Two stories titled “Harrington biggest spender in local primary bids” and “Two commission candidates to receive warnings about finances” on page A1 of Thursday’s and Friday’s Laramie Boomerang incorrectly stated Klaus Halbsgut, candidate for Albany County Commission, had not filed his campaign finance report by the 5 p.m. Tuesday deadline. In fact, Halbsgut did submit his report Tuesday. The Laramie Boomerang regrets the error.
City gives notice of polling place change
The polling place for Districts 13-1 and 13-2 changed for the 2018 Primary Election only, according to a news release. Because of extenuating circumstances, the Shield Street auxiliary gym will not be used as a polling place during the 2018 Primary Election. Voters in these districts will vote at Indian Paintbrush Elementary School, 1653 N. 28th St.
Food and Fun in the Park set for Aug. 25
Feeding Laramie Valley is planning its Food and Fun in the Park from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Aug 25 at LaBonte Park, 968 N. Ninth St. The event features Llamas of the Coral Dawn, children’s games, corn hole, live music performed by Biscuits & Jam, appearances by Cowboy Joe, the Cowboy Country Swing Club, Fort Sanders expert Nathan Bender and displays from local nonprofits such as LAWS, WIC, Albany County Community Health, ACRES, Laramie Local Foods and High Plains Seed Library, according to a news release. A free lunch of cornbread and chili will be served. Find Feeding Laramie Valley on Facebook or call 307-223-4399 for more information.
Dollar-A-Month Club planning Picnic in the Park
The Dollar-A-Month Club is sponsoring the annual Picnic in the Park from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Aug. 27, with supper at 5 p.m., on the back lawn of First Christian Church, 2130 Garfield St. Tickets are $5 each at the front desk of the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. Call the Eppson Center at 745-1511 for transportation. Call Dicksie May at 760-1753 for more information.
Closing reception set for Sept. 7
“Sequencing Through Time and Place: The Carissa Mine, New Work by Wendy Lemen Bredehoft, Susan Moldenhauer, and Margaret Wilson” will have a closing reception form 6-8 p.m. Sept. 7 in the University of Wyoming Visual Art Building Gallery, 22nd Street and Willett Drive. Dance and music performances by Margaret Wilson and Rod Garnett are planned, and the events includes refreshments and a cash bar. The exhibition is a contemporary response to the historic Carissa Gold Mine, South Pass City through art, photography and dance, according to a news release. It continues through Sept. 14.
Email moldenhauerphotostudio@gmail.com for more information.
Local nonprofit planning annual garage sale
Amy’s Kids annual garage sale is from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. today at 540 S. Colorado Ave.
Amy’s Kids is a 501(c)(3) organization that provides funding to Furaha Sana Nursery School in Malindi, Kenya. In addition to teaching the basic fundamentals of education, the school gives the local children a sense of importance and provides them not only with an education but also with school uniforms, school supplies and a daily meal, according to a news release. In an area where the household income is less than $1 per day, the hope of this school is to encourage children who would otherwise never get an education, to be motivated to learn and obtain proper schooling while gaining a sense of importance. Amy’s Kids wants to give them the tools they need to be confident that they can make a difference and make a change in the world, starting in their very own community.
The nonprofit hosts an annual garage sale every August. In 2017, the group was able to fund the construction of a six-stall bathroom with running water. This year, the organization hopes to fund the upper level of the current school building to facilitate five more classrooms.
All proceeds from the fundraiser and donations go to Amy’s Kids.
Go to www.facebook.com/amyskids.org or www.amyskids.org for more information.
Zonta planning yard sale fundraiser
The nonprofit Zonta Club of Laramie plans to host a yard sale from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. today at 4302 Grays Gable Road to benefit Zonta Scholarships and service projects, according to a news release.
Zonta is an international organization whose mission is to advance the status of women through service and advocacy. Scholarships are awarded to qualified college and graduate level students. Service projects benefit local agencies such as Climb Wyoming, SAFE House, Big Brothers and Big Sisters, and Laramie Reproductive Health. All proceeds of the yard sale will be donated to help support Zonta’s scholarships and local projects, the release states.
LHS swim and dive hosting fundraiser
The Laramie High School swimming and diving teams are hosting a car wash and bake sale at 1:15 p.m. today at the UniWyo Federal Credit Union parking lot, 2020 Grand Ave.
The prices for the car wash and bake sale will be by donation. Money raised will go toward expenses during the girls and boys swimming and diving seasons.
United Presbyterian Church planning August concerts
The Gospel According to Bluegrass concert is set for 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the United Presbyterian Church Sanctuary, 215 S. 11th St. The Rev. Karl Heimbuck will be performing. Admission is free to the public.
Brent Vernon and his puppet Sam will be performing at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 26 in the sanctuary. Vernon is a singer-songwriter, ventriloquist and children’s book author. Admission is free.
Call the United Presbyterian Church at 742-2061 for more information.
Cars & Coffee fundraiser set for Sunday
Cars & Coffee is a free public event set for 9 a.m.-noon Sunday at the Albany County Fairgrounds. Participants can register any car — from exotics to old beaters, according to a news release. There is a $5 entry fee, with prizes for first, second and third place. All proceeds go toward buying car seats for local foster children.
Contact Jennifer Vazqueztell at laramiefostercloset@gmail.com or 561-729-2945 or go to www.laramiefostercloset.com.
Walk With a Doc event planned
Ivinson Memorial Hospital is set to continue hosting Walk with a Doc every first and third Sunday of the month at Washington Park, near the Edgar J. Lewis Bandshell. From 1:30-2:30 p.m. Sunday, Amy Aldrich, OD with Snowy Range Vision Center, will be speaking on a topic to be determined, according to a news release.
Walk with a Doc is a national organization focused on encouraging healthy physical activity while reversing the consequences of a sedentary lifestyle. IMH will provide healthy snacks and participants should just bring walking shoes and a friend, if they would like. The event is sponsored by Exercise is Medicine (UW registered student organization) and Ivinson Medical Group.
How to submit to Local Briefs
