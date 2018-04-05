How to submit to Local Briefs
Islamic Awareness Week to feature local events
The Muslim Student Association at the University of Wyoming is planning events for Islamic Awareness Week.
Events include The Islamic Perspective on Women from 5:15-7 p.m. today at the UW College of Business Auditorium.
Community Appreciation Day and prayers are at noon Friday at the Islamic Center of Laramie, 612 Garfield St. Later, dinner is at 6:30 p.m. at the mosque.
Sunday is the Islamic Awareness Dinner, with traditional food and keynote at 7 p.m. at the mosque.
All are welcome, but Sunday’s dinner tickets are distributed at the Wyoming Union Information Desk at noon today and Friday.
Email MSA President Bilal Madjour at bmadjour@uwyo.edu for more information.
Meeting to focus on being prepared for emergencies
Emergency preparedness in Albany County is slated to be the topic of a meeting co-sponsored by the League of Women Voters and Albany County Public Library. The meeting is at 7 p.m. today at ACPL, 310 S. Eighth St. Homeland Security and Emergency Management Coordinator Aimee Binning will be the featured speaker.
In 2007, seeing a need for coordinated information about emergency services, the Laramie League conducted a study on the topic, according to a news release. Because many changes have been made in communication platforms, personnel, agencies, organizations, and services since that time, the League is discussing the topic once again, and is inviting input from others in our community.
Nacho fundraiser to help Make-a-Wish
The Chi Omega sorority at the University of Wyoming is planning an event to raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, according to a news release. Nacho Average Fundraiser will offer nachos — regular for $5 and loaded for $7 — from 4-9 p.m. April 13 at the Chi Omega house, 1630 Sorority Row.
Laramie Local Foods announces 2018 gathering
The ninth annual Laramie Local Foods Gathering invites folks of all ages to learn about gardening, local food and sustainability practices May 5 at Whiting High School, 801 S. 24th St.
Registration at the door is from 8:45-9:30 a.m. At 9:30, some welcome remarks from Laramie Local Foods will be made, then classes are from 10 a.m.-noon. Lunch is from noon-1 p.m., then classes resume from 1-3 p.m.
Participants will get to choose the four classes of their choice, the release states.
Speakers will cover topics in three themed tracks: local food, community and sustainability, according to a news release. There are 12 topics in all, and participants are sure to find the offerings insightful and educational.
This full-day event will featured topics including container gardening, tomato grafting, creating and maintaining a sourdough starter, cheese making in less than 30 minutes, an introduction to WyoFresh, beneficial insects, soil microbiology crash course, and introduction to Black Market Farm, reducing kitchen waste, composting with worms, lawn alternatives and soil qualities, the release states.
Tickets are available in advance at www.eventbrite.com. Advanced purchase tickets are $15 and will guarantee lunch. Tickets purchased at the door are $20 and lunch will be served with these tickets while supplies last.
Go to www.facebook.com/laramielocalfoods, email laramielocalfoods@gmail.com or call Rene Sollars at 760-3973 for more information.
Thrivent Financial Action Team accepting donations
The Thrivent Financial Action Team Project was approved to purchase backpacks for the Albany County School District No. 1 Backpack Food Program. Ninety-six colorful backpacks were purchased. Donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays at ACSD No. 1 Food Services, 419 S. Eighth St., according to a news release. Items should be nonperishable, individual serving size and should not require additional utensils to open and prepare. Sample items include juice boxes, Jell-O pudding cups, fruit cups, filled cracker snacks, tuna, soups, Ramen noodles, macaroni and cheese, Fruit Rollups or fruit snacks, granola bars, cereal and oatmeal packets. Call Thrivent Action member Team Lydia Kercher at 742-6467 for more information.
‘The Big Heartless’ performance planned at Gryphon Theatre
With partial funding by the Wyoming Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts, Relative Theatrics is set to present a new play premiere of “The Big Heartless” by Dale Dunn on the stage of the Laramie Plains Civic Center Gryphon Theatre, 710 Garfield St, according to a news release. The performances are today-Saturday and April 11-14. All performances are at 7:30 p.m. and are followed by a chat back with the actors and design team. Audience seating is on stage and there is a limit of 50 tickets per show so attendees are encouraged to get tickets in advance or arrive early. The play contains adult themes and language.
Tickets are $12 in advance or $16 the day of the performance, subject to availability. UW student and senior citizen discounted tickets are $10 in advance or $14 the day of the show with ID. Tickets can be purchased at www.gryphontheatre.org or at the civic center ofﬁce, room 110, during its business hours 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays.
Admission is limited to 50 seats per show. Tickets can also be purchased in person at Coal Creek TAP, 108 Grand Ave., The Curiosity Shoppe, 206 S. Second St., and Sweet Pickles, 117 Ivinson Ave. Patrons with proof of advance ticket sales can receive a pizza and two beers at Coal Creek TAP for $20.
Webinar set for today
Participants can learn more about what equity financing is and how it works by joining a webinar from 2-3 p.m. today. Charles Walsh, co-founder of Breakthrough 307 and CEO of the Casper Area Economic Development Alliance, will present the program. Registration is $15, and attendees can sign up at www.wyomingsbdc.org. This program will be recorded and available online to registered attendees who are unable to attend.
Many start-up businesses express an interest in angel or venture capital funding, but most don’t understand exactly how this type of financing works, according to a news release. Attendees can learn about different types of equity, how to decide whether equity is a good option for your business, and who can best benefit from an equity injection.
Breakthrough 307 is the first organized angel fund in Wyoming. Started by Charles Walsh and Jared Stack in 2017, they raised $2.1 million earmarked for investment in high growth start-up and early stage businesses. Program attendees will learn more about the kinds of companies Breakthrough 307 is interested in and how to apply, the release states.
Go to www.wyomingsbdc.org or call 800-348-5194 for more information.
Food distribution planned for today
The next USDA Food Commodity distribution is set from 2-5 p.m. today in the South Gym of the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St. This month’s commodities include beef stew, canned mixed fruit and cranberry juice concentrate, according to a news release.
Individuals and families unable to pick up their commodities can have someone else pickup their commodities if they provide a dated signed note granting permission to the person picking up their commodities, the release states.
Additional dates are planned for May 3 and May 31.
Call 742-4240 for more information.
Author Samuel Western to lead public discussions at UW
Samuel Western, author of “Pushed off the Mountain, Sold Down the River,” is set to lead an evening presentation to explore how Wyoming can build a dynamic future that honors its past, according to a news release.
The interactive presentation is at 7 p.m. today at the Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center Auditorium on the University of Wyoming campus. Each presentation is followed by a reception and free to the public.
Special guests participating in the discussions will include Laramie Mayor Andi Summerville and UW law students Casey Terrell and Allison Connell.
In his writing and teaching for Sheridan College and UW, Western long has explored questions about Wyoming’s economy, culture and policies, the release states. He shares real stories about the inner workings of Wyoming communities to engage students, readers and audiences in deep thinking about how the state functions for its people.
UW’s Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources sponsors the discussions. Go to www.uwyo.edu/haub/events or contact Amanda Korpitz at akorpitz@uwyo.edu or 766-6979 for more information.
Memorial Scholarship available
The Clifford P. Hansen Memorial Scholarship is in remembrance of Clifford Hansen, who was known as a Teton County rancher, past president of Wyoming Stock Growers Association, the governor of Wyoming and a U.S. senator. The Memorial Scholarship was established through contributions received in memory of Senator Hansen and other departed WSGA leaders. It recognizes an outstanding college student pursuing an education related to Wyoming’s agriculture or natural resources. WSGA believes that continuing education is an important asset for youth and we are proud to announce that 2018 marks the fourth year of awarding the scholarship, according to a news release. The $1,000 cash scholarship will be awarded for the 2018-2019 academic year and sent to the scholarship winner in the fall 2018 semester.
To be eligible, students, parents or guardian must be a member in good standing of the Wyoming Stock Growers Association. The applicant must be a sophomore, junior or senior for the fall semester of 2018 or a senior who is graduating in the fall of 2018 and has been accepted into graduate school for the spring 2019 semester. The student must be enrolled full-time at the University of Wyoming or a Wyoming Community College, have a cumulative GPA of 3.2 or higher and be majoring in agriculture or a natural resource related field.
To apply for this scholarship, the applicant must submit an official transcript and essay of 500 words or less addressing the following questions:
— What have you gained from your college experience?
— What leadership roles have you acquired since starting college?
— How have those leadership roles influenced you?
— How do your post-college plans involve agriculture or natural resources?
— What characteristics distinguish you as deserving this scholarship?
All applications will be due Friday to the Wyoming Stock Growers Association, P.O. Box 206, Cheyenne, WY 82003 or to haley@wysga.org. The winner will be approved by the WSGA trustees based on a recommendation from the WSGA Executive Committee. The scholarship winner will be announced at the 2018 Wyoming Cattle Industry Convention & Trade Show from June 6-9 in Riverton.
Food bank distribution scheduled for Friday
Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies food distribution is planned for 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday at First United Methodist Church, 1215 Gibbon St. The organization is planning to have enough food for 150 families, according to a news release. About 20,000 pounds of food equivalent to 16,667 meals will be available to families in need.
WFBR is the only Food Bank in Wyoming, the release states. Reliable access to sufficient food is an essential element in building strong and vibrant communities, stable family units, a well-educated workforce, and fosters independent living for the elderly. They are on track to distribute 10,000,000 pounds of food — 8,333,333 meals — throughout the state in FY 2018 in partnership with 250 partner agencies.
