Correction
A story titled “Groceries delivered to your home” on page A7 of Wednesday’s Boomerang contained incorrect information. It mistakenly said the minimum purchase for delivery at Ridley’s is $75 with a fee of $4.99. The minimum purchase for delivery is $30, with a varying fee up to $13.99. The current promotion has it so a purchase with a minimum of $75 has a delivery fee of $4.99. The mistake was due to source error.
Albany County CattleWomen planning next cookout
The August cookout for the Albany County CattleWomen is slated for 6 p.m. Aug. 23 at the Nici Self Museum in Centennial, according to a news release. The First Interstate Bank Bar B Crew will smoke brisket, and the CattleWomen will provide sides. Dinner is $15 per person. The museum will be open to the public during the cookout at no charge. Call Leslie at 760-2118 for more information.
Harvest Church hosting vacation Bible school
Harvest Church recently announces Higher Calling as the theme for its 2018 vacation Bible school, where attendees will strive higher toward the call of God in a fun, mountainous, adventure theme, according to a news release. The program is from 9 a.m.-noon through Friday at 2535 Harvest Drive and will conclude with CLIMB-A-THON 2018 on a 30-foot climbing tower. This adventure is free and for children Pre-K through fifth grade. Children exiting fifth grade are welcome to attend, and all Pre-K children must be able to toilet themselves independent of any adult assistance because of liabilities and regulations, the release states.
Go to www.weareharvest.com to register, and email hckids@weareharvest.com for more information.
Rotary to host Global Grant recipient
The Laramie Rotary Club plans to host Matthew Schneider, recipient of the Rotary Global Grant, to discuss conflict resolution in Turkey at this week’s program, according to a news release. The meeting is scheduled for noon today in the O’Dwyers Public House basement meeting room, 1622 Grand Ave.
TechTalk meetup coming up
TechTalk Laramie is the Gem City’s meetup for anyone interested in technology, according to a news release. The groups meets at 6 p.m. today at Altitude Chophouse & Brewery, 320 S. Second St., in the back room. Those attending are responsible for their own food and drinks and can RSVP at www.meetup.com/techtalklaramie. Martin L. Buchanan will talk about “Ethics for Technology Professionals,” technology ethics case studies and principles, with handouts for all attending, the release states. Buchanan has 42 years of technology work experience, as a senior software developer, senior technical writer, team lead, QA lead and source code reviewer.
He can be reached at martinlbuchanan@gmail.com.
Veterans invited to bowl for free
Free bowling for veterans is from 7-9 p.m. today at Laramie Lanes, 1270 N. Third St.
Contact Meredith Brose at mabrose25@gmail.com or
650-290-2068 for more information.
Bake sale set to help out Family Promise
Family Promise of Albany County is planning a bake sale for 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday at Laramie Plains Federal Credit Union, 365 N. Third St. Fresh baguettes and chocolate croissants by Solstice Acre Farms and fresh cinnamon rolls will be among the items featured, according to a news release. Supporters of Family Promise are encouraged to bring home-baked items to the LPFCU by from 10-10:30 a.m. Friday morning. All proceeds will go to Family Promise, which helps families with children move from homelessness to sustainable living, the release states.
High school photo contest winners’ work on exhibit
The Nature Conservancy in Wyoming announced the winning entries in its annual “I Believe in Conservation” high school photography contest will be on display through Friday at the Albany County Public Library, 310 S. Eighth St.
Prizes were awarded in four categories including Lands, People and Nature, Waters and Wildlife. Community awards were also given in recognition of outstanding contributions from each participating school, according to a news release.
Laramie High School was represented by two winners. Collin Pemble took third place in Wyoming Waters and Sam Miller was the Community winner.
First place winners received $250 each, 2nd place winners received $100, and 3rd place and community award winners received $50 prizes.
Finalist and winning images from the 2017 contest will been on display in towns across the state.
Go to www.nature.org/wyoming to view the winning images.
Call the library at 721-2580 for more information.
Laramie Mural Project to dedicate new mural
The newest artists of the Laramie Mural Project are scheduled to gather to discuss the creation of “Gill Street” and the meaning and inspiration behind their fish, according to a news release. A dedication event is planned for 5:30 p.m. Friday in the alley behind 308 S. Second St.
The newest mural in downtown Laramie, the Gill Street extension was a collaboration between 13 first-time mural artists, two senior artists, Susan Moldenhauer, retired director of the University of Wyoming Art Museum, Trey Sherwood, director of Laramie Main Street, Meg Thompson, coordinator for the Laramie Public Art Coalition, the Bent and Rusty and Advantage Real Estate, the release states.
The mural celebrates the uniqueness of place and personal experiences in Laramie. Each fish reflects a story about love of community.
The gathering will give the public an opportunity to meet and thank the artists.
Go to www.laramiemuralproject.org for more information about the Laramie Mural Project, including a list of artists with bios.
How to submit to Local Briefs
VBS to conclude with Climb-a-thon
Vacation Bible school attendees and the general public are encouraged to stick around from 9 a.m.-noon Friday for CLIMB-A-THON 2018 to see Laramie children climbing for a cause, according to a news release. To conclude a week of Vacation Bible School at Harvest Church, children will seek sponsors to pay an agreed-upon amount of money per foot climbed on a 30-foot climbing tower. The money raised will go directly to the purchase of shoes that adjust up to five sizes for 200-plus children in Uganda, the release states.
Refreshments will be available at this event, as well as a chance to check out a few pairs of The Shoe That Grows. Go to www.theshoethatgrows.org for more information about these shoes and email hckids@weareharvest.com to donate, register a child or anonymously sponsor a child.
Laramie’s anniversary events continue
The Laramie 150th Celebration steering committee would like to remind the public there are many more ways to participate in the celebration this summer. The following events are scheduled:
— Laramie Mural Walking Tours at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 24 and Sept. 14 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Architectural Walking Tours at 5:30 p.m. Friday (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Greenhill Cemetery Tours at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 7 (meet at Greenhill Cemetery, 455 N. 15th St.)
Tours will be guided by local historians and are approximately 90 minutes long, according to a news release. Participants should bring water and be prepared for cool evening weather. Contact Laramie Main Street at 760-3355 or downtownlaramie@gmail.com for more information.
