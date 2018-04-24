How to submit to Local Briefs
UW College of Business dean finalists selected
Finalists for the position of dean of the University of Wyoming’s College of Business were identified, and they’re scheduled to give public presentations at UW, according to a news release.
The candidates are Mark Bannister, dean of the Robbins College of Business and Entrepreneurship at Fort Hays State University in Hays, Kansas, Ken Petersen, dean of the College of Business and Economics at Boise State University, and David Sprott, the Boeing/Scott and Linda Carson chair and professor of marketing in the Carson College of Business at Washington State University.
Petersen’s public presentation is from 3:30-4:30 p.m. today in Room 123 of the College of Business Building.
Bannister’s public presentation is from 1:15-2:15 p.m. May 1 in Room 123 of the College of Business Building.
Sprott will speak from 1:15-2:15 p.m. May 3 in Room 123 of the College of Business Building.
Go to www.uwyo.edu/uw/news/2018/04/uw-college-of-business-dean-finalists-selected.html for more information on the finalists and links to the Zoom presentations.
Listening session to feature UW Engagement Task Force Report
The University of Wyoming’s Engagement Task Force completed its draft report and is seeking input on the document from the UW community.
The report, “Envisioning Community Engagement and Outreach at the University of Wyoming,” can be found at www.uwyo.edu/engagement.
A public listening session is scheduled from 3:10-5 p.m. Wednesday in Room 215 of the Classroom Building. Engagement Task Force members will be on hand to walk through the report’s key recommendations, answer questions and receive feedback, according to a news release. The event will be broadcast live via WyoCast. Additionally, comments are being accepted in a three-question survey. The survey will close at 5 p.m. Friday. Input from both the listening session and the survey will be used by the task force to finalize the report in May.
The 16-member Engagement Task Force was appointed by President Laurie Nichols to help UW meet its objective of collaborating with constituents and partners to improve and enhance the health and well-being of the state’s communities and environments, as outlined in UW’s strategic plan, “Breaking Through: 2017-2022.” The group’s specific charge was to make recommendations to UW’s leadership regarding the structure and function for a new Office of Engagement and Outreach, and to work to be recognized by the Carnegie Foundation as a “community engaged university.”
Contact Garrison at 766-6119 or email garrison@uwyo.edu or go to www.uwyo.edu/engagement for more information.
VP for administration finalists to visit UW
Finalists for the position of vice president for administration of the University of Wyoming were identified, and they’re scheduled to give public presentations at UW, according to a news release.
The candidates are Kristen Albritton, vice president of finance and administration at Gordon State College in Barnesville, Georgia, Steve Kreidler, vice president of administration at Metropolitan State University in Denver, Neil Theobald, senior adviser to the president for financial and government affairs at Indiana University, and Joseph Trubacz, regional vice chancellor for administration and finance at the University of South Florida-St. Petersburg.
Theobald’s public presentation and open forum is from 10-11:30 a.m. Friday in the College of Education Auditorium.
Kreidler’s public presentation is from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. May 1 in Room 123 of the College of Business Building.
Albritton’s public presentation is from 10:30-11:45 a.m. May 2 in Room 506 of Coe Library.
Trubacz’s public presentation is from 10:30-11:45 a.m. May 4 in the Wyoming Union Senate Chambers, Room 221.
Go to www.uwyo.edu/infotech/vpfa for WyoCast links and to learn more about the finalists and the search.
UW Undergraduate Research Day planned for Saturday
More than 500 University of Wyoming students will participate in the 18th annual Wyoming Undergraduate Research Day on Saturday.
Concurrent oral presentations are planned in UW’s Classroom Building from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Poster presentations will take place in the Wyoming Union Family Room from 3:30-5:30 p.m.
UW and Wyoming’s community colleges provide many opportunities for undergraduates to participate in independent research projects across many disciplines. Undergraduate Research Day recognizes and celebrates the accomplishments of undergraduate student researchers, according to a news release.
Research topics to be presented include agriculture, business, education, engineering, health sciences, biological and physical sciences, mathematical sciences, social sciences and the arts and humanities.
Go to www.uwyo.edu/epscor/events/undergraduate-research-day or email evercoe@uwyo.edu for more information about 2018 Undergraduate Research Day.
UW to host symposium on drone technologies
Experts in the use of unmanned aerial vehicles, or drones, are set to discuss recent developments in the industry, along with the future of drone technology, during a symposium May 30-31 at the University of Wyoming, according to a news release.
The 2018 Wyoming UAV Symposium will take place at the UW Conference Center, 2229 Grand Ave. This is the second such symposium hosted at UW — the first took place in 2016.
Drone specialists from government agencies, private companies and academia in Wyoming, Colorado and beyond will provide insights about drone data acquisition and processing. Additionally, Hexagon Geospatial Inc., Aerial Solutions of Wyoming and other companies will showcase their products and services.
Go to www.uwyo.edu/wygisc/uav_symposium/uav_2018.html for more information or to register.
Email sivan@uwyo.edu or phodza@uwyo.edu for more information.
