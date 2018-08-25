Correction
An article on page A3 of Friday’s Laramie Boomerang, “University of Wyoming hosts civility dialogue,” incorrectly reported Elizabeth Warren was the Democratic U.S. Senator of California. She is the Democratic U.S. Senator of Massachusetts. The mistake was due to reporter error. The Boomerang regrets the mistake.
POLICY: If there is a mistake in a previous paper, it is the Laramie Boomerang’s policy to run a correction. If you find an error, call Joel Funk at 755-3328 or email news@laramieboomerang.com by 4 p.m. and the correction will appear on the next publication date.
UW Nordic ski team Trash 2 Treasures to fund travel
The University of Wyoming Nordic ski team’s annual Trash 2 Treasures fundraiser is slated for 9 a.m. today in War Memorial Fieldhouse.
All items are half-price at noon, and anything left will be free at 2 p.m., according to a news release.
The sale will offer quality furniture and appliances for incoming and returning students, plus others, looking to furnish their homes, apartments or residence halls at an affordable cost. Team members have collected furniture throughout the summer.
The Trash 2 Treasures program was founded by UW’s Nordic ski team as a way to reduce unnecessary waste and to provide quality items for sale, the release states. The environmental fundraiser is in conjunction with Skiers Nordic of Wyoming, UW Sustainability Club, UW Service, Leadership and Community Engagement and the Clothing Cottage.
All proceeds help fund the team’s travels, which have included international travels in past years. The Cowboys and Cowgirls will compete in two national championships this season, including the year-end United States Collegiate Ski and Snowboard Association national championships.
Go to www.bit.ly/trash2treasures or email uwyoski@gmail.com for more information.
Cat adoption events set for LAWS
The Laramie Animal Welfare Society is planning to host “Caturday” adoption events from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. today, as well as Sept. 8 and Sept. 22 at 1104 S. Second St. There will be kittens available for adoption for an $85 fee and adult cats will be available for $60, which includes spay/neuter. Participants are encouraged to get applications completed early, and preapproval is required to take an animal home, according to a news release. Cash, checks or PayPal payments (via phone) are accepted. No credit cards will be taken. Go to www.laramieanimals.org and find the adoption page for applications. Call 460-3775, email contact@laramieanimals.org or go to www.facebook.com/laramieanimalwelfaresociety or www.laramieanimals.org for more information.
Food and Fun in the Park set for today
Feeding Laramie Valley is planning its Food and Fun in the Park from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. today at LaBonte Park, 968 N. Ninth St. The event features Llamas of the Coral Dawn, children’s games, corn hole, live music performed by Biscuits & Jam, appearances by Cowboy Joe, the Cowboy Country Swing Club, Fort Sanders expert Nathan Bender and displays from local nonprofits such as LAWS, WIC, Albany County Community Health, ACRES, Laramie Local Foods and High Plains Seed Library, according to a news release. A free lunch of cornbread and chili will be served. Find Feeding Laramie Valley on Facebook or call 307-223-4399 for more information.
Moose Lodge Baked Potato Bar planned for today
The Laramie Moose Lodge will be hosting a Baked Potato Bar from 5-7 p.m. today at the Lodge, 409 S. Third Street to support Rylie Heggie. Heggie was chosen to go to the NRA Whittington Center for a Shoot and is raising money to support her trip and buy the ammunition she will need, according to a news release. In addition to dinner, the Moose Lodge is raffling off a Remmington Model 700 Sendero SFII, 300 WIN MAG, with a Vortex 9X40 Diamondback Scope. There are only 100 raffle tickets available and can be purchased for $25 each until they are sold out or during the drawing at the potato bar dinner. The public can purchase them from the Heggies or at the Moose Lodge during open hours. Join the lodge for the potato bar, a 50/50 Raffle and a bake sale to help Heggie on her way.
Tickets for the potato bar dinner are $5 and are available at the Lodge or at the door.
Vertical Dance returning to Vedauwoo
The University of Wyoming Department of Theatre and Dance is set to present “Dancing between Earth and Sky: Vertical Dance at Vedauwoo” at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. today and 11 a.m. Sunday at the Vedauwoo Recreation Area, 16 miles east of Laramie.
Created and co-directed by UW professors Margaret Wilson and Neil Humphrey and featuring several guest artists and live musicians, “Vertical Dance at Vedauwoo” has been an end-of-summer favorite with local audiences since 1998, with the natural rock formations at Vedauwoo offering a spectacular setting for the dance, which covers the entire performance area and connects the land to the sky, according to a news release.
Tickets are $8 presale at 766-6666 or www.uwyo.edu/finearts. Only limited tickets will be available for sale onsite for $10, and patrons are strongly encouraged to purchase tickets in advance.
United Presbyterian Church to host Brent Vernon
Brent Vernon and his puppet Sam will be performing at 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the United Presbyterian Church Sanctuary, 215 S. 11th St. Vernon is a singer-songwriter, ventriloquist and children’s book author. Admission is free.
Call the United Presbyterian Church at 742-2061 for more information.
How to submit to Local Briefs
If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. for the next day’s publication. Contact Joel Funk at 755-3328 or jfunk@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
