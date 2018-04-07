How to submit to Local Briefs
Moose Lodge planning bingo night
The Laramie Moose Lodge is set to host a bingo game at 6:30 p.m. April 14 at the lodge, 409 S. Third St. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Concessions will be available for dinner and snacks. Packets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door, and additional packets are $15. A $500 jackpot will be given away if a minimum of 100 packets are sold, according to a news release.
Anyone bringing in individually packaged food items to donate for the Backpack Program will get an additional game paper, the release states. Packet tickets can be purchased at the lodge, from a member of the Women of the Moose or Moose Lodge or by emailing shutton@uwyo.edu. The Women of the Moose will be donating the net proceeds from the 50/50 raffle and concessions to Interfaith-Good Samaritan to help provide continued services to the victims of the fire at Wade’s Mobile Manor, the release states.
Local stress relief clinics to celebrate 4 years with lunch, open house
The National Acupuncture Detoxification Association plans to host a lunch and open house from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. April 25 at the NADA office, 217 S. First St. The event is free to the public.
The event celebrates four years of Laramie Free Stress Relief Clinics, a free service that started with two weekly clinics and has now grown to five, according to a news release. NADA will recognize the generosity of the locations that volunteer space for this invaluable community service.
There are five clinics each week, and the locations and schedule can be found in Laramie Boomerang’s community calendar on page A2 or on Facebook (Laramie Free Stress Relief Clinics). Group attendance ranges from 4-12 people, and it is a calm and quiet space where people sit for 30-45 minutes, the release states.
In addition to stress relief, benefits from the ear acupuncture treatment include increased calm and patience, better sleep, alleviated anxiety and a reduction in cravings for drugs, alcohol and tobacco.
Laramie Youth Council accepting applications
The Laramie Youth Council is a student group coordinated by Sarah Reese, an administrator for the city of Laramie as an outreach effort to get Laramie students involved in governance at the local and state level, according to a news release. Currently, LYC is working on an economic development project for the city trying to heighten youth input. Candidates ages 14-19 are selected annually through an application process. The application deadline for the 2018-2019 school year program is May 1. Go to www.cityoflaramie.org/983/laramie-youth-council for more information.
Fiesta Primavera planned for today
Fiesta Primavera (spring festival), sponsored by the UW student organization MEChA (Movimiento Estuduantil Chicano de Aztlan), returns to the University of Wyoming at 6:30 p.m. today, according to a news release.
Fiesta Primavera will include a cultural show, buffet-style banquet, guest speakers and a dance with diverse Latin music at the UW Conference Center. Doors open at 6 p.m.
“Branching Out Our Roots” is this year’s fiesta theme.
“The theme brings attention to indigenous roots and how MEChA empowers itself to continue forward with cultural pride, awareness and engagement,” Crystal Munoz, a co-chair of Fiesta Primavera, says in the release. “It is an exploration of identities and recognizing their narrative as the community moves forward.”
Lilia Soto, a UW American studies and history associate professor, will discuss the importance and history of Latinx (gender-neutral alternative to Latino/Latina) indigeneity. The keynote speaker is Antonio Serrano, the organizer and leader of Juntos, a Cheyenne activist organization that brings awareness to Latinx issues in Wyoming.
Additional guests include Josh Sainz, MEChA’s adviser, Mariachi 307, a Cheyenne musical performance group and folkloric dancers. Marcus Cruz, a local DJ, will provide music.
According to student organizers, Fiesta Primavera focuses on the exposure of cultural heritage of Mexican American identities as well as social issues that inhibit the growth of the community. The combination of Latin music, food, art and tradition intersect to form a cultural experience for the campus community.
Email Munoz at cmunoz3@uwyo.edu for more information.
Free community workout set for today
A community workout is set for 8 a.m. today at CrossFit Laramie, 1404 Skyline Road. The event is free to all experience levels.
CrossFit Laramie hosts a free community workout at 8 a.m. the first Saturday of each month, according to a news release. Contact Rachel Carr at crossfitlaramie.com@gmail.com or 307-223-4372 for more information.
Cat adoption event set for today
The Laramie Animal Welfare Society is planning to host a “Caturday” adoption event from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. today at 1104 S. Second St. There will be adult cats available for adoption for a $60 fee and kittens available for adoption for a $85 fee, which includes spay/neuter. Participants are encouraged to get applications completed early, and preapproval is required to take an animal home, according to a news release. Cash, checks or PayPal payments (via phone) are accepted. No credit cards will be taken. Go to www.laramieanimals.org and find the adoption page for applications. Call 460-3775, email contact@laramieanimals.org or go to www.facebook.com/laramieanimalwelfaresociety or www.laramieanimals.org for more information.
Wyoming Pre-Vet Club Spring Pet Wash set for today
Is it time for a bath? Then, stop by the Spring Pet Wash and let the Wyoming Pre-Vet Club do the dirty work.
The pet wash is from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. today at Alpine Animal Hospital, 830 Skyline Road. Pets should be well-behaved, have current vaccines and be restrained by a leash or in a carrier, according to a news release.
Part of the proceeds will be donated to Black Dog Animal Rescue. Email Emma Rovani at erovani@uwyo.edu for more information.
Audubon Society to host field trip
The Laramie Audubon Society is set to host a field trip today to Hutton Lake National Wildlife Refuge. After meeting at 8 a.m. at Coal Creek Coffee Co.’s downtown location, 110 Grand Ave., the group will carpool to the refuge, according to a news release. Attendees should dress for cold, windy weather and bring binoculars/scopes if they have them. Common birds at this time of year include a variety of ducks, shorebirds, raptors, and migratory songbirds. Go to www.laramieaudubon.blogspot.com for more information.
Taco dinner set for today
The Harmony PTS plans to host the third annual Friends and Alumni of Harmony Taco Dinner and Silent Auction from 4-8 p.m. today, according to a news release. The event is hosted in the Harmony School gym, 20 miles west of Laramie on Wyoming Highway 230. The group is raising funds to support student equipment and activities including our biennial trips to Cody/Heart Mountain and Teton Science Schools. Taco plates with drink and dessert are $5 per person or $20 per family. The group is currently accepting donations. Email ptsharmony@gmail.com, contact Jahn Smylie at jsmylie2@gmail.com or 742-3279 for more information or to donate.
LHS hosting International Night
The Laramie High School student clubs plan to host International Night at 6 p.m. today in the LHS Atrium, 1710 Boulder Drive. The event will include cuisine from around the world, including dishes from Libya, Ghana, Poland, Peru, Afghanistan and more, according to a news release.
In addition, there will be live cultural performances including Australian performer Paul Taylor, Gamelan Chandra Wyoming, Irish dancing and cultural presentations from Bangladesh, Nepal and others.
Proceeds from the event go to the LHS Spanish Honors Society, LHS International Club and other high school clubs and organizations, the release states. Tickets are $10 at the door and $8 in advance.
Email Sam at sam.dolan.miller@gmail.com for more information.
‘The Big Heartless’ performance planned at Gryphon Theatre
With partial funding by the Wyoming Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts, Relative Theatrics is set to present a new play premiere of “The Big Heartless” by Dale Dunn on the stage of the Laramie Plains Civic Center Gryphon Theatre, 710 Garfield St., according to a news release. The performances are today and April 11-14. All performances are at 7:30 p.m. and are followed by a chat back with the actors and design team. Audience seating is on stage and there is a limit of 50 tickets per show so attendees are encouraged to get tickets in advance or arrive early. The play contains adult themes and language.
Santa Fe Playwright Dale Dunn’s new play, “The Big Heartless” was included in the 2017 Playwrights Voiced Series and rings true to the Rocky Mountain way of life under the big sky, the release states. The production is directed by Blake Watson and features local actors Lea Bergman, Makayla Buszek, Alison Quaggin Harkin, Kevin Inouye, Alec Shea and Jaden Sorensen.
On the run after escaping an abusive tough-love reform school, Cliff and Monsoon end up at Uncle Mac’s cabin in the backwoods of Montana. Mac, a retired animal control agent, savors his reclusive lifestyle as a member of the controversial wolf reintroduction team. His young neighbor Jean, an orphaned teenager whose only friends are the ones she makes up in a computer game, urges Mac to give solace to the pair, a perfect cure for her desperate loneliness. While Mac is drawn away to try to keep two rogue wolves out of the hands of angry ranchers, Jean’s grandparents wrestle with their own fate and the state police close in on the cabin with clearance to use deadly force to apprehend the runaways. “The Big Heartless” is a multi-generational confrontation of our tendency to lock-up or kill anything we fear or don’t understand, the release states.
Tickets are $12 in advance or $16 the day of the performance, subject to availability. UW student and senior citizen discounted tickets are $10 in advance or $14 the day of the show with ID. Tickets can be purchased at www.gryphontheatre.org or at the civic center ofﬁce, room 110, during its business hours 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays.
Admission is limited to 50 seats per show. Tickets can also be purchased in person at Coal Creek TAP, 108 Grand Ave., The Curiosity Shoppe, 206 S. Second St., and Sweet Pickles, 117 Ivinson Ave. Patrons with proof of advance ticket sales can receive a pizza and two beers at Coal Creek TAP for $20.
Discussion on WYSAIL chapter set for Sunday
Individuals with disabilities, families, friends and other interested members of the community are invited to come join a discussion from 1:40-3 p.m. Sunday at the Moose Lodge, 409 S. Third St., about the possibility of forming a WYSAIL chapter in Laramie, according to a news release. The group hopes to continue a roundtable discussion of concerns and issues facing individuals with disabilities, and of providing fun leisure activities. Call Susan Dunnebecke at 760-2140 for more information.
