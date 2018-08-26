How to submit to Local Briefs
Vertical Dance returning to Vedauwoo
The University of Wyoming Department of Theatre and Dance is set to present “Dancing between Earth and Sky: Vertical Dance at Vedauwoo” at 11 a.m. today at the Vedauwoo Recreation Area, 16 miles east of Laramie.
Created and co-directed by UW professors Margaret Wilson and Neil Humphrey and featuring several guest artists and live musicians, “Vertical Dance at Vedauwoo” has been an end-of-summer favorite with local audiences since 1998, with the natural rock formations at Vedauwoo offering a spectacular setting for the dance, which covers the entire performance area and connects the land to the sky, according to a news release.
Tickets are $8 presale at 766-6666 or www.uwyo.edu/finearts. Only limited tickets will be available for sale onsite for $10, and patrons are strongly encouraged to purchase tickets in advance.
United Presbyterian Church to host Brent Vernon
Brent Vernon and his puppet Sam will be performing at 6:30 p.m. today in the United Presbyterian Church Sanctuary, 215 S. 11th St. Vernon is a singer-songwriter, ventriloquist and children’s book author. Admission is free.
Call the United Presbyterian Church at 742-2061 for more information.
Interfaith places donation boxes at grocery stores
Interfaith-Good Samaritan recently placed blue donation boxes near the customer service desks at both Safeway and Ridley’s Family Market. Customers can drop in any non-perishable items as they exit the store. All donations go directly to Interfaith and are used in its food pantry to help feed hungry Laramie residents, according to a news release.
The pantry has 800-1,000 visitors every month, the release states.
Senior volunteers needed to work with students
The Foster Grandparent Program of the Wyoming Rockies is welcoming seniors who are 55 or older and would like to work with children, according to a news release. Senior volunteers support teachers and students in the classroom, receive a non-taxable stipend and mileage reimbursement. Volunteers are willing to commit to 20 hours or more a week, with summers off. No prior classroom experience is necessary. Foster Grandparents tend to be individuals who care about their community and want to make a difference in their own lives and in the lives of the students they work with, the release states. Any interested senior, including veterans, are encouraged to call Maryalice at 307-223-1051, visit 968 N. Ninth St. in LaBonte Park or go to www.fostergrandparentswy.org for more information.
Driver needed for Home Delivered Meals
The Eppson Center for Seniors has a need for Home Delivered Meal drivers, according to a news release. There are openings for permanent routes and substitute drivers. Meals go out to homes at dinner time Mondays and lunch time Tuesdays-Fridays. This is a great service to folks who are unable to shop or cook for themselves. Call the Eppson Center at 745-5116 to volunteer or for more information.
Filing deadline coming up
Filing for fire district director, hospital district trustee, Laramie Rivers Conservation District supervisor and school board trustee closes Monday. Those interested in running must file with the county clerk, 525 Grand Ave., in the east-side election building. Office hours are from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Applications are available in the office and at www.co.albany.wy.us/elections.aspx. There is no filing fee. Call the County Clerk’s Election Office at 721-2546 for more information.
Dollar-A-Month Club planning Picnic in the Park
The Dollar-A-Month Club is sponsoring the annual Picnic in the Park from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, with supper at 5 p.m., on the back lawn of First Christian Church, 2130 Garfield St. Tickets are $5 each at the front desk of the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. Call the Eppson Center at 745-1511 for transportation. Call Dicksie May at 760-1753 for more information.
‘Operation Toussaint’ movie screening set for Monday
The Laramie Volunteer Team for Operation Underground Railroad will be hosting a showing of a new documentary “Operation Toussaint” at 7 p.m. Monday at the Studio City Plaza Movie Theater, 2433 Grand Ave. Admission is $5 and all of the money will go directly to benefit Operation Underground Railroad as they continue their mission to eradicate child sex trafficking according to a news release.
Operation Underground Railroad is a nonprofit organization which exists to rescue children from sex trafficking. The organization works on a world-wide basis to spread light on human trafficking and allow for the public to be informed in ways that they can help with this cause, according to the release.
Find the event on Facebook by searching for “Laramie Operation Toussaint Documentary Showing Benefitting O.U.R.” for more information.
Albany County Bereaved Parents meeting planned for Tuesday
Albany County Bereaved Parents plan to meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Jacobs Polidora, LLC office, 100 S. Sixth St. The group provides support and understanding to anyone who has lost a child or grandchild of any age, according to a news release.
The meeting is an opportunity for bereaved parents to find comfort from being with a small group of people in a casual setting who understand the loss of a child. Members have experienced a wide range of loss including, those who lost children in utero, as toddlers, young children, teenagers and adults in a wide range of circumstances including accident, illness and suicide, the release states.
Call Jennifer Curran at 760-8670 or send a private message to the group’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/albanycountybereavedparents for more information.
LCBA planning event
The Laramie Chamber Business Alliance has the following event scheduled:
— LCBA MEMBER ORIENTATION: noon-1 p.m. Wednesday at the Wyoming Technology and Business Center, 1938 Harney St. Lunch will be provided. This is a chance for new members to meet the LCBA staff and learn about the exciting opportunities available, including advertising, networking, referrals and more, according to a news release.
The event is free to all members. Orientations are hosted quarterly, and the next one is planned for October. Call 745-7339 or email receptionist@laramie.org for more information.
UW Alumni Association plans Kickoff Friday events
Cowboy football fans are invited to start their game weekends with the University of Wyoming Alumni Association every Friday of a UW home football game at the Alumni Center in the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center, 222 S. 22nd St.
The first three Kickoff Fridays are sponsored by First Interstate Bank from 4-5:30 p.m. Friday, as well as Sept. 14 and Sept. 28.
The events include light appetizers and a cash bar. UWAA members will receive one complimentary drink at the cash bar, according to a news release.
On Homecoming weekend, the Kickoff Friday event will be all-day in conjunction with Homecoming registration from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 19 and feature light appetizers and nonalcoholic beverages.
The schedule will wrap up in November with Kickoff Fridays on Nov. 2 and Nov. 16. Both include light appetizers and a cash bar.
Contact the Alumni Office at 766-4166 or uwalumni@uwyo.edu for more information.
Laramie Art Guild Miniature Exhibit
Through August The Laramie Art Guild recently hung miniature paintings that measure 25 square inches or less, as well as larger paintings, at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St.
This special show featuring birds and other nature themes will hang through August, LAG President Tony Guzzo says in a news release. The show is free to the public. The Eppson Center is open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays.
Fine art photographic exhibit
A fine art photographic exhibit titled “150 Years in the Gem City” is planned through Friday at Coal Creek Coffee Co.’s uptown location, 2317 Grand Ave.
This exhibit, presented by Ludwig Photography, features downtown Laramie and the businesses and people that made the West great, according to a news release. Call 760-7330 for more information.
Art exhibitions open at UW Art Museum on Sept. 4
Three new exhibitions will open at the University of Wyoming Art Museum in September.
“Indigenous Mapping: Collecting Truths” illustrates 12 indigenous artists’ notions of “home” through various printmaking techniques. Each artist shares a different perspective that reflects their widely varied home communities. The artworks will become part of the museum’s permanent collection for use in future exhibitions, research and teaching, according to a news release. The exhibition will open Sept. 4 and will be on display through March 23.
“Representations of Identity and the American Dream” in the Pat Guthrie Special Exhibitions Teaching Gallery was curated by museum studies interns Cameron Green and Jandey Shackelford, in partnership with For Freedoms’ 50 State Initiative. For Freedoms is a nonpartisan platform for greater participation in the arts and in civil society, the release states. The exhibition will be on view Sept. 4-Nov. 24.
“The Floating World: Printmaking Techniques in Japanese Ukiyo-e” explores printmaking processes in Japan during the Edo period (1603-1868). Featured are Japanese prints from every major era of Japanese printmaking. The exhibition includes works by accomplished artists such as Hishikawa Moronobu, Kitagawa Utamaro I, Hokusai and Utagawa Kunisada I. The exhibition will open Sept. 8 and will run through March 23.
The University of Wyoming Art Museum is located in the Centennial Complex at 2111 Willett Drive. The museum is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays. Monday hours are extended to 7 p.m. Feb.-April and Sept.-Nov. Admission is free.
Call the Art Museum at 766-6622, or go to www.uwyo.edu/artmuseum for more information.
Artist Meet-up set for Sept. 4
The Laramie Public Art Coalition is set to host an artist meet-up at 6 p.m. Sept. 4 at the Firehole Café (alley entrance) of The Durlacher Co-Work Space, 203 S. Second St. All artists are welcome.
The Laramie Public Art Coalition hosts a monthly Artist Meet-Up the first Tuesday of every month, according to a news release. September’s meeting will include a presentation about how to organize a pop-up art show.
LPAC is an independent non-profit organization whose mission is to enhance the unique visual and cultural vibrancy of Laramie and Albany County, in a manner that encourages participation and engagement from all citizens and visitors. The monthly artist meet-up gives local artists a chance to learn about up-coming public art opportunities and network with other local artists, the release states.
Contact Meg Thompson Stanton, LPAC Coordinator at 307-223-5722, email publicartlaramie@gmail.com or go to www.laramiepublicart.org for more information.
Community garden, new murals dedication planned for Sept. 7
The Downtown Clinic, The Laramie Public Art Coalition, and The Laramie Mural Project will dedicate a community garden and new murals 4-6 p.m. Sept. 7 in the alley behind 611 S. Second St. The dedication presentation will be at 5:15 p.m. The gathering will give the public an opportunity to meet the artists, learn about the services offered by the Downtown Clinic, and explore Laramie’s newest outdoor public garden space, according to a news release.
The Downtown Clinic’s Health and Healing Garden Project was brought to life by the determined work and artistry of Naomi Boldon, former AmeriCorps Vista Volunteer and future primary care provider. The mural and Health and Healing Garden Project was created to give clinic clients and Albany County residents a garden area to address food security, to establish a natural contemplative space, and to provide a community gathering area for meet-ups or celebrations. The murals and garden celebrate the diversity found among the volunteers and clients of the Downtown Clinic, and the intersection of health that takes place outside the Clinic with the healthcare that occurs within the Clinic’s walls, the release states.
Pete Gosar, the director of the Downtown Clinic, Trey Sherwood, Director of Laramie Main Street Alliance and co-founder of The Laramie Mural Project, and Meg Thompson Stanton, Coordinator of the Laramie Public Art Coalition, will join artists Adam Skedsen and Dan Toro in talking about the process and inspiration for the murals and community garden project. This project is a collaboration between The Laramie Mural Project, Laramie Public Art Coalition and the Downtown Clinic.
Go to www.downtownclinic.org for more information about the Downtown Clinic, and go to www.laramiepublicart.org for more information about the Laramie Public Art Coalition.
Closing reception set for Sept. 7
“Sequencing Through Time and Place: The Carissa Mine, New Work by Wendy Lemen Bredehoft, Susan Moldenhauer, and Margaret Wilson” will have a closing reception form 6-8 p.m. Sept. 7 in the University of Wyoming Visual Art Building Gallery, 22nd Street and Willett Drive. Dance and music performances by Margaret Wilson and Rod Garnett are planned, and the events include refreshments and a cash bar. The exhibition is a contemporary response to the historic Carissa Gold Mine, South Pass City through art, photography and dance, according to a news release. It continues through Sept. 14.
Email moldenhauerphotostudio@gmail.com for more information.
Weekly anniversary tours to continue
The Laramie 150th Celebration steering committee would like to remind the public there are many more ways to participate in the celebration this summer. The following events are scheduled:
— Laramie Mural Walking Tours at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 14 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Greenhill Cemetery Tours at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 7 (meet at Greenhill Cemetery, 455 N. 15th St.)
Tours will be guided by local historians and are approximately 90 minutes long, according to a news release. Participants should bring water and be prepared for cool evening weather. Contact Laramie Main Street at 760-3355 or downtownlaramie@gmail.com for more information.
Women of the Moose to host trunk sale
The Women of the Moose is set to sponsor a trunk sale from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Moose Lodge south parking lot, 409 S. Third St. To rent a space, e-mail shutton@uwyo.edu, call 745-3039 and leave a message or stop by the lodge for an application. Parking spaces are $10 each or two for $20. What is a trunk sale? People can load up all those last few things they still want to sell before winter, but don’t want to have their own garage sale. They can sell them from their trunk or they can unload and put them on tables (not provided), according to a news release.
Wyoming Archaeology Fair scheduled for September
The Archaeology Fair is part of Wyoming Archaeology Month showcasing Wyoming’s rich cultural heritage from prehistory to the present day and will provide a unique and fun hands-on learning experience for all ages, according to a news release. This free event is from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Road. Features include Native American historians and rich cultural activities such as atlatl throwing, pottery making, flint knapping, archaeology dig, blacksmith, interactive displays, demonstrations and more.
Contact Lori Hogan at lori.hogan2@wyo.gov or 307-777-5196 or go to www.wyoarchaeo.state.wy.us/index.php/events for more information.
UW Horse Show Series to conclude Sept. 8
The University of Wyoming Horse Show Series is slated to wrap up Sept. 8 at the Martha Hansen Teaching Arena off Wyoming Highway 230. The shows start at 9 a.m., and Western classes will start no earlier than 10:30 a.m. There are four age divisions (Small Fry, 13 and younger, 14-18 and 19 and older), and classes include halter, showmanship, hunter under saddles, hunt seat equitation, Western pleasure, Western horsemanship and ranch riding. Additionally, a jackpot ranch trail class is planned.
Classes are $5 each or $30 per day, and pattern packets are $5 each. All proceeds help support the UW Horse Judging Team, the release states.
Contact Lacey Lindsay at 760-3519 or Jenny at jingwers@uwyo.edu for more information.
PBS’s Heffner to speak on civil discourse
Alexander Heffner, the host of PBS’s “The Open Mind,” is set to be a keynote speaker for a program on civil discourse Sept. 11 at the University of Wyoming.
The Malcolm Wallop Civic Engagement Project and UW Presidential Engagement Initiative, in collaboration with the College of Arts and Sciences, Center for Global Studies and School of Politics, Public Affairs and International Studies, is partnering with the Wyoming Humanities Council, Wyoming PBS and Wyoming Public Radio to host Heffner for a public discussion on “Civil Discourse in an Uncivil Age: The Quest for a Post-Partisan Citizenship.” The event, free to the public, will start at 5:30 p.m. in the College of Arts and Sciences auditorium.
Additionally, the program will be live-streamed through www.wyomingpbs.org and be the focus of a future episode of “Wyoming Chronicle” on Wyoming PBS, making participation in the public forum widely available to students and citizens across the state, according to a news release.
Heffner will present a keynote address, followed by a panel discussion with notable Wyoming political figures and public servants. The program will discuss the effects of divisiveness on discourse and governance and the effect of social media, fake news and filter bubbles that polarize information intake. Contact Center for Global Studies Director Jean Garrison at 766-6119 or garrison@uwyo.edu for more information.
Next archaeological society meeting to feature UW professor
The first fall meeting of the June Frison Chapter of the Wyoming Archaeological Society is scheduled for 7-8:30 p.m. Sept. 11 in Room 150 of the University of Wyoming anthropology building, 12th and Lewis streets.
Dr. Robert Kelly, professor of archaeology at UW, past-president of the Society for American Archaeology, and distinguished author, will deliver a lecture titled “Radiocarbon Dates, Human Population and the Prehistoric Use of Ice Patches” highlighting his recent research tracking human demography through radiocarbon dates, according to a news release. The meeting is open to the public.
Contact Rachael Shimek at rshimek@uwyo.edu or 515-231-2003 or find the meeting on Facebook for more information.
Fall Preservation Series to begin Sept. 15
Laramie Local Foods is gearing up for its fall Sustainable Saturdays series. Four classes will help connect the Laramie community with sustainable practices, according to a news release.
All classes are at 9 a.m. at United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St., and the schedule is as follows:
— Sept. 15: Quick Pickles with Happy Jack Farms: Attendees can learn to make bread and butter and dill pickles.
— Oct. 6: Jams and Jellies with Native Fruits: Attendees can learn to preserve the native fruits in their yards.
— Nov. 3: Fermenting with the Great Untamed: Attendees can learn to ferment mead and more.
— Dec. 1: Holiday Pies: Attendees can learn to make delicious pies for their holiday celebrations.
The registration fee is $10 per class or $30 for all four. Registration is through Eventbrite at www.laramielocalfoods.eventbrite.com.
Follow Laramie Local Foods on Facebook and Instagram for updates. Email laramielocalfoods@gmail.com for more information.
Archaeology Awareness Month coming up
The 20th Annual George C. Frison Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology and Wyoming Archaeology Awareness Month sponsored lecture is slated for 4-6 p.m. Sept. 20 in the University of Wyoming Ag Auditorium. Dr. Stuart Fiedel, senior archaeologist at Louis Berger Group, will present this year’s lecture, “Native American Origins: Reconciling the Evidence of Ancient Genomes and Archaeology.” A reception will follow in the department foyer.
The event is free to the public. Contact Lori Hogan at lori.hogan2@wyo.gov or 307-777-5196 or go to www.wyoshpo.state.wy.us/aamonth for more information.
Foster Grandparents hosting cornhole showdown
The Foster Grandparents Program of the Rocky Mountains is gearing up for a unique fundraiser, according to a news release.
Corn Cob Guy is on the loose in Laramie, and he’s targeting local businesses, according to a news release. To have the Corn Cob Guy removed, participating businesses need to either:
1. Field a team of two for $50 at the High Country Corn Hole Showdown on Sept. 22 at the Higher Ground Fair
2. Send the Corn Cob Guy to another business of their choice for $25
3. Have him removed by trained corn-handlers for $10
All proceeds benefit local seniors who serve as Senior Corp Foster Grandparents in area schools and early childhood centers, the release states. Call 323-202-3614 to have the Corn Cob Guy placed at a business.
Punkin’ Chunkin’ & Harvest Fall Festival slated for Sept. 29
The public in welcome to Laramie Foster Closet’s Pumpkin’ Chunkin’ 2.0 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Albany County Fairgrounds. Attendees can watch teams compete to win the title of Lord of the Gourd and more than $2,000 in prizes, according to a news release. Vendors, children’s games and food trucks will be at the event. This is an opportunity to support local children in foster care. Admission is $5.
Contact Jennifer Vazqueztell at laramiefostercloset@gmail.com or 561-729-2945 or go to www.laramiefostercloset.com.
Make It With Wool contest set for November
The district Make It With Wool contest is set for Nov. 16. This contest is to promote the beauty and versatility of wool fabrics and yarns, according to a news release. The goal is to encourage personal creativity in sewing, knitting, crocheting, spinning and weaving wool fabrics and yarns. Contestants must construct a garment for themselves using fabric or yarn that is at least 60 percent wool. Junior, Senior and Adult divisions must have their wool tested for wool content. This can be done by sending a 4x5 fabric sample or 24 inches of yarn and $7 to State Director Carol Macy, PO Box 428, Pine Bluffs, WY 82082. Samples must be postmarked on or before Oct. 1. There are four age groups: Pre-teen, Junior, Senior and Adult. The winners of the district contest in the Adult, Senior and Junior divisions will advance to the state contest Dec. 2-3 in Casper. Each district can send two Junior and two Senior contestants to the state contest. Entry forms are available at Cowgirl Yarn, 119 Ivinson Ave., or the Albany County Extension Office, 3520 S. Third St., Suite A. Entries are due to the district director by Nov. 12. Contact Julie Houchin, district No. 1 director, at 745-3525 or jdhouch@aol.com for more information.
Global warming speaking event set for November
Noted educator Jeffrey Bennett plans to give his audience the foundation needed to speak intelligently about the science behind global warming and show attendees why the solutions to this important problem are ones people of all political persuasions can agree on, according to a news release.
Bennett’s Laramie stop of his The Global Warming Tour is Nov. 8 at the University of Wyoming. The time is yet to be determined. The event is free to the public.
Go to www.globalwarmingprimer.com/tour for more information.
