How to submit to Local Briefs
If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. for the next day’s publication. Contact Joel Funk at 755-3328 or jfunk@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
Rotary to host Global Grant recipient
The Laramie Rotary Club plans to host Matthew Schneider, recipient of the Rotary Global Grant, to discuss conflict resolution in Turkey at this week’s program, according to a news release. The meeting is scheduled for noon Thursday in the O’Dwyers Public House basement meeting room.
Veterans invited to bowl for free
Free bowling for veterans is from 7-9 p.m. Thursday at Laramie Lanes, 1270 N. Third St.
Contact Meredith Brose at mabrose25@gmail.com or 650-290-2068 for more information.
Bake sale set to help out Family Promise
Family Promise of Albany County is planning a bake sale for 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday at Laramie Plains Federal Credit Union, 365 N. Third St. Fresh baguettes and chocolate croissants by Solstice Acre Farms and fresh cinnamon rolls will be among the items featured, according to a news release. Supporters of Family Promise are encouraged to bring home-baked items to the LPFCU by 10:30 a.m. Friday morning. All proceeds will go to Family Promise, which helps families with children move from homelessness to sustainable living, the release states.
Tourism board to meet
The monthly Albany County Tourism Board meeting is set for 4 p.m. Monday at 210 Custer St. The public is welcome. Call 745-4195 for more information.
Clerk’s office to close for election
Jackie R. Gonzales, Albany County clerk, recently announced the Clerk’s Office will be closed on Primary Election Day, Aug. 21, for all business except the recording of documents, according to a news release. This closure will allow her staff to assist the election judges at the polls with voter registration and other election business.
All attorneys, financial institutions, realtors, car dealers and citizens having business with the Clerk’s Office should make arrangements to have their work processed before Aug. 21.
Chicken processing workshop set for Aug. 24
A chicken processing workshop is planned for 8-10 a.m. Aug. 24 at the Albany County Extension Office at the Albany County Fairgrounds, 3520 S. Third St., Suite A.
The public is invited to attend this free hands-on workshop to learn the best ways to process chickens, according to a news release. Those interested in attending need to RSVP by calling the University of Wyoming Extension Office at 721-2571. The RSVP deadline is Aug. 23.
UW Nordic ski team Trash 2 Treasures to fund travel
The University of Wyoming Nordic ski team’s annual Trash 2 Treasures fundraiser is slated for 9 a.m. Aug. 25 in War Memorial Fieldhouse.
All items are half-price at noon, and anything left will be free at 2 p.m., according to a news release.
The sale will offer quality furniture and appliances for incoming and returning students, plus others, looking to furnish their homes, apartments or residence halls at an affordable cost. Team members have collected furniture throughout the summer.
The Trash 2 Treasures program was founded by UW’s Nordic ski team as a way to reduce unnecessary waste and to provide quality items for sale, the release states. The environmental fundraiser is in conjunction with Skiers Nordic of Wyoming, UW Sustainability Club, UW Service, Leadership and Community Engagement and the Clothing Cottage.
All proceeds help fund the team’s travels, which have included international travels in past years. The Cowboys and Cowgirls will compete in two national championships this season, including the year-end United States Collegiate Ski and Snowboard Association national championships.
Go to www.bit.ly/trash2treasures or email uwyoski@gmail.com for more information.
Filing deadline coming up
Filing for fire district director, hospital district trustee, Laramie Rivers Conservation District supervisor and school board trustee began Wednesday and closes Aug. 27. Those interested in running must file with the county clerk, 525 Grand Ave., in the east-side election building. Office hours are from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Applications are available in the office and at www.co.albany.wy.us/elections.aspx. There is no filing fee. Call the County Clerk’s Election Office at 721-2546 for more information.
United Methodist Church VBS coming up
The public is invited to join Laramie First United Methodist Church for Vacation Bible School.
VBS at UMC is set for 4-6:30 p.m. through Wednesday, with dinner provided, at 1215 Gibbon St. VBS is free to children entering grades K-6. Go to www.laramieumc.org/vbs to sign up or for more information.
Harvest Church preparing for vacation Bible school
Harvest Church recently announced Higher Calling as the theme for its 2018 vacation Bible school, where attendees will strive higher toward the call of God in a fun, mountainous, adventure theme, according to a news release. The program is from 9 a.m.-noon through Friday at 2535 Harvest Drive and will conclude with CLIMB-A-THON 2018 on a 30-foot climbing tower. This adventure is free and for children Pre-K through fifth grade. Children exiting fifth grade are welcome to attend, and all Pre-K children must be able to toilet themselves independent of any adult assistance because of liabilities and regulations, the release states.
Go to www.weareharvest.com to register, and email hckids@weareharvest.com for more information.
Health workshop planned at Eppson Center
A free six-week health workshop for people with chronic health conditions and their friends, family and caregivers is set to wrap up from 9-11:30 a.m. today at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. Participants can learn to better manage their health using evidence-based strategies, according to a news release. Topics include problem solving, decision making, understanding emotions, healthy eating, action planning, exercise, effective communication and evaluating treatment, according to a news release. Contact Dominick Duhamel at dduhamel@uwyo.edu or 766-2765 for more information.
Genealogical society to host UW library tour
A university library can be one of the best tools for genealogy research, according to a news release, and the next meeting of the Albany County Genealogical Society is set to feature of tour of the University of Wyoming’s Coe Library. The tour is at 4 p.m. today. There will be an opportunity for attendees to get a UW library card and familiarize themselves with the many genealogical resources at the library, the release states. For those interested in even more resources, ACGS will be touring the Library Annex at 2:30 p.m. prior to the main library tour. The Library Annex is a specialized storage facility housing bound volumes of older journals and U.S. government documents and is located in the basement of the UW Science Complex. The main library tour group will meet at the north entrance of the library (near the Book & Bean), and the annex tour group will meet at 2:30 p.m. in the parking lot next to the north library entrance to travel to the annex. Contact Katie Morgan at pksmorgan@msn.com or 399-3881 for more information.
UW’s ‘What in the World?’ summer program scheduled in Centennial
University of Wyoming students and faculty members are set to give a presentation during the sixth annual “What in the World?” summer program at the Albany County Public Library branch at 25 Second St. in Centennial. The discussion is free to the public.
A guest lecture is at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Jean Garrison, director of University of Wyoming Center for Global Studies, will present “Chinese-American Relations in the Trump Era: Cooperation, Confrontation or Crisis.” Contact Garrison at 766-6119 or email garrison@uwyo.edu or got to www.uwyo.edu/globalcenter for more information.
Albany County Public Library Board meeting set for Wednesday
The public is invited to attend the monthly Albany County Public Library Board meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at 310 S. Eighth St. There is a period for public comment at the beginning of the meeting. Topics on the agenda include the library’s contract with the Centennial Library and Cultural Association, the Compensation Committee and the Library Director’s fiscal year 2019 goals, according to a news release.
Call 721-2580 or email info@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Essay contest ends Wednesday
The Higher Ground Fair is hosting its second annual essay contest for students in grades 3-12. Cash prizes, free tickets and more are offered to winners in each category. Spanish submissions are also encouraged. All entries must be postmarked or emailed prior to 11:59 p.m. MST Wednesday in order to be considered.
Go to www.highergroundfair.org/contests for grade level categories and essay questions.
The Higher Ground Fair is a weekend-long event celebrating and highlighting life in the Rocky Mountain region, according to a news release. It is set for Sept. 22-23 at the Albany County Fairgrounds. Contact Celeste at 307-223-4399 or celeste@highergroundfair.org for questions.
Corrections
POLICY: If there is a mistake in a previous paper, it is the Laramie Boomerang’s policy to run a correction. If you find an error, call Joel Funk at 755-3328 or email news@laramieboomerang.com by 4 p.m. and the correction will appear on the next publication date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.