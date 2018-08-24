How to submit to Local Briefs
If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. for the next day’s publication. Contact Joel Funk at 755-3328 or jfunk@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
Pitch Training for Entrepreneurs Seminar set for today
Small business owners and entrepreneurs will soon have a chance to learn the best practices for pitching business ideas to potential investors, according to a news release. Sponsored by the Wyoming Small Business Development Center Network, this no-cost event will show attendees how to give successful “elevator pitches” and presentations. The training will take place from 8-10:15 a.m. today in the conference room at the Wyoming Technology Business Center Building, 1938 Harney St.
Wyoming SBDC Network personnel and Certified Licensing Professional Jeff Carpenter will be on hand to offer expert advice. This training will address verbal pitches and formal presentations. It will also help participants to understand and plan for the wide range of outcomes they might be seeking as an entrepreneur. Attendees should come ready to prepare or share their own pitch in this interactive training.
Go to www.wyomingsbdc.org events section to register for the event or for more information.
Historic Carnegie libraries featured in traveling exhibit
The Alliance for Historic Wyoming is set to celebrate historic Carnegie library buildings around Wyoming with a traveling exhibit. The exhibit will be on display through today at Coe Library on the University of Wyoming campus. The exhibit is open to the public and sponsored in part by a grant from the Wyoming Humanities Council. The exhibit consists of five panels detailing the history and architecture of Wyoming’s 16 Carnegie libraries, according to a news release.
The Alliance for Historic Wyoming is a statewide historic preservation nonprofit dedicated to protecting Wyoming’s historic places and spaces.
Go to www.historicwyoming.org for more information.
UW Energy Resources Council to meet today
The University of Wyoming Energy Resources Council is slated to meet at 8 a.m. today at the BP Collaboration Center in the Energy Innovation Center on the UW campus.
Council members will discuss several financial matters, including a report on grants and private funding, according to a news release. Additional agenda items include discussion regarding carbon engineering projects, Carbon Safe and the Dry Fork Integrated Test Center.
Those with disabilities requiring special accommodations to attend this meeting should call the SER at 766-6897. Go to www.uwyo.edu/ser for more information about the SER.
Chicken processing workshop set for today
A chicken processing workshop is planned for 8-10 a.m. today at the Albany County Extension Office at the Albany County Fairgrounds, 3520 S. Third St., Suite A.
The public is invited to attend this free hands-on workshop to learn the best ways to process chickens, according to a news release. Call the University of Wyoming Extension Office at 721-2571 for more information.
Weekly anniversary tours to continue
The Laramie 150th Celebration steering committee would like to remind the public there are many more ways to participate in the celebration this summer. The following events are scheduled:
— Laramie Mural Walking Tours at 5:30 p.m. today and Sept. 14 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Greenhill Cemetery Tours at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 7 (meet at Greenhill Cemetery, 455 N. 15th St.)
Tours will be guided by local historians and are approximately 90 minutes long, according to a news release. Participants should bring water and be prepared for cool evening weather. Contact Laramie Main Street at 760-3355 or downtownlaramie@gmail.com for more information.
Public can learn about important issues facing Wyoming’s public wild lands
The Wyoming Wilderness Association invites the public to a reception at 6 p.m. today in Depot Park after the Downtown Laramie Farmers Market.
Beverages and appetizers will be provided. Attendees can meet new Executive Director Khale Reno and learn about important issues facing Wyoming’s public wild lands, in the Red Desert, the Medicine Bow National Forest and the Wilderness Study Areas, according to a news release. WWA will also be tabling at the market from 3-6 p.m.
Email Shaleas Harrison at shaleas@wildwyo.org for more information.
UW Nordic ski team Trash 2 Treasures to fund travel
The University of Wyoming Nordic ski team’s annual Trash 2 Treasures fundraiser is slated for 9 a.m. Saturday in War Memorial Fieldhouse.
All items are half-price at noon, and anything left will be free at 2 p.m., according to a news release.
The sale will offer quality furniture and appliances for incoming and returning students, plus others, looking to furnish their homes, apartments or residence halls at an affordable cost. Team members have collected furniture throughout the summer.
The Trash 2 Treasures program was founded by UW’s Nordic ski team as a way to reduce unnecessary waste and to provide quality items for sale, the release states. The environmental fundraiser is in conjunction with Skiers Nordic of Wyoming, UW Sustainability Club, UW Service, Leadership and Community Engagement and the Clothing Cottage.
All proceeds help fund the team’s travels, which have included international travels in past years. The Cowboys and Cowgirls will compete in two national championships this season, including the year-end United States Collegiate Ski and Snowboard Association national championships.
Go to www.bit.ly/trash2treasures or email uwyoski@gmail.com for more information.
Cat adoption events set for LAWS
The Laramie Animal Welfare Society is planning to host “Caturday” adoption events from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, as well as Sept. 8 and Sept. 22 at 1104 S. Second St. There will be kittens available for adoption for an $85 fee and adult cats will be available for $60, which includes spay/neuter. Participants are encouraged to get applications completed early, and preapproval is required to take an animal home, according to a news release. Cash, checks or PayPal payments (via phone) are accepted. No credit cards will be taken. Go to www.laramieanimals.org and find the adoption page for applications. Call 460-3775, email contact@laramieanimals.org or go to www.facebook.com/laramieanimalwelfaresociety or www.laramieanimals.org for more information.
Food and Fun in the Park set for Saturday
Feeding Laramie Valley is planning its Food and Fun in the Park from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday at LaBonte Park, 968 N. Ninth St. The event features Llamas of the Coral Dawn, children’s games, corn hole, live music performed by Biscuits & Jam, appearances by Cowboy Joe, the Cowboy Country Swing Club, Fort Sanders expert Nathan Bender and displays from local nonprofits such as LAWS, WIC, Albany County Community Health, ACRES, Laramie Local Foods and High Plains Seed Library, according to a news release. A free lunch of cornbread and chili will be served. Find Feeding Laramie Valley on Facebook or call 307-223-4399 for more information.
Moose Lodge Baked Potato Bar planned for Saturday
The Laramie Moose Lodge will be hosting a Baked Potato Bar from 5-7 p.m. Saturday at the Lodge, 409 S. Third Street to support Rylie Heggie. Heggie was chosen to go to the NRA Whittington Center for a Shoot and is raising money to support her trip and buy the ammunition she will need, according to a news release. In addition to dinner, the Moose Lodge is raffling off a Remmington Model 700 Sendero SFII, 300 WIN MAG, with a Vortex 9X40 Diamondback Scope. There are only 100 raffle tickets available and can be purchased for $25 each until they are sold out or during the drawing at the potato bar dinner. The public can purchase them from the Heggies or at the Moose Lodge during open hours. Join the lodge for the potato bar, a 50/50 Raffle and a bake sale to help Heggie on her way. Tickets for the potato bar dinner are $5 and are available at the Lodge or at the door.
Corrections
POLICY: If there is a mistake in a previous paper, it is the Laramie Boomerang’s policy to run a correction. If you find an error, call Joel Funk at 755-3328 or email news@laramieboomerang.com by 4 p.m. and the correction will appear on the next publication date.
