ArtConnect Gallery grand opening, reception set for Thursday
ArtConnect, a new project of the Wyoming Business Center, is planning a grand opening and reception for 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday at the gallery, 302 S. Second St.
The event will feature seven Wyoming artists: Susan Davis, Luke Anderson, Lee Lane, Debra Mickelson, Wayne Pinch, Camille Rendal and Gail Shive, according to a news release.
The show will be on display May 3-26, and the gallery is open from noon-6 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays.
NAMI hosting education program
The National Alliance on Mental Illness is continuing a Family-to-Family Education Program. This program is for family and friends of seriously mentally ill adults, according to a news release. A class is planned from 5:30-8 p.m. Wednesday in the Peak Wellness Center Conference Room, 1263 N. 15th St. The program and it’s material are free.
The NAMI course covers explaining diagnoses, coping skills, medication information, communication techniques, problem-solving, self-care, advocacy and more about major depression, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder, panic disorder and obsessive compulsive disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, co-occurring brain disorders and addictive disorders and borderline personality disorder, the release states.
This course is designed specifically for parents, siblings, spouses, partners, teenage and adult children and friends who are caregivers or close to those with severe and persistent mental illness. This course is not appropriate for individuals who themselves have serious mental illness, the release states.
Call Sharon at 307-343-2685 or Mary at 760-6148 for more information.
Home on the Range Animal Haven fundraiser raffle set for today
The second annual Summer Fun Raffle for Home on the Range Animal Haven will kick off ticket sales today at the Laramie Home Improvement Showcase at the Laramie Ice & Event Center, 3510 Garfield St.
Tickets will be available for various prizes including two Yeti coolers, a Chillin’ & Grillin’ package and gift certificates from downtown businesses.
Tickets are $10 each or six for $50 and are also available at The Still, 1602 Spring Creek Drive, Java Java, 2208 Grand Ave., and www.laramiehomeontherange.org.
HORAH is a nonprofit animal sanctuary providing forever homes to more than 40 animals and offers a place for the community members to learn about and interact with the animals, according a news release.
Call 760-4753 or go to www.laramiehomeontherange.org for more information.
UW Undergraduate Research Day planned for today
More than 500 University of Wyoming students will participate in the 18th annual Wyoming Undergraduate Research Day today.
Concurrent oral presentations are planned in UW’s Classroom Building from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Poster presentations will take place in the Wyoming Union Family Room from 3:30-5:30 p.m. UW and Wyoming’s community colleges provide many opportunities for undergraduates to participate in independent research projects across many disciplines. Undergraduate Research Day recognizes and celebrates the accomplishments of undergraduate student researchers, according to a news release.
Research topics to be presented include agriculture, business, education, engineering, health sciences, biological and physical sciences, mathematical sciences, social sciences and the arts and humanities. Go to www.uwyo.edu/epscor/events/undergraduate-research-day or email evercoe@uwyo.edu for more information about 2018 Undergraduate Research Day.
Japanese Festival for Children planned for today
The Japan-America Society of Wyoming will celebrate Children’s Day from 2-3:30 p.m. today at the Albany County Public Library, 310 S. Eighth St.
This JASWY Children’s Day marks the 11th year JASWY has partnered with ACPL to sponsor the event, according to a news release.
The society will also be assisted by the Laramie High School Japanese Culture Club.
The Children’s Day celebration will include the following activities led by local volunteers: reading of Japanese folk tales, learning fun Japanese songs in Japanese and English, learning Japanese dance, Origami (paper folding of a Kabuto (helmet), creating head bands, crafting a turtle and tasting Japanese foods (cookies, rice crackers, nori, squid, etc.). As part of this event, JASWY has placed some interesting Japanese items in the display case at the library today. Children ages 8 and younger are encouraged to attend.
The event is free to the public. The event is co-sponsored by ACPL. Email jaswy@hotmail.com for more information.
Undergraduate Research Day Banquet to feature Youmans as keynote speaker
Bonnie Youmans, a University of Wyoming alumna, McNair Scholar and current researcher at the University of Minnesota is the keynote speaker for the 2018 UW Undergraduate Research Day banquet today, according to a news release. Youmans grew up in Laramie with a family that strongly supported her education, the release states.
She graduated from Rock River High School and, as a first-generation college student, obtained a bachelor’s degree in microbiology from UW. Email mcnair@uwyo.edu or go to www.uwyo.edu/seo/mcnair-scholars-program for more information.
Eppson Center to host sock hop event
The inaugural ’50s and ’60s Community Sock Hop is set for today at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. The event is a fundraiser for the Rock Steady Boxing Program at the Eppson Center. This program is an opportunity for Parkinson’s patients to fight against the disease through supervised physical activities, according to a news release.
The event will bring back the Twist, the Swing and the Jitterbug, to name a few, of the fun dances from the ’50s and ’60s. The evening starts at 5 p.m. with hamburgers, French fries and root beer floats.
The dancing and activities starts at 6 p.m. Cost for the food and dancing is $15 for one person or $25 for a couple. Tickets are for sale at the Eppson Center or at First Interstate Bank, 221 Ivinson Ave. Call 745-1534 for more information.
Family Promise hosting open house launch party
Family Promise of Albany County is celebrating the launch of its organization, which provides support to children and families experiencing homelessness, according to a news release. The public is invited to an open house launch party from 1-3 p.m. today at United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St.
LCBA to host event
The Laramie Chamber Business Alliance has the following event scheduled:
— SEARS GRAND OPENING AND RIBBON CUTTING: noon today at 158 N. Third St.
Contact Hannah Robinson or Josie Molloy at 745-7339 or receptionist@laramie.org for questions or to attend an event.
‘Six Songs from Ellis’ performances to conclude Sunday
The University of Wyoming Department of Theatre and Dance closes its “Finding Freedom” season with “Six Songs from Ellis,” an original work that captures the voices of immigrants who passed through Ellis Island in one of the greatest human migrations of all time.
“Six Songs from Ellis” is set to run at 7:30 p.m. today and 2 p.m. Sunday on the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Main Stage. UW dance faculty member Marsha Knight conceived and choreographed the production, and will direct the show with co-director Leigh Selting, according to a news release. Tickets are $14 for the public, $11 for UW faculty, staff and senior citizens and $7 for UW students. Tickets are available at the Performing Arts Box Office and the Wyoming Union Information Desk, by calling 766-6666 or going to www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
“Six Songs from Ellis” is a multimedia dance-theater work that centers on the oral histories of the immigrants and refugees who passed through Ellis Island. Millions of immigrants and their stories entered the United States through the gates of Ellis Island during the late 19th and early 20th centuries, Knight says.
Today, more than 40 percent of Americans can trace their ancestry to this period of relatively open immigration through New York’s harbor.
Contact Kathy Kirkaldie, UW Fine Arts coordinator, at 766-2160 or kirisk@uwyo.edu for more information.
