Rock show planned for Friday
Bands including The Catcalls, 21 Taras, Float like a Buffalo and Ozonic are set to play a rock concert Friday at The Lair, 207 S. Third St. (in the basement). Doors open at 7 p.m., Ozonic plays from 8-8:30 p.m., The Catcalls go on from 8:45-9:15 p.m., Float Like a Buffalo are on stage from 9:30-10 p.m., and 21 Taras closes the set from 10:15-midnight.
There is a suggested donation of $5, according to a news release.
Contact Riley Ann at thecatcallsband@gmail.com or 608-214-3816 or find the event on Facebook for more information.
Interfaith collecting food donations
Supporters of Interfaith-Good Samaritan plan to be outside both entrances of Walmart from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. They will be asking shoppers to pick up a few non-perishable items that can be dropped in a donation box on the way out, according to a news release. Peanut butter, tuna fish, soups, diapers, fruit cups, cereal and canned vegetables are among the items that benefit Interfaith-Good Samaritan the most. All items will be kept locally and will be used to feed the hungry people of Albany County, the release states.
Ranch tour posters to be on display
Ranch tour posters by Dicksie Knight May are set to be on display Aug. 6-10 at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. The public is welcome. Call May at 760-1753 for more information.
Laramie’s anniversary events continue
The Laramie 150th Celebration steering committee would like to remind the public there are many more ways to participate in the celebration this summer. The following events are scheduled:
— Laramie Mural Walking Tours at 5:30 p.m. Friday and Aug. 24 and Sept. 14 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Architectural Walking Tours at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 17 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Greenhill Cemetery Tours at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 7 (meet at Greenhill Cemetery, 455 N. 15th St.)
— West Side Walking Tour at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 10 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
Tours will be guided by local historians and are approximately 90 minutes long, according to a news release.
Participants should bring water and be prepared for cool evening weather. Contact Laramie Main Street at 760-3355 or downtownlaramie@gmail.com for more information.
Cowboy to host American Aquarium performance
The band American Aquarium is set to perform at 8 p.m. Friday at Cowboy Saloon & Dancehall, 108 S. Second St., in support of their new album “Things Change,” which was released June 1.
The band’s latest album is a powerful narrative chronicling the last two years as seen through the eyes of front man BJ Barham, which is stacked with his personal, yet relatable storytelling, according to a news release.
Tickets can be purchased at www.thecowboysaloon.com/events. Tickets are $12 and the doors open at 8 p.m. The opener is Jaime Wyatt.
Go to www.alleyesmedia.com/clients/american-aquarium for more information on the band.
Wyoming government involvement presentation planned
Those who want to learn more about Wyoming’s government and how to get involved can experience a presentation at 4 p.m. Friday at the Albany County Public Library, 310 S. Eighth St.
Participants can also bring a driver’s license so they can register to vote. The presentation will also be on YouTube at sarahsgoldaward.
Email sholles2018@gmail.com for more information.
