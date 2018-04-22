How to submit to Local Briefs
If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. for the next day’s publication. Contact Peter Baumann at 755-3328 or peterb@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
‘Trios for Viola, Cello and Piano’ concert set for this afternoon
The UW Faculty Recital Series presents “Trios for Viola, Cello and Piano” concert is planned for 3 p.m. Sunday in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall. The concert is free to the public.
Founded in 2014, the Trio das Naçoes is Theresa Bogard on piano, Barbara Thiem on cello and Glêsse Collet, according to a news release. Bogard and Thiem have collaborated since 1995, and met violist Collet while performing at the University of Brasilia in 2007.
The program will feature works by composers from Brazil, Argentina, Russia and the United States in addition to the “Trio for viola, cello and piano, Op. 114” by Brahms.
Glass recycling planned for today
The Wyoming Conservation Corps is set to host a glass recycling event from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. today in the Walmart parking lot. Those dropping off glass are asked to sort clear and colored glass.
Contact Jim Fried at 766-3048 or jfried@uwyo.edu for more information.
‘The Reluctant Radical’ film screening set for today
“The Reluctant Radical” follows activist Ken Ward as he confronts his fears and puts himself in the direct path of the fossil fuel industry to combat climate change, according to a news release. On Oct. 11, 2016, Ward and four other climate change activists called the “Valve Turners” in a coordinated action shut down all of the U.S. tar sands oil pipelines.
They passionately felt the continued failure to reduce carbon emissions threatens our children’s lives and future. As a last resort they break the law to fulfill what they see as their personal obligation to future generations.
The film will be screened at 12:15 p.m. today at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1402 Gibbon St.
Moose Lodge planning chicken dinner
The Women of the Moose plan to host its Pan Fried Chicken Dinner Fundraiser from 4-6 p.m. today at the Moose Lodge, 409 S. Third St. Dinner tickets are $10 and available at the lodge, from a Women of the Moose member or at the door. There will also be a bake sale, a 50/50 raffle and a silent auction, according to a news release.
Girl Scout Troop to host toy, book drive through today
The Girl Scout Troop 1207 Toy & Book Drive is planned through today for Wyoming Women and Infant Health Program.
The public can drop off new toys and books for infants 24 months and younger at Luna Salon and Spa, 205 Grand Ave., and Coal Creek Coffee Co., 2317 Grand Ave. and 110 Grand Ave. The drive is to help Public Health nurses give new mothers baby products they might not be able to afford or have access to, according to a news release. Call 399-1859 for more information.
Earth Day bash slated for today
University of Wyoming organizations are planning an Earth Day bash for 3-6 p.m. today at the Energy Innovative Center, 1020 Lewis St. There will be games, treats, a trash-walk, Earth Day trivia and a movie, according to a news release. This family-friendly event is sponsored by three student organizations: ENR Club, Restoration Outreach and Student Professionals in Land Management. All ages are welcome. Email Lulu Kennedy at 1kenned4@uwyo.edu for more information.
Senior volunteers needed to work with students
The Foster Grandparent Program of the Wyoming Rockies is welcoming seniors who are 55 or older and would like to work with children, according to a news release. Senior volunteers support teachers and students in the classroom, receive a non-taxable stipend and mileage reimbursement. Volunteers are willing to commit to 20 hours or more a week, with summers off. No prior classroom experience is necessary. Foster Grandparents tend to be individuals who care about their community and want to make a difference in their own lives and in the lives of the students they work with, the release states. Any interested senior, including veterans, are encouraged to call Maryalice at 307-223-1051, visit 968 N. Ninth St. in LaBonte Park or go to www.fostergrandparentswy.org for more information.
Sewing Guild meeting to feature fabric care
Wondering how to take care of that spot you just found in your favorite top or slacks or that hole that just showed up in the sweater you just can’t part with? The Laramie Chapter of the American Sewing Guild meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in the basement of United Methodist Church, 1215 Gibbon St., is set to feature learning about fabric care from Jo Jones of Down to Earth Cleaners. Jones will share her wealth of textiles and fabric care knowledge with members and guests, according to a news release.
The sewing guild hosts monthly meetings at 7 p.m. on the fourth Monday of the month from September-May in the basement of the United Methodist Church. The public should enter from the east door off the parking lot.
The chapter invites all interested in all types of textiles, construction and design for commercial, home, personal use, friends and family to attend. Email Sue at srgreen54@yahoo.com, Jean at jeanttaylor@gmail.com or Bobbie at rschimek@bresnan.net for more information.
Veterans assistance planned in Albany County
A state of Wyoming veterans service officer from the Wyoming Veterans Commission is scheduled to conduct community outreach services in Wyoming cities, according to a news release.
Vicki Osman is available to meet with veterans and their families to discuss state and federal veterans’ benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims or VA health care.
She can also help veterans and their families apply for benefits, file claims or request health care. The schedule is as follows:
— 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday at University of Wyoming Knight Hall, Room 243
During periods of inclement weather, check with staff at the outreach locations to ensure the veterans service officer will be available.
Call Osman at 307-214-2112 to schedule an appointment or for more information.
UW College of Health Sciences dean finalists to visit campus
Finalists for the position of dean of the University of Wyoming’s College of Health Sciences have been identified, and they’re scheduled to give public presentations at UW beginning this week.
The candidates are Stanley P. Brown, head of the Department of Kinesiology and professor of clinical exercise physiology at Mississippi State University, and Russell Mumper, vice provost for academic affairs and professor in the departments of pharmacy and engineering at the University of Georgia.
Mumper’s presentation is from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Monday in Room 138 of the Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center.
Go to www.uwyo.edu/hs/dean-search/index.html to learn more about the finalists and the dean search.
The presentations will be captured using UW’s WyoCast system, which will allow near real-time viewing, as well as archiving for later viewing.
The dean search committee welcomes input on each of the candidates. Those wishing to submit their evaluations can do so for Brown at www.surveymonkey.com/r/StanleyBrown and for Mumper at www.surveymonkey.com/r/RussellMumper.
Native Wellness Institute training offered at UW
Representatives from the Native Wellness Institute will be at the University of Wyoming from Monday-Tuesday for training workshops intended to bring positive changes in the lifestyles, relationships, education and overall wellness of not only Native Americans, but also other members of the UW community, according to a news release.
The UW Native American Education, Research and Cultural Center sponsors the free, two-day event.
Based on more than 30 years of wellness and healing training experiences, the NWI offers training to bring positive behavioral change. Through positive youth and adult development models, Native specific and culture-based curricula and processes, mainstream approaches, and indigenous social research and culture are offered. NWI brings cutting-edge programs to Indian Country by experienced Native facilitators who have completed their own core healing work themselves.
A coffee-and-donuts hour opens the NWI training sessions at 10:30 a.m. Monday in the NAERCC classroom, located on the corner of 10th Street and Ivinson Avenue.
Training sessions for UW faculty and staff members are from noon-2 p.m. in Salon A of the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center. Student training follows from 3-5 p.m., also in Salon A.
A public presentation about the NWI is scheduled at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the NAERCC classroom. One-on-one consultation, featuring UW President Laurie Nichols and James Trosper, is scheduled from 3-4 p.m. in the Old Main boardroom. Student training continues from 5-7 p.m., and a dinner for participants is planned from 7-9 p.m. in the Gateway Center.
Go to www.nativewellness.com for more information about NWI. Contact Trosper at 766-8915 or 307-714-1111 or email jtrosper@uwyo.edu for more information about the training workshops at UW.
LCBA to host event
The Laramie Chamber Business Alliance has the following event scheduled:
— WYOMING’S RIB & CHOP HOUSE RIBBON CUTTING: 10:30 a.m. Monday at 2415 Grand Ave., University of Wyoming Plaza
Contact Hannah Robinson or Josie Molloy at 745-7339 or receptionist@laramie.org for questions or to attend an event.
RSO Awards of Excellence banquet set for Monday
The 16th annual Recognized Student Organization Awards of Excellence banquet is set for 6:30 p.m. Monday in the University of Wyoming Union Ballroom.
The organizations host hundreds of events on and off campus, attend conferences that enhance their professional development and participate in service activities that impact the university and local community, according to a news release.
The RSO Awards of Excellence Banquet is a way to recognize these groups and all of their accomplishments from the past year.
The CAC will present RSO Awards of Excellence in several categories: Sara Axelson Outstanding RSO Award, RSO Community Service Award, RSO Teamwork Award, Outstanding RSO Advisor Award and Best New RSO Award.
For the first time ever, an RSO Officer of the Year Award will be presented to one of UW’s outstanding student leaders, the release states.
Go to www.uwyo.edu/cac/, download the complimentary mobile app Corq, like the Wyoming Union on Facebook, or follow the CAC on Twitter and Instagram via @UWYOCAC for more information about the CAC.
Those needing assistance to attend events should call the CAC at 766-6340.
‘Coffee and Conversation’ event set for Tuesday
Local businesses are invited to join Laramie Main Street and the Laramie Jubilee Days committee for “Coffee and Conversation” at 8 a.m. Tuesday at the The Durlacher, 203 S. Second St. Come for coffee and open discussion on how to make the cash register ring during the “Shop Local Laramie” Jubilee Days promotions in July. Email downtownlaramie@gmail.com for more information.
‘Six Songs from Ellis’ performance set through April 29
The University of Wyoming Department of Theatre and Dance closes its “Finding Freedom” season with “Six Songs from Ellis,” an original work that captures the voices of immigrants who passed through Ellis Island in one of the greatest human migrations of all time.
“Six Songs from Ellis” is set to run at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday on the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Main Stage. UW dance faculty member Marsha Knight conceived and choreographed the production, and will direct the show with co-director Leigh Selting, according to a news release.
Tickets are $14 for the public, $11 for UW faculty, staff and senior citizens and $7 for UW students. Tickets are available at the Performing Arts Box Office and the Wyoming Union Information Desk, by calling 766-6666 or going to www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
“Six Songs from Ellis” is a multimedia dance-theater work that centers on the oral histories of the immigrants and refugees who passed through Ellis Island.
Millions of immigrants and their stories entered the United States through the gates of Ellis Island during the late 19th and early 20th centuries, Knight says. Today, more than 40 percent of Americans can trace their ancestry to this period of relatively open immigration through New York’s harbor.
Contact Kathy Kirkaldie, UW Fine Arts coordinator, at 766-2160 or kirisk@uwyo.edu for more information.
Laramie Garden Club meeting to feature city arborist
The Laramie Garden Club is set to host its next meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. The meeting is free to the public and will present “The State of Laramie’s Community Forest” with City Arborist Randy Overstreet. His talk will cover current issues with insects, disease and other critters, right-of-way trees, hardy tree species for the climate, the Shawver Tree Fund Planting Program and will include questions from the audience, according to a news release. Go to www.laramiegardenclub.org for more information.
Laramie Lyceum events set to conclude
The Laramie Lyceum 2018 Spring Program is planned for one final Tuesday in the Museum Class Room of the Centennial Complex at the University of Wyoming. The events are open to the public. Admission is $6 for each session.
The classes are:
TUESDAY
9 a.m.: Chip Kobulnicky will talk about the Jelm Mountain Observatory.
10:30 a.m.: Darren Parkin will talk about the Casper Aquifer.
Contact Billy Balthrop at 460-3560 or wyomab@yahoo.com for more information.
Albany County Bereaved Parents group to meet Tuesday
The Albany County Bereaved Parents support group is scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Jacobs Polidora, LLC office, 100 S. Sixth St. The group provides support and understanding to anyone who has lost a child or grandchild of any age, according to a news release. The meeting is an opportunity for bereaved parents to find comfort from being with a small group of people in a casual setting who understand the loss of a child. Members have experienced a wide range of loss including those who lost children in utero, as toddlers, young children, teenagers and adults in a wide range of circumstances including accident, illness and suicide, the release states.
Call Jennifer Curran at 760-8670 or find the group on Facebook and send a private message for more information.
Chronic Pain: When Drugs and Surgery Haven’t Helped talk planned for Tuesday
Chronic Pain: When Drugs and Surgery Haven’t Helped — 3 Natural Strategies to Reduce Pain and Bring Back Life’s Joy talk is from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Aspen Creek Naturopathic Clinic, 1277 N. 15th St. Shawn Palmer, N.D., will be the guest speaker. This event is free to the public.
Are you tired of having your pain steal your energy and happiness? Have you hit a wall in how to control symptoms? Do you feel like no one understands or listens? According to the National Institutes of Health, 50 million people in the U.S. suffer from significant chronic pain or severe pain. More Americans are affected by pain than diabetes, heart disease, and cancer combined, according to a news release. Participants will learn:
— Key diet mistakes many people with chronic pain are making, and what specific changes in your diet can reduce symptoms
— How hidden organ dysfunction can worsen or cause exhausting chronic pain
— Everyday nutrients that can improve chronic pain so little daily tasks don’t have to feel like a marathon
Call Palmer at 742-6275, email aspencreeknaturopathicclinic@yahoo.com or go to www.wyomingnaturedoctor.com for more information.
IMH hosting living will event
Ivinson Memorial Hospital is planning a free event for attendees to update their living wills. There will be two events — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. — Wednesday in the IMH Summit Conference Room, 255 N. 30th St.
An advance directive, otherwise known as a living will, is a legal document in which a person specifies which actions should be taken for their health, in the event they are no longer able to make decisions for themselves, according to a news release.
Trained staff members, forms and a notary will help guide participants through the process and answer any questions. Photo ID is required for completing a living will on-site.
American Red Cross to host training
The Red Cross training series is set to conclude from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday in the Laramie Plains Civic Center Conference Room 208, 710 Garfield St. One more training session will be hosted at the Laramie Plains Civic Center. The course is free to anyone who is interested in the work of the Red Cross.
— Wednesday: Emergency Response Vehicle Orientation. Learn about the vehicles and how the drivers assist communities following an emergency or disaster
Contact Lauren Kenney at 307-214-1856 or lauren.kenney@redcross.org to RSVP or for more information.
Goheen to speak on wildlife conservation efforts in Kenya
Jake Goheen, a University of Wyoming Department of Zoology and Physiology associate professor, is set to discuss wildlife conservation efforts in Kenya as part of the UW Faculty Senate Speaker Series on Wednesday.
Goheen will discuss “Wildlife conservation in human-occupied landscapes: three improbable stories from East Africa” at 4:10 p.m. in the Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center Auditorium. His lecture is free to the public.
The Faculty Senate Speaker Series is an award established by Faculty Senate that is awarded to a fall and a spring semester recipient each academic year. Nominations are open to all faculty and academic professionals, and the award carries an honorarium of $1,000.
In his research in East Africa, the Intermountain West and other rangelands throughout the world, wildlife conservation and human livelihoods sometimes are compatible, Goheen says in a news release. He will discuss three examples of his UW students’ and his own research in Kenya. That research is being implemented to bolster on-the-ground conservation efforts.
Call Amy Kopp, Faculty Senate coordinator, at 766-5348 for more information about the Faculty Senate Speaker Series.
Listening session to feature UW Engagement Task Force Report
The University of Wyoming’s Engagement Task Force has completed its draft report and is seeking input on the document from the UW community.
The report, “Envisioning Community Engagement and Outreach at the University of Wyoming,” can be found at www.uwyo.edu/engagement.
A public listening session is scheduled from 3:10-5 p.m. Wednesday in Room 215 of the Classroom Building. Engagement Task Force members will be on hand to walk through the report’s key recommendations, answer questions and receive feedback, according to a news release.
Additionally, comments are being accepted in a three-question survey that may be accessed here. The survey will close at 5 p.m. Friday.
Input from both the listening session and the survey will be used by the task force to finalize the report in May.
Go to www.uwyo.edu/uw/news/2018/04/listening-session-april-25-on-uw-engagement-task-force-report.html for a link to a three-question survey and the WyoCast live broadcast. Email Garrison at garrison@uwyo.edu or call 766-6119 for more information.
Local stress relief clinics to celebrate 4 years with lunch, open house
The National Acupuncture Detoxification Association plans to host a lunch and open house from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday at the NADA office, 217 S. First St. The event is free to the public.
The event celebrates four years of Laramie Free Stress Relief Clinics, a free service that started with two weekly clinics and has now grown to five, according to a news release. NADA will recognize the generosity of the locations that volunteer space for this invaluable community service.
There are five clinics each week, and the locations and schedule can be found in Laramie Boomerang’s community calendar on page A2 or on Facebook (Laramie Free Stress Relief Clinics). Group attendance ranges from 4-12 people, and it is a calm and quiet space where people sit for 30-45 minutes, the release states.
In addition to stress relief, benefits from the ear acupuncture treatment include increased calm and patience, better sleep, alleviated anxiety and a reduction in cravings for drugs, alcohol and tobacco.
Nursing school to host guest speaker
The University of Wyoming School of Nursing is planning to host guest speaker Kathleen McCauley, PhD, RN, FAAN, FAHA, from 8:15 a.m.-5:15 p.m. Wednesday in the Wyoming Union Family Room. McCauley is professor emerita of cardiovascular nursing at the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing. She will be discussing the Transitional Care Model, a cost-effective advanced practice nurse-led model to improve the transitions of older adults who are navigating complex and often fragmented systems of care, according to a news release. It is a recognized model of care to help older adults deal with the complicated health care systems of today. McCauley is coming to campus as UW Nursing’s Whitney Distinguished Lecturer, incorporated into the program for the school’s annual Nursing Scholarship Day.
Attendance is free to anyone interested. Also part of the day’s festivities is the presentation of nine quality improvement projects completed by the Doctor of Nursing Practice students, the release states. The projects were completed with nine clinical agencies across Wyoming (and one in Colorado). Since agencies are crucial in helping educate UW students, the DNP program uses the projects as a vehicle through which to give back and help out those same agencies.
Audubon Society meeting
The Laramie Audubon Society is planning a meeting set for 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center, 10th and Lewis streets. Participants can learn to identify common Albany County birds, visually and by ear. Go to www.laramieaudubon.blogspot.com for more information.
UW Symphony to perform Thursday
Final concerts for the year are always bigger than others, but the UW Symphony really outdid itself preparing for its performance set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall, according to a news release. The performance includes a guest trio, four choirs, two conductors, a boy soprano and an anniversary. The Lysander Piano Trio will play Beethoven’s powerful Triple Concerto for Piano, Violin, and Cello. All the university choirs will join the orchestra for two choral works: Leonard Bernstein’s Chichester Psalms and Brahms’ Nänie. The concert will open with the brilliant overture to Bernstein’s Candide, the release states.
Nicole Lamartine will conduct the two choral works, and Michael Griffith will conduct the overture and the concerto.
Call 766-6666 to order tickets. Tickets are also available in person at the Buchanan Center and Wyoming Union box offices and at www.uwyo.edu/finearts. Admission is $10 or $7 for senior citizens and $6 for UW students. Continuing this year are Tweet Seats. Audience members who like to stay connected to social media are welcome — silently — to post their comments and share their experiences on line. Tweet Seats are available only in the back two rows of the hall.
Sans façon event set for Thursday
A joint planning committee of University of Wyoming and Laramie organizations are set to host a free public art storytelling event with Charles Blanc and Tristan Surtees, collectively known as Sans façon.
The event will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday at the UW Visual Arts Building. It will be a participatory event in which audience members will be part of the experience, according to a news release. It also will be an opportunity to share some key findings by Blanc and Surtees about their new public art experience, called “Here: the Laramie Experiment,” a complete work of art in itself, but also will inform the plans for possible future public art projects in Laramie.
During the week of April 23, Sans façon, supported and guided by a diverse campus and community steering committee, will host small community forums that will be the basis for research about sense of place in Laramie and Albany County, the release states. This research defines “Here: the Laramie Experiment.” The duo also will discover sense of place through work with the collections at the UW Geological Museum. The two will conduct research with the Wyoming State Geological Survey, interview local historians and explore other unique aspects of place.
Go to www.uwyo.edu/artmuseum/learn/outreach/public-art/sans-facon/ or email Mary Katherine Scott, program developer in the UW Global Engagement Office, at mkscott@uwyo.edu for more information.
Laramie initiative seeks input
Age-Friendly Laramie needs the public’s help in developing a city-wide initiative aimed at promoting healthy and fulfilling aging in Laramie through involvement in AARP’s Age-Friendly Community Network, according to a news release.
Age-Friendly Laramie is planning its first Visioning Meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Feeding Laramie Valley Building, 968 N. Ninth. Subsequent Visioning Meetings will be hosted through May in both the East and West Laramie Wards. All residents who have interest in making Laramie a better place to live and age are invited to attend.
Age-Friendly Laramie is a community development initiative made up of representatives from the Eppson Center for Seniors, Wyoming Center on Aging and Foster Grandparents of the Wyoming Rockies. According to initiative members, there is new urgency to begin thinking about Laramie’s future needs related to its aging population, the release states.
Call Steinman at 766-5688 for more information on the initiative.
Legerski to speak at Boy Scout dinner
Tickets are on sale for the annual dinner and fundraiser for the High Altitude District of the Boy Scouts of America. Joe Legerski, the University of Wyoming Cowgirls basketball head coach, will be the featured speaker, according to a news release.
The buffet dinner with BBQ chicken and beef brisket is set for Thursday at the Holiday Inn, 204 S. 30th St. No-host cocktails and a silent auction will begin at 6 p.m. and the buffet dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 each.
Door prizes are three guns — a Ruger LC9 9mm pistol, a Ruger .308 bolt action rifle and a Henry U.S. Survival AR-7 .22 rifle. The ticket holder does not have to be present to win.
The silent auction will include a fly rod, other outdoors gear and gift certificates for play at Jacoby and Fox Run golf courses.
Tickets are available at the Western States Bank, 3430 Grand Ave., Dr. Brad Walgren’s dental office, 3421 Garfield St., and at the West Laramie Fly Store, 1657 Snowy Range Road. Call Adam Lindstrom at 721-9100 for more information.
All proceeds will be used to support local Boy Scout activities.
BikeNet party to include film festival
The Laramie BikeNet 2018 Membership Party and GiddyUp! Film Tour is set for 6-9 p.m. Friday at the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield. Dinner will be served by the University of Wyoming Cycling Club from 6-7 p.m., followed by the film tour in the Gryphon Theatre. The purchase of a 2018 Laramie BikeNet membership includes food, drink and admission to the film festival. Film festival admission is also available for $5.
Go to www.facebook.com/LaramieBikeNet for more information.
Murdock selected to give lecture
A recently retired University of Wyoming professor and administrator is set to give UW’s 2018 Buchanan Lecture on Friday.
Maggi Murdock, a professor emeritus of political science, will discuss “Lessons from an Unexpected Life” at 1:30 p.m. in the Wyoming Union Center Ballroom. Her talk is free to the public.
The lecture was established to honor Tom Buchanan, who retired in June 2013 after serving as UW’s 23rd president since 2005. The lecture is delivered annually by one of UW’s most accomplished retiring faculty members.
A native of Wyoming, Murdock began her career at UW in 1975 in the Department of Political Science. She also taught as an adjunct faculty member in the UW Department of Criminal Justice. She received the John P. Ellbogen Meritorious Classroom Teaching Award and the George Duke Humphrey Distinguished Faculty Award for excellence in teaching, distinction in scholarly work and distinguished service to the university.
The lecture offers members of the university community the opportunity to hear distinguished UW faculty members distill a life of inquiry, reflection and service into important guidance for successive generations, according to a news release.
The Office of Academic Affairs sponsors the Buchanan Lecture, selects the speaker and provides a monetary award. Call the Office of Academic Affairs at 766-4286 for more information.
Eppson Center to host sock hop event
The inaugural ’50s and ’60s Community Sock Hop is set for Saturday at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. The event is a fundraiser for the Rock Steady Boxing Program at the Eppson Center. This program is an opportunity for Parkinson’s patients to fight against the disease through supervised physical activities, according to a news release.
The event will bring back the Twist, the Swing and the Jitterbug, to name a few, of the fun dances from the ’50s and ’60s.
The evening starts at 5 p.m. with hamburgers, French fries and root beer floats. The dancing and activities starts at 6 p.m. Cost for the food and dancing is $15 for one person or $25 for a couple. Tickets are for sale at the Eppson Center or at First Interstate Bank, 221 Ivinson Ave. Call 745-1534 for more information.
Family Promise hosting open house launch party
Family Promise of Albany County is celebrating the launch of its organization, which provides support to children and families experiencing homelessness, according to a news release. The public is invited to an open house launch party from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St.
Undergraduate Research Day Banquet to feature Youmans as keynote speaker
Bonnie Youmans, a University of Wyoming alumna, McNair Scholar and current researcher at the University of Minnesota is the keynote speaker for the 2018 UW Undergraduate Research Day banquet April 28, according to a news release.
Youmans grew up in Laramie with a family that strongly supported her education, the release states. She graduated from Rock River High School and, as a first-generation college student, obtained a bachelor’s degree in microbiology from UW.
Email mcnair@uwyo.edu or go to www.uwyo.edu/seo/mcnair-scholars-program for more information.
Interfaith fundraiser set for April 29
The Interfaith-Good Samaritan Walk/Run/Wheel has been a source of fundraising and a demonstration of community support throughout the last 30 years, according to a news release. The next event is planned for 2 p.m. April 29, starting at the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St.
Participants can run, walk or wheel 1- and 3-mile routes. Music, food and drinks will be provided in the gym after the event.
Mobile Vet Center planned in Laramie
The Mobile Vet Center plans to be in Laramie to provide any veteran, service member, service provider or veteran family member with information on Vet Center services and VA programs and benefits. Staff will be available to answer questions and assist with enrollment in readjustment counseling services, VA health care and other VA and veteran specific programs, according to a news release.
Services will be from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 1 and May 8 in the Walmart parking lot, 4308 Grand Ave. Weather and maintenance can delay or cancel travel on short notice. Call the Fort Collins Vet Center at 970-221-5176 for updates when planning a visit.
Foster grandparents group planning fundraiser
Foster Grandparents of the Wyoming Rockies is hosting its Fun-raiser and Ice Cream Social to celebrate Senior Corps Week, according to a news release. The event is from 3-4 p.m. May 2 in the LaBonte Park Building, 968 N. Ninth St. The public is invited to help Foster Grandparents celebrate its dedicated senior volunteers.
Foster Grandparents teaming up with Studio City UW Plaza
Foster Grandparents of the Wyoming Rockies is teaming up with Studio City UW Plaza for the 2018 Summer Movie Series. This is the second year Studio City has donated 50 percent of all ticket sales back to the program, according to a news release. The public can help support Senior Corps Foster Grandparent Volunteers serving in the communities by ordering tickets through Foster Grandparents of the Wyoming Rockies. Tickets are $8 for the 10-movie series that starts June 4. Go to the FGWR Facebook page, call 307-223-1051 or email maryalice@actionresources.ngo for more information and to receive an order form. Deadline for orders is May 3.
Prison site seeking volunteers
The Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site needs volunteers to help roll out the welcome mat May 4 when Laramie’s fourth- and fifth-graders get a field trip to celebrate Laramie’s 150th anniversary, according to a news release.
Go to www.volunteersignup.org/XDRTP or call Renee Slider at the prison site at 745-3733 for more information.
Laramie Local Foods announces 2018 gathering
The ninth annual Laramie Local Foods Gathering invites folks of all ages to learn about gardening, local food and sustainability practices May 5 at Whiting High School, 801 S. 24th St.
Registration at the door is from 8:45-9:30 a.m. At 9:30 a.m., some welcome remarks from Laramie Local Foods will be made, then classes are from 10 a.m.-noon. Lunch is from noon-1 p.m., then classes resume from 1-3 p.m.
Participants will get to choose the four classes of their choice, the release states.
Speakers will cover topics in three themed tracks: local food, community and sustainability, according to a news release. There are 12 topics in all, and participants are sure to find the offerings insightful and educational.
This full-day event will featured topics including container gardening, tomato grafting, creating and maintaining a sourdough starter, cheese making in less than 30 minutes, an introduction to WyoFresh, beneficial insects, soil microbiology crash course, and introduction to Black Market Farm, reducing kitchen waste, composting with worms, lawn alternatives and soil qualities, the release states.
Tickets are available in advance at www.eventbrite.com. Advanced purchase tickets are $15 and will guarantee lunch. Tickets purchased at the door are $20 and lunch will be served with these tickets while supplies last.
Go to www.facebook.com/laramielocalfoods, email laramielocalfoods@gmail.com or call Rene Sollars at 760-3973 for more information.
Rainbow Valley Special Road District Board meeting set for May 5
Property owners in the Rainbow Valley Special Road District are advised of the upcoming board meeting set for 10:30 a.m. May 5 at Centennial Valley Library in Centennial. Items on the agenda (including financials, mowing and road projects) can be reviewed at: www.sites.google.com/site/rvroaddistrict/home. Contact Rainbow Valley Special Road District, P.O. Box 38, Centennial, WY 82055 for a print copies or additional information.
Genealogical society meeting to feature looking for Civil War soldiers
Those looking for Civil War soldiers in their family tree or want to find out more about their ancestors’ military service can get tips on using the internet to find information on Civil War soldiers from Ted Bainbridge, Ph.D., at the May meeting of the County Genealogical Society. The meeting is at 7 p.m. May 8 in the Relief Society Room of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3311 Hayford Ave.
Bainbridge has been a genealogical researcher, teacher, speaker and writer since 1969, according to a news release. He frequently speaks to organizations in Colorado, and his genealogical and historical articles are published throughout the United States and in several foreign countries. He is a former president of the Longmont Genealogical Society and has been a staff member in two LDS Family History Centers, the release states.
Meetings are free to the public. Contact Katie Morgan at pksmorgan@msn.com or 399-3881 for more information.
UW plans 3 commencement ceremonies May 12
For the first time in many years, academic colleges of the University of Wyoming will combine spring commencement ceremonies in May.
Instead of individual colleges hosting their own ceremonies scattered throughout two days, there will be three combined ceremonies May 12 all at UW’s newly renovated Arena-Auditorium, according to a news release.
The first, set for 8:30 a.m., is for students graduating from the College of Arts and Sciences, the College of Education and the Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources.
The second, starting at noon, is for all UW graduate students.
The third, beginning at 3:30 p.m., is for students graduating from the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources, the College of Business, the College of Engineering and Applied Science, the College of Health Sciences and the School of Energy Resources.
UW’s College of Law will continue to host its own commencement ceremony, as is traditional with law schools nationally.
The move to three main combined ceremonies, recommended by UW’s Commencement Planning Task Force, is expected to save the university about $200,000 annually while providing the best possible venue to celebrate graduates’ accomplishments.
Each ceremony is scheduled to last about two hours, featuring a keynote speaker, student speaker, reading of all graduates’ names and presentation of diplomas to each. The ceremonies will be broadcast live via UW’s WyoCast system.
Honorary degree recipients will be honored at the undergraduate ceremonies.
Meanwhile, the University of Wyoming at Casper, which for many years has had its own commencement ceremony, is instead moving to a more intimate “Celebration of Excellence” that will take place 4 p.m. May 10 at the Nicolaysen Art Museum. The event will feature graduating UW-Casper students as guests of honor, and diplomas will be awarded there.
UW’s Commencement Planning Task Force includes representatives of several academic units, the Division of Student Affairs, the Associated Students of UW, the Faculty Senate, the UW Alumni Association, the Department of Athletics and the Office of the President.
