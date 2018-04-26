How to submit to Local Briefs
If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. for the next day’s publication. Contact Peter Baumann at 755-3328 or peterb@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
Local studio hosting exhibit
OPAL Studios and 4th Street Studios is planning to exhibit “What’s Your Message?” from April 27-May 9 at 315 S. Fourth St. The exhibit is based on showcasing unique artists as well as their message and sources of inspiration, according to a news release.
This will be the first exhibition at 4th Street Studios, which accepted 11 artists into the art exhibition.
Participating artists include Luke Anderson, Hanna Fox, Margaret K. Haydon, Sabrina King, Bethann Garramon Merkle, William J. Myers, Georgia Rowswell, Carolina J. Schadebrodt, Nick Thornburg, René Williams & Science Loves Art.
The show’s opening reception will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the studio. An online exhibition of all pieces will also be available on April 27-June 30 at www.opalstudios.org.
Go to www.opalstudios.net/news/wym or find OPAL Studios or the event on Facebook for more information.
St. Matthew’s Episcopal Cathedral to participate in Thy Kingdom Come
Thy Kingdom Come is a global prayer movement that invites Christians around the world to pray between Ascension Day on May 10 and the Day of Pentecost on May 20 for more people to come to know Jesus Christ, according to a news release. This movement was started by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the head of the Anglican Church throughout the world. It has grown into an international and ecumenical call to prayer, the release states.
During this time, the people of St. Matthew’s Cathedral will be praying for different agencies in the community as well as individuals. Attendees will begin with a short service at 6 p.m. May 10 outside the cathedral on Ivinson Avenue and Third Street, weather permitting. This will also be the kickoff for a guided prayer walk around the cathedral square, which individuals can take part in as they wish during this 11-day period.
Driver needed for Home Delivered Meals
The Eppson Center for Seniors has a need for Home Delivered Meal drivers, according to a news release. There are openings for permanent routes and substitute drivers. Meals go out to homes at dinner time Mondays and lunch time Tuesdays-Fridays. This is a great service to folks who are unable to shop or cook for themselves. Call the Eppson Center at 745-5116 to volunteer or for more information.
LCBA to host events
The Laramie Chamber Business Alliance has the following events scheduled:
— RELATIVE THEATRICS RIBBON CUTTING: 4:30-5:30 p.m. today in Room 105, The Office at Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St.
— SEARS GRAND OPENING, RIBBON CUTTING: noon Saturday at 158 N. Third St.
Contact Hannah Robinson or Josie Molloy at 745-7339 or receptionist@laramie.org for questions or to attend an event.
Laramie Young Professionals to host award dinner
Laramie Young Professionals asks the public to join them as they spend a night to recognize the recipients of 2017’s 20 Under 40 Awards 5:30-8:30 p.m. today at the Cavalryman Steakhouse, 4425 S. Third St. Awards will be presented to winners, and heavy hors d’oeuvres and cocktails will be served. Stop by for a great opportunity to celebrate and network with the 20 Under 40 winners.
Go to Laramie Young Professionals Facebook page at www.facebook.com/events/958345820986953 for more information and to RSVP.
Entrepreneurship competition set for today
Ten student-led teams are vying for seed prize money to get their business plans off the ground in the John P. Ellbogen $50K Entrepreneurship Competition sponsored by the University of Wyoming’s College of Business.
The entrepreneurial competition awards cash prizes to outstanding teams of student entrepreneurs who submit their business plans for new ventures that show significant business potential, according to a news release. The competition will be today at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center.
The entrepreneurship competition is part of a daylong UW Entrepreneurship Summit. The UW College of Business hosts both the competition and summit. Go to www.uwyo.edu/business/entrepreneurship/index.html to RSVP or for more information.
This year, teams entered the competition from various disciplines across campus, ranging from undergraduate to doctoral students. The final 10 student teams created companies, and each worked with a mentor for the final presentation.
Known as the UW $10K Competition until 2011, the John P. Ellbogen $50K Entrepreneurship Competition encourages students to act on their talents, ideas and energy to produce tomorrow’s leading businesses, the release states.
New for this year’s competition is prize money that has been increased from $30,000, and teams can enter their business ideas in two newly created categories.
Contact Steve Russell at 766-4112 or srusse18@uwyo.edu for more information.
‘Six Songs from Ellis’ performance set through Sunday
The University of Wyoming Department of Theatre and Dance closes its “Finding Freedom” season with “Six Songs from Ellis,” an original work that captures the voices of immigrants who passed through Ellis Island in one of the greatest human migrations of all time.
“Six Songs from Ellis” is set to run at 7:30 p.m. through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday on the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Main Stage. UW dance faculty member Marsha Knight conceived and choreographed the production, and will direct the show with co-director Leigh Selting, according to a news release.
Tickets are $14 for the public, $11 for UW faculty, staff and senior citizens and $7 for UW students. Tickets are available at the Performing Arts Box Office and the Wyoming Union Information Desk, by calling 766-6666 or going to www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
“Six Songs from Ellis” is a multimedia dance-theater work that centers on the oral histories of the immigrants and refugees who passed through Ellis Island.
Millions of immigrants and their stories entered the United States through the gates of Ellis Island during the late 19th and early 20th centuries, Knight says. Today, more than 40 percent of Americans can trace their ancestry to this period of relatively open immigration through New York’s harbor.
Contact Kathy Kirkaldie, UW Fine Arts coordinator, at 766-2160 or kirisk@uwyo.edu for more information.
UW Symphony to perform today
Final concerts for the year are always bigger than others, but the UW Symphony really outdid itself preparing for its performance set for 7:30 p.m. today in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall, according to a news release. The performance includes a guest trio, four choirs, two conductors, a boy soprano and an anniversary. Call 766-6666 to order tickets. Tickets are also available in person at the Buchanan Center and Wyoming Union box offices and at www.uwyo.edu/finearts. Admission is $10 or $7 for senior citizens and $6 for UW students. Continuing this year are Tweet Seats. Audience members who like to stay connected to social media are welcome — silently — to post their comments and share their experiences on line. Tweet Seats are available only in the back two rows of the hall.
Sans façon event set for today
A joint planning committee of University of Wyoming and Laramie organizations are set to host a free public art storytelling event with Charles Blanc and Tristan Surtees, collectively known as Sans façon. The event will take place at 7 p.m. today at the UW Visual Arts Building. It will be a participatory event in which audience members will be part of the experience, according to a news release. It also will be an opportunity to share some key findings by Blanc and Surtees about their new public art experience, called “Here: the Laramie Experiment,” a complete work of art in itself, but also will inform the plans for possible future public art projects in Laramie. Go to www.uwyo.edu/artmuseum/learn/outreach/public-art/sans-facon/ or email Mary Katherine Scott, program developer in the UW Global Engagement Office, at mkscott@uwyo.edu for more information.
Initiative seeks community input
Age-Friendly Laramie needs the public’s help in developing a city-wide initiative aimed at promoting healthy and fulfilling aging in Laramie through involvement in AARP’s Age-Friendly Community Network, according to a news release. Age-Friendly Laramie is planning its first Visioning Meeting at 6 p.m. today at the Feeding Laramie Valley Building, 968 N. Ninth. Subsequent Visioning Meetings will be hosted through May in both the East and West Laramie Wards. All residents who have interest in making Laramie a better place to live and age are invited to attend. Age-Friendly Laramie is a community development initiative made up of representatives from the Eppson Center for Seniors, Wyoming Center on Aging and Foster Grandparents of the Wyoming Rockies. According to initiative members, there is new urgency to begin thinking about Laramie’s future needs related to its aging population, the release states. Call Steinman at 766-5688 for more information on the initiative.
Legerski to speak at Boy Scout dinner
Tickets are on sale for the annual dinner and fundraiser for the High Altitude District of the Boy Scouts of America. Joe Legerski, the University of Wyoming Cowgirls basketball head coach, will be the featured speaker, according to a news release. The buffet dinner with BBQ chicken and beef brisket is set for today at the Holiday Inn, 204 S. 30th St. No-host cocktails and a silent auction will begin at 6 p.m. and the buffet dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 each. Door prizes are three guns — a Ruger LC9 9mm pistol, a Ruger .308 bolt action rifle and a Henry U.S. Survival AR-7 .22 rifle. The ticket holder does not have to be present to win. The silent auction will include a fly rod, other outdoors gear and gift certificates for play at Jacoby and Fox Run golf courses. Tickets are available at the Western States Bank, 3430 Grand Ave., Dr. Brad Walgren’s dental office, 3421 Garfield St., and at the West Laramie Fly Store, 1657 Snowy Range Road. Call Adam Lindstrom at 721-9100 for more information. All proceeds will be used to support local Boy Scout activities.
Murdock selected to give lecture
A recently retired University of Wyoming professor and administrator is set to give UW’s 2018 Buchanan Lecture on Friday. Maggi Murdock, a professor emeritus of political science, will discuss “Lessons from an Unexpected Life” at 1:30 p.m. in the Wyoming Union Center Ballroom. Her talk is free to the public. The lecture was established to honor Tom Buchanan, who retired in June 2013 after serving as UW’s 23rd president since 2005. The lecture is delivered annually by one of UW’s most accomplished retiring faculty members. The lecture offers members of the university community the opportunity to hear distinguished UW faculty members distill a life of inquiry, reflection and service into important guidance for successive generations, according to a news release. The Office of Academic Affairs sponsors the Buchanan Lecture, selects the speaker and provides a monetary award. Call the Office of Academic Affairs at 766-4286 for more information.
BikeNet party to include film festival
The Laramie BikeNet 2018 Membership Party and GiddyUp! Film Tour is set for 6-9 p.m. Friday at the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield. Dinner will be served by the University of Wyoming Cycling Club from 6-7 p.m., followed by the film tour in the Gryphon Theatre. The purchase of a 2018 Laramie BikeNet membership includes food, drink and admission to the film festival. Film festival admission is also available for $5. Go to www.facebook.com/LaramieBikeNet for more information.
VP for administration finalists to visit UW
Finalists for the position of vice president for administration of the University of Wyoming were identified, and they’re scheduled to give public presentations at UW, according to a news release. The candidates are Kristen Albritton, vice president of finance and administration at Gordon State College in Barnesville, Georgia, Steve Kreidler, vice president of administration at Metropolitan State University in Denver, Neil Theobald, senior adviser to the president for financial and government affairs at Indiana University, and Joseph Trubacz, regional vice chancellor for administration and finance at the University of South Florida-St. Petersburg. Theobald’s public presentation and open forum is from 10-11:30 a.m. Friday in the College of Education Auditorium.
Kreidler’s public presentation is from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesday in Room 123 of the College of Business Building. Albritton’s public presentation is from 10:30-11:45 a.m. Wednesday in Room 506 of Coe Library. Trubacz’s public presentation is from 10:30-11:45 a.m. May 4 in the Wyoming Union Senate Chambers, Room 221.
Go to www.uwyo.edu/infotech/vpfa for WyoCast links and to learn more about the finalists and the search.
