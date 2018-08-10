How to submit to Local Briefs
Yoga class to feature adoptable cats
CrossFit Laramie is teaming up with the Laramie Animal Welfare Society to host a fundraising event called Cats on Mats. This yoga class with cats and kittens available for adoption through LAWS is at 6:30 p.m. today at the gym, 1404 Skyline Road. Admission to the class is $20 per person or $35 for two people.
Golf tournament set for today
The American Legion is hosting its annual Old Duffers golf tournament today at the Fox Run Golf course, 489 Wyoming Highway 230. Sign in is at 11 a.m., and tee off is at noon after lunch. Admission to play is $60.
UW Energy Resources Council to meet Aug. 24
The University of Wyoming Energy Resources Council is slated to meet at 8 a.m. Aug. 24 at the BP Collaboration Center in the Energy Innovation Center on the UW campus.
Council members will discuss several financial matters, including a report on grants and private funding, according to a news release. Additional agenda items include discussion regarding carbon engineering projects, Carbon Safe and the Dry Fork Integrated Test Center.
Those with disabilities requiring special accommodations to attend this meeting should call the SER at 766-6897. Go to www.uwyo.edu/ser for more information about the SER.
Ark Equestrian Center to host annual Hootenanny
The Equestrian Center at Ark Regional Services is set to present its third annual Hootenanny from 6-9 p.m. today at the Equestrian Center, 1375 N. Pine St. Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for youth ages 6-15 and free for children 5 and younger.
All money raised at this event will support the Equestrian Center’s Therapeutic Riding and Equine Assisted Learning programs. These programs benefit many people, including children who struggle in typical classroom environments, people of all ages with mental health challenges, individuals with physical limitations, veterans, at-risk-youth and people with intellectual disabilities, according to a news release.
The evening will include music by Westbound 40, dinner provided by Born in the Barn, a silent auction, a gun raffle, a performance by the Wyoming Widowmakers and a chance to win an entire processed pig or a saddle. Adult beverages by Northridge Discount Liquors will be available for purchase.
Tickets are available at www.arkhorses.org, 1150 N. Third St. or 1375 N. Pine St.
Contact Peter Laegreid at outreach@arkrs.org or 742-6641 for more information.
Kids Out to Lunch ending today
Today is the last day of the Kids Out to Lunch program with Feeding Laramie Valley. The group “has had an amazing time preparing healthy food, doing fun activities and getting to know the community over these past nine weeks,” according to a news release. The program will start again in summer 2019 and continue to serve a free meal to everyone younger than 18. Call 307-233-4399 to inquire about the lunch program, Food and Fun in the Park or other programs.
Laramie’s anniversary events continue
The Laramie 150th Celebration steering committee would like to remind the public there are many more ways to participate in the celebration this summer. The following events are scheduled:
— Laramie Mural Walking Tours at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 24 and Sept. 14 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Architectural Walking Tours at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 17 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Greenhill Cemetery Tours at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 7 (meet at Greenhill Cemetery, 455 N. 15th St.)
— West Side Walking Tour at 5:30 p.m. today (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
Tours will be guided by local historians and are approximately 90 minutes long, according to a news release. Participants should bring water and be prepared for cool evening weather. Contact Laramie Main Street at 760-3355 or downtownlaramie@gmail.com for more information.
Cat adoption events set for LAWS
The Laramie Animal Welfare Society is planning to host “Caturday” adoption events from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday and Aug. 25 at 1104 S. Second St.
There will be kittens available for adoption for an $85 fee and adult cats will be available for $60, which includes spay/neuter. Participants are encouraged to get applications completed early, and preapproval is required to take an animal home, according to a news release.
Cash, checks or PayPal payments (via phone) are accepted. No credit cards will be taken. Go to www.laramieanimals.org and find the adoption page for applications.
Call 460-3775, email contact@laramieanimals.org or go to www.facebook.com/laramieanimalwelfaresociety or www.laramieanimals.org for more information.
