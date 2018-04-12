How to submit to Local Briefs
Audubon group planning field trip
The Laramie Audubon Society plans to host an evening trip Saturday to the Snowy Range to look for owls, according to a news release. While boreal owls are the target species, northern saw-whet and long-eared owls are also possible to spot, the release states. Depending on snow pack, the trip could involve up to a 3-mile hike, ski or snowshoe. The group meets at 7 p.m. at Coal Creek Coffee Co’s downtown location, 110 Grand Ave. to caravan/carpool to the trailhead. Updates regarding this trip will be posted at www.laramieaudubon.blogspot.com. Email laramie.audubon@gmail.com for more information.
Theater group planning membership meeting
A membership meeting of The Unexpected Company Senior Theatre group is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday at Laramie Fire Department Station No. 3, 2374 Jefferson St. Plans will be formulated for the group’s participation in Laramie’s sesquicentennial celebration commencing May 4, according to a news release. Members will have an opportunity to tour the Alice Hardie Stevens expansion project after the meeting adjourns.
UW sponsors lecture on archaeology in Israel
Dr. Matt Adams, director of Jerusalem’s Albright Archaeological Institute, is slated to speak at 4:10 p.m. Wednesday in Room 214 of the University of Wyoming Classroom Building on Ninth Street.
The meeting will feature “Armageddon and the Sixth Roman Legion: New Excavations at Legio (Israel) Reveal Early Relations among Jews, Christians, and Romans.” The excavations at Legio reveal the links between this early Roman army base and the neighboring Jewish village of Caparcotani, where the earliest Christian prayer hall in the Holy Land has been found, according to a news release. Legio was located in the shadow of Tel Megiddo, near the important crossroads both sites oversaw. The excavation’s finds have important implications for Jewish, Christian and Roman relations and the composition of the Book of Revelation, the release states.
Local baseball players hosting dinner, auction
The American Legion Baseball Potato Supper & Auction is scheduled for 5-7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the cafeteria of Laramie High School, 1710 Boulder Drive. Tickets are $5 each, and only (cash or check will be accepted.
The menu will include baked potatoes, chili, broccoli, potato fixings (sour cream, bacon, chives, salt and pepper, etc.) dessert and lemonade or tea. The Legion Coaches will give an overview of the upcoming season and introduce the 2018 teams, according to a news release. There will be a variety of silent auction items up for bid donated by local businesses and supporters. Tickets can be purchased from players or at the door the day of the event. Contact EJ McDonald at the American Legion for tickets or more information.
‘The Reluctant Radical’ film screening set for April 20, April 22
“The Reluctant Radical” follows activist Ken Ward as he confronts his fears and puts himself in the direct path of the fossil fuel industry to combat climate change, according to a news release. On Oct. 11, 2016, Ward and four other climate change activists called the “Valve Turners” in a coordinated action shut down all of the U.S. tar sands oil pipelines. They passionately felt the continued failure to reduce carbon emissions threatens our children’s lives and future. As a last resort they break the law to fulfill what they see as their personal obligation to future generations.
The film will be screened at 7 p.m. April 20 and 12:15 p.m. April 22 at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1402 Gibbon St. After the April 20 screening, Ward will join the group via Skype for a question-and-answer session.
Credit smarts presentation set for today
A credit smarts presentation is set from 8:30-9:45 a.m. today at the Laramie Plains Civic Center Conference Room 208, 710 Garfield St. The presentation will feature decisions small businesses should consider when choosing strategies and tips to manage credit wisely, according to a news release. Debbie Gorski will be the presenter. Gorski has worked since 2008 as the social media community manager for the Wyoming Small Business Development Center. She is currently the executive director for the Wyoming Women’s Business Center. Morning refreshments will be available.
Contact Sher Aanenson at 307-460-3948 or email saanenso@uwyo.edu to RSVP or for more information.
Judy Shepard scheduled as keynote speaker for Shepard Symposium
This October marks the 20th anniversary of the death of University of Wyoming student Matthew Shepard, who was murdered outside Laramie during the 1998 fall semester.
This year’s Shepard Symposium on Social Justice, scheduled through Saturday on campus, will have special meaning when Judy Shepard, the mother of Matthew, delivers the symposium’s keynote address at 4 p.m. today in the Wyoming Union Center Ballroom.
The symposium is free to the public.
Turning tragedy into a crusade for justice, Shepard, a leading voice in the LGBTQ rights movement, helped establish the Matthew Shepard Foundation to carry on her son’s legacy. Later, she spearheaded the Matthew Shepard Act, which expanded the federal hate crime law to include crimes based on gender and sexual orientation.
The symposium has expanded its topics to include inequalities based on race/ethnicity, gender sexual orientation, disability and class.
Throughout the symposium, keynote speakers each day will discuss various topics. The symposium also will feature daily sessions on a diverse set of topics. A full schedule can be found at www.shepardsymposium.org.
Call Boggs at 307-363-0946 or Jarman at 766-5060 for more information.
‘The Big Heartless’ performance planned at Gryphon Theatre
With partial funding by the Wyoming Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts, Relative Theatrics is set to present a new play premiere of “The Big Heartless” by Dale Dunn on the stage of the Laramie Plains Civic Center Gryphon Theatre, 710 Garfield St, according to a news release. The performances are at 7:30 p.m. through Saturday, followed by a chat back with the actors and design team. Audience seating is on stage and there is a limit of 50 tickets per show so attendees are encouraged to get tickets in advance or arrive early. The play contains adult themes and language.
Santa Fe Playwright Dale Dunn’s new play, “The Big Heartless” was included in the 2017 Playwrights Voiced Series and rings true to the Rocky Mountain way of life under the big sky, the release states. The production is directed by Blake Watson and features local actors Lea Bergman, Makayla Buszek, Alison Quaggin Harkin, Kevin Inouye, Alec Shea and Jaden Sorensen.
On the run after escaping an abusive tough-love reform school, Cliff and Monsoon end up at Uncle Mac’s cabin in the backwoods of Montana. Mac, a retired animal control agent, savors his reclusive lifestyle as a member of the controversial wolf reintroduction team. His young neighbor Jean, an orphaned teenager whose only friends are the ones she makes up in a computer game, urges Mac to give solace to the pair, a perfect cure for her desperate loneliness. While Mac is drawn away to try to keep two rogue wolves out of the hands of angry ranchers, Jean’s grandparents wrestle with their own fate and the state police close in on the cabin with clearance to use deadly force to apprehend the runaways. “The Big Heartless” is a multi-generational confrontation of our tendency to lock-up or kill anything we fear or don’t understand, the release states.
Tickets are $12 in advance or $16 the day of the performance, subject to availability. UW student and senior citizen discounted tickets are $10 in advance or $14 the day of the show with ID. Tickets can be purchased at www.gryphontheatre.org or at the civic center ofﬁce, room 110, during its business hours 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays.
Admission is limited to 50 seats per show. Tickets can also be purchased in person at Coal Creek TAP, 108 Grand Ave., The Curiosity Shoppe, 206 S. Second St., and Sweet Pickles, 117 Ivinson Ave. Patrons with proof of advance ticket sales can receive a pizza and two beers at Coal Creek TAP for $20.
PFLAG meeting set for today
The April meeting of PFLAG is set for 6:30 p.m. today at the Rainbow Resource Center Room 106 in the University of Wyoming Union. The group is moving the meeting this month to enable people attending the annual UW Shephard Symposium on Social Justice to join in, according to a news release. The meeting features a symposium keynote address by Judy Shephard from 4-6 p.m. in the Wyoming Union Ballroom. Go to www.shepardsymposium.org, email pflaglaramie@gmail.com or go to www.facebook.com/pflag.laramie for more information.
Fifth annual Bowl for LYCC event set for April 21
Cathedral Home for Children plans to host the fifth annual Bowl for LYCC event to raise money for the Laramie Youth Crisis Center. The event will be April 21 at Laramie Lanes, 1270 N. Third St., featuring youth bowling and team bowling, with all proceeds benefitting the crisis center, according to a news release.
Check-in begins at 10 a.m. for youth bowling, which is all-you-can-bowl from 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. (ages 12 and younger). The cost for youth bowling is $15 per person, which includes a fundraiser T-shirt, food, youth activities and prizes.
Team bowling will take place after youth bowling with two start times at 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Check-in begins 30 minutes prior to each start time. Team bowling is $25 per bowler (max of five players per team), which includes a fundraising T-shirt, food and three raffle tickets.
Raffle tickets can also be bought for one dollar for the chance to win big-ticket items in the Lucky Strikes Raffle. The center is also looking for sponsors for the event. All proceeds benefit the center, and the deadline to be a sponsor is today.
Registration and sponsorship forms can be found at www.cathedralhome.org/bowl-for-lycc.html. Call Cassidy Biggs at 721-1535 for more information. The deadline for bowling registration is today.
Book group to host meeting today
The Second Story Book Group plans to meet at 6:30 p.m. today at the Second Story Bookstore, 105 Ivinson Ave.
The group will discuss “The Glass Universe: How the Ladies of the Harvard Observatory Took the Measure of the Stars” by Dava Sobol.
Beginning in the 1870s, before women had the right to vote or a firm standing in the workplace, the book documents a lucky few women who found employment at the Harvard College Observatory and their amazing contributions to the field of astronomy, according to a news release.
The Second Story Book Group meets on the second Thursday of every month. The selection for May is “When They Were Young” by Steven Horn.
Collegiate Chorale to perform today
The 40-voice University of Wyoming Collegiate Chorale under the direction of Nicole Lamartine is set to present “A Breathing Peace,” a unique musical experience with five guest speakers at 7:30 p.m. today in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall, according to a news release.
Topics are:
Agents of the Divine: Kent Drummond, UW associate professor of marketing
A Sense of Responsibility: Birgit Fowler Burke, singer-songwriter
Without Suffering, There is No Compassion: Mike Vercauteren, Interfaith-Good Samaritan director
Soundtrack of Humanity: Mike Berry, First Christian Church senior pastor
Anthems That Empower: Rod Garnett, UW professor emeritus, music
To highlight the themes of each speaker, the Collegiate Chorale will sing two pieces by Daniel Elder, each written on texts by 13th century Sufi mystic poet, Rumi. Other pieces include “Hlohonolofatsa,” a South African greeting song, “MLK,” a pensive song written by Irish rock band U2 to honor the work of Dr. Martin Luther King.
In response to Garnett’s talk about how anthems bind people together, the Chorale will sing “Jelem Jelem,” national anthem beloved by the Romani people and the South African National Anthem, “Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika” (English: “God Bless Africa”).
The concert ends with Jake Runestad’s “We Can Mend the Sky,” a rousing and hopeful piece with text written by a 14-year old Somali girl who immigrated to the US. The piece is an affirmation of hope and diversity.
The Collegiate Chorale will also teach a simple song to the audience from the Justice Choir Songbook.
Tickets are $10.50 for the public, $7.50 for senior citizens, $6.50 UW students and can be purchased at the UW Performing Arts and Wyoming Union box offices, by calling 766-6666, going to www.uwyo.edu/finearts or at the door. Contact Nicole Lamartine 307-288-0042 or choir@uwyo.edu for more information.
Laramie Woman’s Club to host luncheon meeting
The monthly luncheon meeting of the Laramie Woman’s Club is planned for noon Friday at the Odd Fellows Lodge, 431 S. 21st St. The speaker will be Ann Brandt of Ludwig Photography speaking on “Laramie’s Early Days – Historical Photography,” according to a news release. The luncheon meetings are open to all women in Albany Country. Call Lynda Hidalgo at 760-7260 for more information or to RSVP for lunch.
Credit unions collecting for Backpack Program
Laramie’s Credit Unions are uniting for good collecting items for the Albany County School District No. 1 Backpack Program through Friday, according to a news release. The Backpack Program provides nutritious and easy-to-prepare food for students who otherwise don’t have access to food on the weekends. Items needed include juice boxes, fruit cups, granola bars, ramen noodles, macaroni and cheese, Cup of Soup, cracker packets, oatmeal packets and fruit snacks. The public can drop off donations at Laramie Plains Federal Credit Union, 365 N. Third St., UniWyo Federal Credit Union, 2020 Grand Ave., Blue Federal Credit Union, 2405 Grand Ave., and ACPE Federal Credit Union, 2835 Grand Ave.
Nacho fundraiser to help Make-a-Wish
The Chi Omega sorority at the University of Wyoming is planning an event to raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, according to a news release. Nacho Average Fundraiser will offer nachos — regular for $5 and loaded for $7 — from 4-9 p.m. Friday at the Chi Omega house, 1630 Sorority Row.
Alert system test set for Friday
April is a month designated as 911 Awareness Month, and in support of the communications partners that support Albany County and the city of Laramie in keeping residents informed and aware of situations that can impact their safety, travel and property, there will be a test of the IPAWS and Albany County Alerts system at 10 a.m. Friday, according to a news release.
The alerts will come across the normal IPAWS system to include WEA, cable interrupt, text, mobile app and EAS dissemination.
Email ema@co.albany.wy.us for more information.
Several tours scheduled for National Architecture Week
As part of National Architecture Week, four free tours are available for the public. The tours are planned by AIA Wyoming.
The schedule is as follows:
— A tour of Ivinson Memorial Hospital addition of the Medical Office Building is from 4:15-5:15 p.m. Friday at 255. N. 30th St. The tour will feature Steve Carr, Preston Nelson and Ted Fritz.
—A tour of the University of Wyoming Michael B. Enzi STEM Facility is from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Saturday at 10th and Lewis streets. The tour will feature Sallie Means of AIA.
— A tour of the UW Arena- Auditorium is from 9:45-10:45 a.m. Saturday at 19th Street and Willett Drive. The tour will feature Sallie Means of AIA.
— A tour of the UW High Altitude Performance Center is from 11 a.m.-noon Saturday near the Arena-Auditorium. The tour will feature Stephen Pappas of AIA.
Go to www.aia-wyoming.org or call 307-286-5519 for more information.
