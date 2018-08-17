How to submit to Local Briefs
LHS swim and dive hosting fundraiser
The Laramie High School swimming and diving teams are hosting a car wash and bake sale at 1:15 p.m. Saturday at the UniWyo Federal Credit Union parking lot, 2020 Grand Ave.
The prices for the car wash and bake sale will be by donation. Money raised will go toward expenses during the girls and boys swimming and diving seasons.
United Presbyterian Church planning August concerts
The Gospel According to Bluegrass concert is set for 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the United Presbyterian Church Sanctuary, 215 S. 11th St. The Rev. Karl Heimbuck will be performing. Admission is free to the public.
Brent Vernon and his puppet Sam will be performing at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 26 in the sanctuary. Vernon is a singer-songwriter, ventriloquist and children’s book author. Admission is free.
Call the United Presbyterian Church at 742-2061 for more information.
Local bank, city hosting movie night
The city of Laramie, in conjunction with First Interstate Bank, plans to screen Disney’s movie “The Apple Dumpling Gang,” starring Tim Conway and Don Knotts, at sundown Tuesday at Kiwanis Park. This is the final movie in the three-movie series in celebration of Laramie’s 150th anniversary, according to a news release.
This event is intended to be reminiscent of drive-in movies and is free for all. The Friends of Community Recreation Foundation will be onsite with free popcorn. Festivities will begin at 7 p.m. with music, drawings and contests. Participants should bring blankets, chairs and snacks and dress for cool weather. The film should begin at about 8:30 p.m. However, lighting will dictate the actual start time.
Contact the city of Laramie Parks & Recreation Department at parksandrecinfo@cityoflaramie.org or 721-5269 for more information or to get involved.
Wyoming Promise meeting slated for Thursday
Wyoming Promise — Albany County is making the final push to collect the remaining petition signatures for the county by the October deadline, according to a news release. The public is invited to the next volunteer meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1402 Gibbon St. to find out how to help.
The organization believes the people — not money, not super PACs, not corporations — govern Wyoming and the United States, the release states. Wyoming Promise is collecting signatures to put an initiative on Wyoming’s 2020 ballot. The initiative would call on Congress to pass a 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution to overturn the U.S. Supreme Court’s Citizens United ruling and return power to the People. Call Sara Saulcy at 307-247-2911 or Sandra Voelker at 907-229-1172 for more information.
Harvest Church finishing up vacation Bible school
Harvest Church recently announces Higher Calling as the theme for its 2018 vacation Bible school, where attendees will strive higher toward the call of God in a fun, mountainous, adventure theme, according to a news release. The final program is from 9 a.m.-noon today at 2535 Harvest Drive and will conclude with CLIMB-A-THON 2018 on a 30-foot climbing tower. This adventure is free and for children Pre-K through fifth grade. Children will seek sponsors to pay an agreed-upon amount of money per foot climbed on a 30-foot climbing tower. The money raised will go directly to the purchase of shoes that adjust up to five sizes for 200-plus children in Uganda, the release states.
Refreshments will be available at this event, as well as a chance to check out a few pairs of The Shoe That Grows. Go to www.theshoethatgrows.org for more information about these shoes and email hckids@weareharvest.com to donate, register a child or anonymously sponsor a child.
Bake sale set to help out Family Promise
Family Promise of Albany County is planning a bake sale for 11 a.m.-1 p.m. today at Laramie Plains Federal Credit Union, 365 N. Third St. Fresh baguettes and chocolate croissants by Solstice Acre Farms and fresh cinnamon rolls will be among the items featured, according to a news release. Supporters of Family Promise are encouraged to bring home-baked items to the LPFCU by from 10-10:30 a.m. today. All proceeds will go to Family Promise, which helps families with children move from homelessness to sustainable living, the release states.
Contest winners’ work on exhibit
The Nature Conservancy in Wyoming announced the winning entries in its annual “I Believe in Conservation” high school photography contest will be on display through today at the Albany County Public Library, 310 S. Eighth St.
Prizes were awarded in four categories including Lands, People and Nature, Waters and Wildlife. Community awards were also given in recognition of outstanding contributions from each participating school, according to a news release.
Laramie High School was represented by two winners. Collin Pemble took third place in Wyoming Waters and Sam Miller was the Community winner.
First place winners received $250 each, 2nd place winners received $100, and 3rd place and community award winners received $50 prizes.
Finalist and winning images from the 2017 contest will been on display in towns across the state.
Go to www.nature.org/wyoming to view the winning images.
Call the library at 721-2580 for more information.
Anniversary events continue
The Laramie 150th Celebration steering committee would like to remind the public there are many more ways to participate in the celebration this summer. The following events are scheduled:
— Laramie Mural Walking Tours at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 24 and Sept. 14 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Architectural Walking Tours at 5:30 p.m. today (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Greenhill Cemetery Tours at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 7 (meet at Greenhill Cemetery, 455 N. 15th St.)
Tours will be guided by local historians and are approximately 90 minutes long, according to a news release. Participants should bring water and be prepared for cool evening weather. Contact Laramie Main Street at 760-3355 or downtownlaramie@gmail.com for more information.
Local nonprofit planning annual garage sale
Amy’s Kids annual garage sale is from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at 540 S. Colorado Ave.
Amy’s Kids is a 501(c)(3) organization that provides funding to Furaha Sana Nursery School in Malindi, Kenya. In addition to teaching the basic fundamentals of education, the school gives the local children a sense of importance and provides them not only with an education but also with school uniforms, school supplies and a daily meal, according to a news release. In an area where the household income is less than $1 per day, the hope of this school is to encourage children who would otherwise never get an education, to be motivated to learn and obtain proper schooling while gaining a sense of importance. Amy’s Kids wants to give them the tools they need to be confident that they can make a difference and make a change in the world, starting in their very own community.
The nonprofit hosts an annual garage sale every August. In 2017, the group was able to fund the construction of a six-stall bathroom with running water. This year, the organization hopes to fund the upper level of the current school building to facilitate five more classrooms.
All proceeds from the fundraiser and donations go to Amy’s Kids.
Go to www.facebook.com/amyskids.org or www.amyskids.org for more information.
Zonta planning yard sale fundraiser
The nonprofit Zonta Club of Laramie plans to host a yard sale from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at 4302 Grays Gable Road to benefit Zonta Scholarships and service projects, according to a news release.
Zonta is an international organization whose mission is to advance the status of women through service and advocacy. Scholarships are awarded to qualified college and graduate level students. Service projects benefit local agencies such as Climb Wyoming, SAFE House, Big Brothers and Big Sisters, and Laramie Reproductive Health. All proceeds of the yard sale will be donated to help support Zonta’s scholarships and local projects, the release states.
