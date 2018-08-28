How to submit to Local Briefs
If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. for the next day’s publication. Contact Joel Funk at 755-3328 or jfunk@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
Signal at Clark, Third streets to be removed
The traffic signal at the intersection of Clark and Third streets is scheduled to be removed this week as part of the ongoing demolition of the old Clark Street Bridge, according to a WYDOT news release.
Crews will be taking out the signal Wednesday, weather permitting. Drivers and pedestrians should be prepared for the change.
Stop signs will be placed on Clark Street.
Work on the demolition of the old Clark Street Bridge will resume after Labor Day.
County offices to close for Labor Day
The Albany County offices will be closed Monday in observation of Labor Day. Regular work hours will resume Sept. 4.
Transportation summit set for next week
Through funding provided by a Wyoming Community Service Block Grant, Interfaith-Good Samaritan plans to host a Laramie Transportation Summit from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 6 at the Hilton Garden Inn, 2229 Grand Ave. Lunch will be provided.
This meeting will be an opportunity for community stakeholders and people affected by limited transportation opportunities to meet, dialogue and identify solutions and will be facilitated by the Wyoming Nonprofit Network, according to a news release. Representatives from the Laramie City Council and the Wyoming Department of Transportation will be in attendance. Those interested in participating or who know of other stakeholders whose clients or patrons have transportation issues or know of someone who’s voice needs to be heard should RSVP by Thursday (space is limited) by emailing Mike Vercauteren at director@laramieinterfaith.org.
Albany County Bereaved Parents meeting planned for today
Albany County Bereaved Parents plan to meet at 5:30 p.m. today in the Jacobs Polidora, LLC office, 100 S. Sixth St. The group provides support and understanding to anyone who has lost a child or grandchild of any age, according to a news release.
The meeting is an opportunity for bereaved parents to find comfort from being with a small group of people in a casual setting who understand the loss of a child. Members have experienced a wide range of loss including, those who lost children in utero, as toddlers, young children, teenagers and adults in a wide range of circumstances including accident, illness and suicide, the release states.
Call Jennifer Curran at 760-8670 or send a private message to the group’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/albanycountybereavedparents for more information.
LCBA planning event
The Laramie Chamber Business Alliance has the following event scheduled:
— LCBA MEMBER ORIENTATION: noon-1 p.m. Wednesday at the Wyoming Technology and Business Center, 1938 Harney St.
Nonprofit seeking families for exchange students
ASSE International Student Exchange Programs is looking for local families to host boys and girls ages 15-18 from a variety of countries such as Norway, Denmark, Spain, Italy, Japan and others, according to a news release.
The exchange students are enthusiastic and excited to experience American culture while they practice their English. They also love to share their own culture and language with their host families, the release states. Host families welcome these students into their family, not as a guest, but as a family member, giving everyone involved a rich cultural experience. The exchange students have pocket money for personal expenses and full health, accident and liability insurance. The students are selected based on academics and personality, and host families can choose their student from a wide variety of backgrounds, countries and personal interests. The last day to place students is Wednesday.
Call 1-800-733-2773 or go to www.host.asse.com for a host family application.
Corrections
POLICY: If there is a mistake in a previous paper, it is the Laramie Boomerang’s policy to run a correction. If you find an error, call Joel Funk at 755-3328 or email news@laramieboomerang.com by 4 p.m. and the correction will appear on the next publication date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.