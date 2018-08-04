How to submit to Local Briefs
UW trustees plan teleconference meeting
The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees plan to consider a number of issues during a meeting at 8 a.m. Wednesday via teleconference.
Those wishing to attend the meeting can do so in the Old Main Boardroom. The meeting will begin with an executive session.
Agenda items include consideration of the university’s supplemental budget request for the 2019-2020 fiscal year, selection of a consultant for a UW parking and transit study and discussion on tuition recommendations for the 2019-2020 academic year, according to a news release.
The complete agenda for the meeting is available at www.uwyo.edu.
Public sessions of the full board are streamed online.
Interfaith hosting food drop
Interfaith-Good Samaritan plans to host a bulk food drop from 1-4 p.m. Thursday in the south gym of the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St.
Participation in Food Bank of the Rockies Commodities distribution is limited to those who qualify through income limitations, according to a news release. People can call Interfaith-Good Samaritan at 742-4240 with questions about qualifications. Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
Interfaith to collect donations today
Supporters of Interfaith-Good Samaritan will be outside both entrances of Walmart from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. today. Supporters will be asking shoppers to pick up a few non-perishable items that can be dropped in the donation box on the way out. Peanut butter, tuna fish, soups, diapers, fruit cups, cereal and canned vegetables are among the items that benefit Interfaith-Good Samaritan the most. All items will be kept locally and will be used to feed the hungry people of Albany County.
Road district to host meeting
The Rainbow Valley Special Road District is set to host its annual meeting of property owners at 10:45 a.m. today at the Centennial Valley Community Church in Centennial. A discussion regarding a sign, grading and surfacing is on the agenda, as well as the topic of the election of two new board members in the spring, according to a news release. All property owners in the district are invited to the meeting.
Laramie Barnstormers to host open house
The Laramie Barnstormers are set to host an open house and fly in at 9 a.m. today at Stark Field, 2 miles north on U.S. Highway 287. There is set to be flight demonstrations, a new car track, burgers and hotdogs, RC plane flying and RC car driving. Call Sam Kotby at 760-8947 for more information.
Community workout set for today
A community workout is set for 8 a.m. today at CrossFit Laramie, 1404 Skyline Road. The event is free to all experience levels.
CrossFit Laramie hosts a free community workout at 8 a.m. the first Saturday of each month, according to a news release. Contact Rachel Carr at crossfitlaramie.com@gmail.com or 307-223-4372 for more information.
Big Cedar Fever to perform Sunday
Big Cedar Fever is set to perform from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday at the Alibi Pub, 404 S. Fourth St. Big Cedar Fever is a string swing band out of central Texas that specializes in Western swing and jazz, according to a news release.
Three part harmonies and tight musical arrangements draw listeners in, only to be taken away by the classic style and lyrics that recall another time and place. Formed in January, the trio includes Georgia Parker on jazz-box guitar, Ian Lee on fiddle and Nick Lochman on the upright bass.
Email Jacob Peirce at jwppromotions@gmail.com or go to www.alibipub.com for more information.
Ranch tour posters to be on display
Ranch tour posters by Dicksie Knight May are set to be on display Monday-Friday at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. The public is welcome. Call May at 760-1753 for more information.
Walk With a Doc events planned
Ivinson Memorial Hospital is set to continue hosting Walk with a Doc every first and third Sunday of the month at Washington Park, near the Edgar J. Lewis Bandshell. From 1:30–2:30 p.m. Sunday, Pat Engler-Parish, licensed clinical social worker with LIV Health, LLC, will be speaking about adjustments in aging, according to a news release. On Aug. 19, Amy Aldrich, OD with Snowy Range Vision Center, will be speaking on a topic to be determined.
Walk with a Doc is a national organization focused on encouraging healthy physical activity while reversing the consequences of a sedentary lifestyle. IMH will provide healthy snacks and participants should just bring walking shoes and a friend, if they would like. The event is sponsored by Exercise is Medicine (UW registered student organization) and Ivinson Medical Group.
Liturgy, picnic event planned
The public is invited to join the St. Paul’s Newman Center and St. Laurence O’Toole Catholic communities Sunday for Sunday Liturgy and Picnic in Washington Park. Worship begins at 10:30 a.m. in the area west of the basketball court. Participants should bring sun protection, camp chairs, blankets and a side dish to share at the picnic. The Knights of Columbus will be grilling burgers and hot dogs and provide drinks, according to a news release. Serving for the meal begins at 11:45 a.m.
