfield St.
Uniting people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer with families, friends and allies, PFLAG is committed to advancing equality through its mission of support, education and advocacy, according to a news release. Meetings are open to all, and PFLAG welcomes participation in establishing its chapter.
Email pflaglaramie@gmail.com for more information.
Thursday designated as International Coworking Day
On Monday, The Durlacher, a coworking space in Laramie, announced a celebration of International Coworking Day set for Thursday. The Durlacher will be celebrating by offering free coworking all day, and the public is invited to stop by for a tour, according to a news release.
“The Durlacher would like to thank our community for their support of our new coworking space, proprietor Jerad Stack says in a news release. “On International Coworking Day, and every day, we celebrate the spirit of collaboration and community that is the essence of what coworking is.”
The public can drop in to work for free from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday at The Durlacher, 203 S. Second St. or at www.thedurlacher.com, then selecting to become a Free Community Member.
International Coworking Day is a day to celebrate coworking across the world, the release states. The Durlacher is a coworking space for people to work in an inspirational environment with modern amenities.
The building features open space desks and individual offices if you need a quiet place, collaboration and conference rooms and an event space.
Corrections
POLICY: If there is a mistake in a previous paper, it is the Laramie Boomerang’s policy to run a correction. If you find an error, call Joel Funk at 755-3328 or email news@laramieboomerang.com by 4 p.m. and the correction will appear on the next publication date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.