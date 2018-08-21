How to submit to Local Briefs
Open house meeting planned for Wednesday
The city of Laramie and Wyoming Department of Transportation plan to host an open house from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday in City Council Chambers at City Hall, 406 Ivinson Ave., to discuss potential modifications to Boswell Drive and Bill Nye Avenue’s future alignment at Third Street. A brief presentation is planned for 5:15 p.m.
The City Council will host a public hearing on proposed changes to Bill Nye Avenue’s future alignment (City Council Resolution 2018-19) at 6:30 p.m. for an opportunity to provide comment for the record. No formal action will be taken on the roadways at the meeting, and only public comment will be taken.
Go to www.cityoflaramie.org/corridorstudy for more information.
Veterans invited to bowl for free
Free bowling for veterans is from 7-9 p.m. Thursday at Laramie Lanes, 1270 N. Third St.
Contact Meredith Brose at mabrose25@gmail.com or 650-290-2068 for more information.
Public can learn about important issues facing Wyoming’s public wild lands
The Wyoming Wilderness Association invites the public to a reception at 6 p.m. Friday in Depot Park after the Downtown Laramie Farmers Market.
Beverages and appetizers will be provided. Attendees can meet new Executive Director Khale Reno and learn about important issues facing Wyoming’s public wild lands, in the Red Desert, the Medicine Bow National Forest and the Wilderness Study Areas, according to a news release. WWA will also be tabling at the market from 3-6 p.m.
Email Shaleas Harrison at shaleas@wildwyo.org for more information.
Clerk’s office to close for election
Jackie R. Gonzales, Albany County clerk, recently announced the Clerk’s Office will be closed today for the primary election for all business except the recording of documents, according to a news release. This closure will allow her staff to assist the election judges at the polls with voter registration and other election business.
Local bank, city hosting movie night
The city of Laramie, in conjunction with First Interstate Bank, plans to screen Disney’s movie “The Apple Dumpling Gang,” starring Tim Conway and Don Knotts, at sundown today at Kiwanis Park. This is the final movie in the three-movie series in celebration of Laramie’s 150th anniversary, according to a news release.
This event is intended to be reminiscent of drive-in movies and is free for all. The Friends of Community Recreation Foundation will be onsite with free popcorn. Festivities will begin at 7 p.m. with music, drawings and contests. Participants should bring blankets, chairs and snacks and dress for cool weather. The film should begin at about 8:30 p.m. However, lighting will dictate the actual start time.
Contact the city of Laramie Parks & Recreation Department at parksandrecinfo@cityoflaramie.org or 721-5269 for more information or to get involved.
City gives notice of polling place change
The polling place for Districts 13-1 and 13-2 changed for the 2018 Primary Election only, according to a news release. Because of extenuating circumstances, the Shield Street auxiliary gym will not be used today as a polling place during the 2018 Primary Election. Voters in these districts will vote at Indian Paintbrush Elementary School, 1653 N. 28th St.
Podcast producers coming to ACPL
The producers of Wyoming Public Media’s award-winning storytelling podcast, HumaNature, explore the elements of what makes a podcast shine, according to a news release. In a multimedia presentation, Caroline Ballard, Erin Jones and Micah Schweizer will take attendees behind the scenes of launching and producing a new podcast.
The presentation is from 7-8 p.m. Wednesday at the Albany County Public Library, 310 S. Eighth St. This event is sponsored by ACPL and HumaNature. Refreshments will be served. Contact Cassandra Hunter at 721-2580, ext. 5438, or chunter@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Local author to host book discussion
Jennie Lawrence, Laramie author and schoolteacher, is set to discuss her book, “Soap Suds Row: The Bold Lives of Army Laundresses, 1802-1876,” at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Centennial Library, 25 Second St. Her talk focuses on a little-known aspect of military history, according to a news release. Adventurous, brave women marched hundreds of miles following U.S. Army troops in the Civil War and the wars on the western frontier, washing soldiers’ clothes and linens. Often, they carried their babies and tugged small children, and they were among the first non-native women on frontier outposts, the release states.
This presentation is the last in a series of free summer public programs at the Centennial Library. Attendees are encourages to arrive early to enjoy light refreshments and visit with the presenter.
Email Celeste Colgan at celestecolgan@gmail.com for more information.
