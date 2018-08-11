How to submit to Local Briefs
Mountain lion spotted in Laramie pursued, not captured
The Laramie Police Department received a call reporting a mountain lion being spotted at around 7 p.m. Thursday in an alley behind a residence in the area of Corthell Road and Spring Creek Drive. The complainant lost sight of it before officers arrived, Lt. Gwen Smith of the LPD told the Laramie Boomerang on Friday. Officers completed a thorough search of the area, but were unable to locate the mountain lion. Law enforcement did not receive any addition reports of sightings after the first one, Smith said.
In June 2017, the Boomerang reported that a mountain lion was spotted and pursued, but not captured in the area around LaBonte Park.
Historic preservation board to meet
The next Albany County Historic Preservation Board meeting is slated for at 7 p.m. Monday at First United Methodist Church, 1215 Gibbon St. Email Blair Bales at j.blair.bales@gmail.com for more information.
Zonta planning yard sale fundraiser
The nonprofit Zonta Club of Laramie plans to host a yard sale from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 18 at 4302 Grays Gable Road to benefit Zonta Scholarships and service projects, according to a news release.
Zonta is an international organization whose mission is to advance the status of women through service and advocacy. Scholarships are awarded to qualified college and graduate level students. Service projects benefit local agencies such as Climb Wyoming, SAFE House, Big Brothers and Big Sisters, and Laramie Reproductive Health. All proceeds of the yard sale will be donated to help support Zonta’s scholarships and local projects, the release states.
UW Alumni Association plans Kickoff Friday events
Cowboy football fans are invited to start their game weekends with the University of Wyoming Alumni Association every Friday of a UW home football game at the Alumni Center in the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center, 222 S. 22nd St.
The first three Kickoff Fridays are sponsored by First Interstate Bank from 4-5:30 p.m. Aug. 31, Sept. 14 and Sept. 28. The events include light appetizers and a cash bar. UWAA members will receive one complimentary drink at the cash bar, according to a news release.
On Homecoming weekend, the Kickoff Friday event will be all-day in conjunction with Homecoming registration from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 19 and feature light appetizers and nonalcoholic beverages.
The schedule will wrap up in November with Kickoff Fridays on Nov. 2 and Nov. 16. Both include light appetizers and a cash bar.
Contact the Alumni Office at 766-4166 or uwalumni@uwyo.edu for more information.
Cat adoption events set for LAWS
The Laramie Animal Welfare Society is planning to host “Caturday” adoption events from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. today and Aug. 25 at 1104 S. Second St.
There will be kittens available for adoption for an $85 fee and adult cats will be available for $60, which includes spay/neuter. Participants are encouraged to get applications completed early, and preapproval is required to take an animal home, according to a news release.
Cash, checks or PayPal payments (via phone) are accepted. No credit cards will be taken. Go to www.laramieanimals.org and find the adoption page for applications.
Call 460-3775, email contact@laramieanimals.org or go to www.facebook.com/laramieanimalwelfaresociety or www.laramieanimals.org for more information.
Church planning picnic, singing event
A picnic and Psalm sing is slated for 2-4:30 p.m. Sunday at Undine Park. The event is sponsored by the Reformed Presbyterian Church, according to a news release. The picnic is at 2 p.m. and singing will start at about 3:30 p.m. All are welcome.
United Methodist Church VBS coming up
The public is invited to join Laramie First United Methodist Church for Vacation Bible School.
VBS at UMC is set for 4-6:30 p.m. Sunday-Wednesday, with dinner provided, at 1215 Gibbon St. VBS is free to children entering grades K-6. Go to www.laramieumc.org/vbs to sign up or for more information.
