How to submit to Local Briefs
If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. for the next day’s publication. Contact Peter Baumann at 755-3328 or peterb@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
Free fashion show slated for Saturday
The Department of Family & Consumer Sciences in partnership with the American Association of Family & Consumer Sciences and Laramie Foster Closet plan to present the Kaleidoscope Fashion Show at 7 p.m. Saturday in the University of Wyoming Union Ballroom. Admission is free to the public. Hors d’oeuvres will be served at 5:30 p.m. Donations of clothing, socks, baby toys, diapers and toiletries for the Laramie Foster Closet Drive, according to a news release, and each donated item equals one raffle ticket.
The fashion show will feature designer Paul Ditty and Senior Collections, the release states.
Prison site to host National Environmental Education Week event
Spring Exploration, a National Environmental Education Week event, is set for noon-4 p.m. Saturday at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Road. Admission is free to the public.
Nature happenings include the chance to see live birds of prey, investigate insects, dissect owl pellets, examine skulls and pelts, create animal track rubbings and pinecone bird feeders and explore the Every Kid in a Park program, Wyoming State Parks, Tread Lightly with paleontologists and the Bureau of Land Management, according to a news release.
Call 745-3733 or go to www.wyomingterritorialprison.com for more information.
Moose Lodge planning chicken dinner
The Women of the Moose plan to host its Pan Fried Chicken Dinner Fundraiser from 4-6 p.m. Sunday at the Moose Lodge, 409 S. Third St. Dinner tickets are $10 and available at the lodge, from a Women of the Moose member or at the door. There will also be a bake sale, a 50/50 raffle and a silent auction, according to a news release.
Albany County Bereaved Parents group to meet Tuesday
The Albany County Bereaved Parents support group is scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Jacobs Polidora, LLC office, 100 S. Sixth St. The group provides support and understanding to anyone who has lost a child or grandchild of any age, according to a news release. The meeting is an opportunity for bereaved parents to find comfort from being with a small group of people in a casual setting who understand the loss of a child. Members have experienced a wide range of loss including those who lost children in utero, as toddlers, young children, teenagers and adults in a wide range of circumstances including accident, illness and suicide, the release states.
Call Jennifer Curran at 760-8670 or find the group on Facebook and send a private message for more information.
IMH hosting living will event
Ivinson Memorial Hospital is planning a free event for attendees to update their living wills. There will be two events — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. — Wednesday in the IMH Summit Conference Room, 255 N. 30th St.
An advance directive, otherwise known as a living will, is a legal document in which a person specifies which actions should be taken for their health, in the event they are no longer able to make decisions for themselves, according to a news release.
Trained staff members, forms and a notary will help guide participants through the process and answer any questions. Photo ID is required for completing a living will on-site.
LCBA to host events
The Laramie Chamber Business Alliance has the following events scheduled:
— HILTON GARDEN INN BUSINESS AFTER HOURS: 5:30-7 p.m. today at Hilton Garden Inn, 2229 Grand Ave
— HILTON GARDEN INN REMODEL RIBBON CUTTING: noon Friday at Hilton Garden Inn, 2229 Grand Ave.
— HAMMONTREE REAL ESTATE RIBBON CUTTING: 4:30-6 p.m. Friday at 203 S. Second St.
— WYOMING’S RIB & CHOP HOUSE RIBBON CUTTING: 10:30 a.m. Monday at 2415 Grand Ave., University of Wyoming Plaza
Contact Hannah Robinson or Josie Molloy at 745-7339 or receptionist@laramie.org for questions or to attend an event.
Kindergarten registration open for 2018-2019
Kindergarten registration for Albany County School District No. 1 elementary schools, including rural schools, will be through Friday during regular school hours. Parents can register children at their designated neighborhood schools: Beitel, Centennial, Harmony, Indian Paintbrush, Linford, Rock River, Slade, Spring Creek or Valley View. If desired, boundary exception requests are available at neighborhood schools, according to a news release.
Children must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 15, 2018, to enter kindergarten in 2018-2019. Parents need to bring the child’s birth certificate and record of childhood immunizations to register. Children entering kindergarten are required to have their immunizations up to date prior to the start of school in August. Required immunization forms are available at schools or any physician’s office.
Parents should contact their neighborhood school for more information or for questions regarding the registration process.
Howe Road railroad crossing temporarily closed
The Union Pacific railroad crossing at Howe Road south of Laramie is set to close as crews repair the crossing. The closure will continue through Saturday, weather permitting, according to a news release.
Traffic will not be allowed across the railroad while work takes place. However, drivers can go around the closure by using U.S. Highway 287, Skyline Road and Soldier Springs Road. Simon Contractors is the contractor for the project.
Artist Jon Lodge to visit UW Art Museum
Artist Jon Lodge is set to lead a gallery walk-through of his exhibition “Jon Lodge: Interface” as part of his visit to the University of Wyoming through today.
The gallery walk-through, which is free to the public, is from 10:30-11:30 a.m. today at the UW Art Museum. Following the walk-through, there will be a live materials demonstration in which Lodge will create a new work of art, “Modulated Modules,” in collaboration with museum visitors, according to a news release. Participants will be able to add to the work of art through June 22 or until materials run out.
“Jon Lodge: Interface” presents artwork by the artist, known for his unique approach to materials, process and places of connection. Lodge’s inspiration includes conceptual and minimalist artist Sol LeWitt, jazz and music composition, and the commercial printing industry, the release states.
Lodge is an artist who is motivated by the interface between process and material. His exhibition was composed by interfacing the stochastic — or randomly determined — process with carefully selected material. The exhibition, including the finished collaborative work of art, will be on view through Aug. 11.
During his visit to UW, Lodge will participate in a seminar with students in “Advanced Drawing” and “3-D Modeling,” and also participate in a question-and-answer session with students in a senior portfolio class.
Call the art museum at 766-6622, go to www.uwyo.edu/artmuseum or follow the museum on Facebook and Instagram for more information.
Free reading of ‘Grace’ set for today
With partial funding by Wyoming Humanities, Relative Theatrics presents a free reading of “Grace” by Craig Wright at 7 p.m. today in Room 278 of the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St. The reading is part of Read, Rant, Relate: Igniting Conversation Through Theatre. A post-reading discussion will be led by Peter Parolin. The event is free to the public.
“Grace” is a tragicomedy that explores human assumptions about how God, goodness, faith and causality operate in the cosmic machinery, according to a news release. Steve and Sara have relocated to Sunrise, Florida, to pursue an unbelievably wonderful business deal, but as the deal slowly unravels and Steve finds himself afflicted with an itch that just won’t stop, Sara finds herself increasingly drawn to their next-door neighbor, Sam, a badly-scarred victim of a recent car accident who wants nothing to do with her or her Bible-quoting husband. In the end, with a little help from an old German exterminator who’s still angry about the Allied bombing of Hamburg in World War II, all three characters are confronted by a world that’s both better and worse than any religion can justify. The reading features Bailey Patterson, William Read, and other local actors.
Rant, Relate is a free play-reading program funded in part by the Wyoming Humanities. Experience a new piece of contemporary dramatic literature every other month with Relative Theatrics. Participants will engage directly with modern plays by listening to actor led readings of the texts, then joining discussions breaking down the thematic elements of the works and their relevance to today’s society.
Email Anne Mason at relativetheatrics@gmail.com or go to www.relativetheatrics.com for more information.
Albany County hosts state convention
The Albany County Republican Party plans to host Peggy Grande, former executive assistant to President Ronald Reagan, as the Reagan Day Dinner keynote speaker today at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center, 222 S. 22nd St. The convention’s theme is Women of Wyoming, in honor of the upcoming anniversary of women’s suffrage in the state, according to a news release. The state convention is being hosted in Laramie for the first time in more than 50 years.
Grande will be available to sign copies of her memoir “The President Will See you Now” at the end of the evening.
The event begins with a cocktail hour at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m.
Go to http://bit.ly/ReaganDay2018 to reserve tickets. Tickets are not available at the door.
Izaak Walton League to meet
The Travelle Chapter of the Izaak Walton League is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. today at Laramie Fire Department Station No. 2, 1558 N. 23nd St. Tony Hoch, director of Laramie Rivers Conservation District, is scheduled to give an overview of the Pilot Hill Project, an effort to purchase about 5,500 acres of land directly east of Laramie for public access and conservation. Hoch is a member of the Pilot Hill Project Oversight Committee. He will also give updates about what the project’s subcommittees are working on. Contact Club President George Janack at 399-7640 for more information.
Veterans assistance planned in Albany County
A state of Wyoming veterans service officer from the Wyoming Veterans Commission is scheduled to conduct community outreach services in Wyoming cities, according to a news release.
Vicki Osman is available to meet with veterans and their families to discuss state and federal veterans’ benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims or VA health care.
She can also help veterans and their families apply for benefits, file claims or request health care. The schedule is as follows:
From 10 a.m.-2 p.m. today at the Workforce Center, 3817 Beech St.
From 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday at University of Wyoming Knight Hall, Room 243
During periods of inclement weather, check with staff at the outreach locations to ensure the veterans service officer will be available.
Call Osman at 307-214-2112 to schedule an appointment or for more information.
UW College of Health Sciences dean finalists to visit campus
Finalists for the position of dean of the University of Wyoming’s College of Health Sciences have been identified, and they’re scheduled to give public presentations at UW beginning this week.
The candidates are Stanley P. Brown, head of the Department of Kinesiology and professor of clinical exercise physiology at Mississippi State University, and Russell Mumper, vice provost for academic affairs and professor in the departments of pharmacy and engineering at the University of Georgia.
Brown’s public presentation is from 1-2 p.m. today in Room 138 of the Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center.
Mumper’s presentation is from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Monday in Room 138 of the Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center.
Go to www.uwyo.edu/hs/dean-search/index.html to learn more about the finalists and the dean search.
The presentations will be captured using UW’s WyoCast system, which will allow near real-time viewing, as well as archiving for later viewing.
The dean search committee welcomes input on each of the candidates. Those wishing to submit their evaluations can do so for Brown at www.surveymonkey.com/r/StanleyBrown and for Mumper at www.surveymonkey.com/r/RussellMumper.
‘A Pocketful of Dirt’ musical production debuts at Gryphon Theatre
The actors and musicians of Studio 253 are set to debut “A Pocketful of Dirt,” a new musical theater production. “A Pocketful of Dirt” tells the story of three Irish families in the 1840s and their adventures as they emigrate to America, according to a news release. The show opens 7 p.m. Friday and plays again on 7 p.m. Saturday in the Gryphon Theatre, 710 Garfield St. Tickets are available at www.gryphontheatre.org, in person at the Laramie Plains Community Center Main Office, or at the door 30 minutes before each performance. Ticket prices are $12 for adults and $6 for children (suitable for ages 6 and older.)
Written and directed by Studio 253 founder Deborah Kassner, “A Pocketful of Dirt” shines a light on 1840s Ireland, when millions of lives were forever changed by the devastating potato famine and the events that followed. Filled with humor, heart and hope, “A Pocketful of Dirt” offers a view into the political and personal conflicts of the time, ideas and issues that are as relevant today as they were 150 years ago. The musical score combines traditional Irish songs and dances with several original tunes, with live music — piano, accordion, tin whistlers and fiddlers, the release states.
Ten percent of all ticket sales will be donated to Interfaith-Good Samaritan’s Albany County School District No. 1 Backpack Program, food support for school-age children. Volunteers will also be available to collect donations of canned goods before and after the show. This program is supported, in part, by a generous grant from the Wyoming Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts. Go to www.laramiechildrensmusicaltheater.weebly.com for more information.
Cultural anthropologist featured as UW Mulloy Lecture speaker
A professor whose areas of interest include linguistic and cultural anthropology, and who specializes in public discourses of race, class and language, is the University of Wyoming Department of Anthropology’s 22nd annual Mulloy Lecture speaker Friday, according to a news release.
Bonnie Urciuoli, a Leonard C. Ferguson Professor of Anthropology Emerita at Hamilton College in Clinton, New York, will discuss “What Diversity Talk Really Entails” in the College of Business auditorium at 4:10 p.m. A reception will follow in the Anthropology Building from 5:15-6:15 p.m. Both events are free to the public. Urciuoli is particularly interested in diversity in U.S. higher education.
Call the UW Department of Anthropology office at 766-5136 for more information about the Mulloy Lecture.
Fundraiser planned for Montessori School
The second annual Night On The Town Fundraiser for Laramie Montessori School is from 7-10 p.m. Friday at Laramie Historic Railroad Depot, First and Kearney streets. Tickets are $5 online or $10 at the door. The fundraiser is to raise money to provide support for the students and teachers at Laramie Montessori School.
This is a fun night for adults only with live entertainment, dancing, cash bar, refreshments and a silent auction, according to a news release. The silent auction is at 7:30-9 p.m., live entertainment by stand-up comedians is from 9-10 p.m., swing dancing and lessons are at 9:30 p.m. and silent auction tables close at 10 p.m. Contact Kara Reynolds at kara.reynolds87@gmail.com or 742-9964 or go to www.laramiemontessori.org/night-on-the-town.html for more information.
Glass recycling planned through April
The Wyoming Conservation Corps is set to host glass recycling events through April. Those dropping off glass are asked to sort clear and colored glass and drop them off from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on the following dates:
— Friday: University of Wyoming campus
— Saturday-Sunday: Walmart parking lot
Contact Jim Fried at 766-3048 or jfried@uwyo.edu for more information.
‘The Reluctant Radical’ film screening set for April 20, April 22
“The Reluctant Radical” follows activist Ken Ward as he confronts his fears and puts himself in the direct path of the fossil fuel industry to combat climate change, according to a news release. On Oct. 11, 2016, Ward and four other climate change activists called the “Valve Turners” in a coordinated action shut down all of the U.S. tar sands oil pipelines. They passionately felt the continued failure to reduce carbon emissions threatens our children’s lives and future. As a last resort they break the law to fulfill what they see as their personal obligation to future generations.
The film will be screened at 7 p.m. Friday and 12:15 p.m. Sunday at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1402 Gibbon St. After the Friday screening, Ward will join the group via Skype for a question-and-answer session.
Corrections
POLICY: If there is a mistake in a previous paper, it is the Laramie Boomerang’s policy to run a correction. If you find an error, call Peter Baumann at 755-3328 or email news@laramieboomerang.com by 4 p.m. and the correction will appear on the next publication date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.