Earth Day bash slated for Sunday
University of Wyoming organizations are planning an Earth Day bash for 3-6 p.m. Sunday at the Energy Innovative Center, 1020 Lewis St. There will be games, treats, a trash-walk, Earth Day trivia and a movie, according to a news release. This family-friendly event is sponsored by three student organizations: ENR Club, Restoration Outreach and Student Professionals in Land Management. All ages are welcome. Email Lulu Kennedy at 1kenned4@uwyo.edu for more information.
Nursing school to host guest speaker
The University of Wyoming School of Nursing is planning to host guest speaker Kathleen McCauley, PhD, RN, FAAN, FAHA, Wednesday in the Wyoming Union Family Room. McCauley is professor emerita of cardiovascular nursing at the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing. She will be discussing the Transitional Care Model, a cost-effective advanced practice nurse-led model to improve the transitions of older adults who are navigating complex and often fragmented systems of care, according to a news release. It is a recognized model of care to help older adults deal with the complicated health care systems of today. McCauley is coming to campus as UW Nursing’s Whitney Distinguished Lecturer, incorporated into the program for the school’s annual Nursing Scholarship Day.
Attendance is free to anyone interested. Also part of the day’s festivities is the presentation of nine quality improvement projects completed by the Doctor of Nursing Practice students, the release states. The projects were completed with nine clinical agencies across Wyoming (and one in Colorado). Since agencies are crucial in helping educate UW students, the DNP program uses the projects as a vehicle through which to give back and help out those same agencies.
UW Symphony to perform Thursday
Final concerts for the year are always bigger than others, but the UW Symphony really outdid itself preparing for its performance set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall, according to a news release. The performance includes a guest trio, four choirs, two conductors, a boy soprano and an anniversary. The Lysander Piano Trio will play Beethoven’s powerful Triple Concerto for Piano, Violin, and Cello. All the university choirs will join the orchestra for two choral works: Leonard Bernstein’s Chichester Psalms and Brahms’ Nänie. The concert will open with the brilliant overture to Bernstein’s Candide, the release states.
Nicole Lamartine will conduct the two choral works, and Michael Griffith will conduct the overture and the concerto.
Call 766-6666 to order tickets. Tickets are also available in person at the Buchanan Center and Wyoming Union box offices and at www.uwyo.edu/finearts. Admission is $10 or $7 for senior citizens and $6 for UW students. Continuing this year are Tweet Seats. Audience members who like to stay connected to social media are welcome — silently — to post their comments and share their experiences on line. Tweet Seats are available only in the back two rows of the hall.
Family Promise hosting open house launch party
Family Promise of Albany County is celebrating the launch of its organization, which provides support to children and families experiencing homelessness, according to a news release. The public is invited to an open house launch party from 1-3 p.m. April 28 at United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St.
Foster grandparents group planning fundraiser
Foster Grandparents of the Wyoming Rockies is hosting its Fun-raiser and Ice Cream Social to celebrate Senior Corps Week, according to a news release. The event is from 3-4 p.m. May 2 in the LaBonte Park Building, 968 N. Ninth St. The public is invited to help Foster Grandparents celebrate its dedicated senior volunteers.
Genealogical society meeting to feature looking for Civil War soldiers
Those looking for Civil War soldiers in their family tree or want to find out more about their ancestors’ military service can get tips on using the internet to find information on Civil War soldiers from Ted Bainbridge, Ph.D., at the May meeting of the County Genealogical Society. The meeting is at 7 p.m. May 8 in the Relief Society Room of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3311 Hayford Ave.
Bainbridge has been a genealogical researcher, teacher, speaker and writer since 1969, according to a news release. He frequently speaks to organizations in Colorado, and his genealogical and historical articles are published throughout the United States and in several foreign countries. He is a former president of the Longmont Genealogical Society and has been a staff member in two LDS Family History Centers, the release states.
Meetings are free to the public. Contact Katie Morgan at pksmorgan@msn.com or 399-3881 for more information.
Cat adoption event set for today
The Laramie Animal Welfare Society is planning to host a “Caturday” adoption event from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. today at 1104 S. Second St. Participants are encouraged to get applications completed early, and preapproval is required to take an animal home, according to a news release. Through the month of April, discounts on adult cats will be available. Cash, checks or PayPal payments (via phone) are accepted. No credit cards will be taken. Go to www.laramieanimals.org and find the adoption page for applications. Call 460-3775, email contact@laramieanimals.org or go to www.facebook.com/laramieanimalwelfaresociety or www.laramieanimals.org for more information.
Glass recycling planned through April
The Wyoming Conservation Corps is set to host glass recycling events through April. Those dropping off glass are asked to sort clear and colored glass and drop them off from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on the following dates:
— Today-Sunday: Walmart parking lot
Contact Jim Fried at 766-3048 or jfried@uwyo.edu for more information.
Ark Regional Services to host casino night
Ark Regional Services plans to host its fifth annual event and casino night from 6-10 p.m. today at the Albany County Fairgrounds. The event will feature dinner, raffles, a live and silent auction, and new for 2018, casino games, according to a news release. Beer and wine will be available. Tickets are $50 each or $75 for two.
Proceeds from this event will help Ark fulfill its mission, the release states. Tickets are available at www.arkregionalservices.org or at 1150 N. Third St. Contact Mindy Krause-Hoopes at mindy@arkrs.org or 399-2901 for more information.
Democratic Convention set for today
The public is invited to the 2018 Albany County Democratic Convention today at the Lincoln Community Center, 365 West Grand Ave. The convention starts at 9 a.m. today and participant registration begins at 8 a.m. Free child care will be provided. Lunch will be available for $10 a plate.
Individual must be registered Democrat by April 6 in order to vote at the convention, according to a news release. Call the County Clerk’s Office at 721-2541 for assistance registering.
Email albanycounty@wyodems.org or call 460-4878 to RSVP for the convention. Go to www.facebook.com/events/126847064818261 for an agenda and more information.
Fifth annual Bowl for LYCC event set for today
Cathedral Home for Children plans to host the fifth annual Bowl for LYCC event to raise money for the Laramie Youth Crisis Center. The event will be today at Laramie Lanes, 1270 N. Third St., featuring youth bowling and team bowling, with all proceeds benefitting the crisis center, according to a news release.
Check-in begins at 10 a.m. for youth bowling, which is all-you-can-bowl from 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. (ages 12 and younger). The cost for youth bowling is $15 per person, which includes a fundraiser T-shirt, food, youth activities and prizes.
Team bowling will take place after youth bowling with two start times at 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Check-in begins 30 minutes prior to each start time. Team bowling is $25 per bowler (max of five players per team), which includes a fundraising T-shirt, food and three raffle tickets.
Raffle tickets can also be bought for one dollar for the chance to win big-ticket items in the Lucky Strikes Raffle. The center is also looking for sponsors for the event. All proceeds benefit the center.
Registration and sponsorship forms can be found at www.cathedralhome.org/bowl-for-lycc.html. Call Cassidy Biggs at 721-1535 for more information.
‘A Pocketful of Dirt’ musical production debuts at Gryphon Theatre
The actors and musicians of Studio 253 are set to debut “A Pocketful of Dirt,” a new musical theater production. “A Pocketful of Dirt” tells the story of three Irish families in the 1840s and their adventures as they emigrate to America, according to a news release. The show closes at 7 p.m. today in the Gryphon Theatre, 710 Garfield St. Tickets are available at www.gryphontheatre.org, in person at the Laramie Plains Community Center Main Office, or at the door 30 minutes before each performance. Ticket prices are $12 for adults and $6 for children (suitable for ages 6 and older.)
Written and directed by Studio 253 founder Deborah Kassner, “A Pocketful of Dirt” shines a light on 1840s Ireland, when millions of lives were forever changed by the devastating potato famine and the events that followed. Filled with humor, heart and hope, “A Pocketful of Dirt” offers a view into the political and personal conflicts of the time, ideas and issues that are as relevant today as they were 150 years ago. The musical score combines traditional Irish songs and dances with several original tunes, with live music — piano, accordion, tin whistlers and fiddlers, the release states.
Ten percent of all ticket sales will be donated to Interfaith-Good Samaritan’s Albany County School District No. 1 Backpack Program, food support for school-age children. Volunteers will also be available to collect donations of canned goods before and after the show. This program is supported, in part, by a generous grant from the Wyoming Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts. Go to www.laramiechildrensmusicaltheater.weebly.com for more information.
Free fashion show slated for today
The Department of Family & Consumer Sciences in partnership with the American Association of Family & Consumer Sciences and Laramie Foster Closet plan to present the Kaleidoscope Fashion Show at 7 p.m. today in the University of Wyoming Union Ballroom. Admission is free to the public. Hors d’oeuvres will be served at 5:30 p.m. Donations of clothing, socks, baby toys, diapers and toiletries for the Laramie Foster Closet Drive, according to a news release, and each donated item equals one raffle ticket.
The fashion show will feature designer Paul Ditty and Senior Collections, the release states.
Festival of Winds set for today
The University of Wyoming Wind Symphony, directed by Dr. Robert Belser, presents the UW Festival of Winds concert “Origins” at 7:30 p.m. today in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall, according to a news release.
UW’s premiere wind band presents works in homage to Leonard Bernstein, as we celebrate the 100th year of his birth, and to David Maslanka, an American composer whose life we have been celebrating since his genius was lost to the music world last August. The concert opens with “Fanfare Aureus” by Kimberly Archer and features the premiere of a new work commissioned by Kappa Kappa Psi (the national honor band fraternity), “Hymn to St. Teresa,” by Jocelyn Hagen.
Call 766-6666 or go to www.uwyo/finearts for tickets.
Cowgirl Yarn to host free reading
Relative Theatrics is set to host a free reading of “Natural Shocks” by Lauren Gunderson from 8-10 p.m. today at The Fernwood Studio, downstairs at Cowgirl Yarn, 119 Ivinson Ave.
The play addresses gun and domestic violence and is produced in partnership with Albany County SAFE Project. Based on Hamlet’s “To be or not to be,” “Natural Shocks” is a new 65-minute, one-woman tour-de-force play that bursts to life when we meet a woman waiting out an imminent tornado in her basement, according to a news release. She overflows with quirks, stories, and a final secret that puts the reality of guns in America in your very lap. The play is part confessional, part stand up, and part reckoning.
The “Natural Shocks” reading is a national campaign of theater activism against gun violence, the release states. Modeled on her Inauguration Day 2017 project with her play “The Taming,” Lauren Gunderson is making her new play “Natural Shocks” available for regional and community theaters, colleges and high schools to produce readings this weekend, the 19th anniversary of Columbine and the day of the National School Walkout. The event is a donation-based entry and all proceeds go to Albany County SAFE Project. Go to www.naturalshocks.org, www.safeproject.org or www.relativetheatrics.com for more information.
Faculty Recital Series set for Sunday
The UW Faculty Recital Series presents “Trios for Viola, Cello and Piano” concert is planned for 3 p.m. Sunday in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall. The concert is free to the public.
Founded in 2014, the Trio das Naçoes is Theresa Bogard on piano, Barbara Thiem on cello and Glêsse Collet, according to a news release. Bogard and Thiem have collaborated since 1995, and met violist Collet while performing at the University of Brasilia in 2007.
The program will feature works by composers from Brazil, Argentina, Russia and the United States in addition to the “Trio for viola, cello and piano, Op. 114” by Brahms.
‘The Reluctant Radical’ film screening set for Sunday
“The Reluctant Radical” follows activist Ken Ward as he confronts his fears and puts himself in the direct path of the fossil fuel industry to combat climate change, according to a news release. On Oct. 11, 2016, Ward and four other climate change activists called the “Valve Turners” in a coordinated action shut down all of the U.S. tar sands oil pipelines.
They passionately felt the continued failure to reduce carbon emissions threatens our children’s lives and future. As a last resort they break the law to fulfill what they see as their personal obligation to future generations.
The film will be screened at 12:15 p.m. Sunday at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1402 Gibbon St.
Moose Lodge planning chicken dinner
The Women of the Moose plan to host its Pan Fried Chicken Dinner Fundraiser from 4-6 p.m. Sunday at the Moose Lodge, 409 S. Third St. Dinner tickets are $10 and available at the lodge, from a Women of the Moose member or at the door. There will also be a bake sale, a 50/50 raffle and a silent auction, according to a news release.
Girl Scout Troop to host toy, book drive through Sunday
The Girl Scout Troop 1207 Toy & Book Drive is planned through Sunday for Wyoming Women and Infant Health Program. The public can drop off new toys and books for infants 24 months and younger at Luna Salon and Spa, 205 Grand Ave., and Coal Creek Coffee Co., 2317 Grand Ave. and 110 Grand Ave. The drive is to help Public Health nurses give new mothers baby products they might not be able to afford or have access to, according to a news release. Call 399-1859 for more information.
