Laramie Middle School social studies teacher Nick Bauman was presented the Kiwanis Club Outstanding Teaching and Leadership Award on March 20 for making classes more fun and personalized to student needs.
Educators such as Bauman are chosen to receive the award by students, parents and school staff members who nominate teachers they think should be recognized for their efforts in improving the quality of education.
“He makes class fun … all the activities that we do are enjoyable,” LMS sixth-grader Hannah Small said.
“He doesn’t just make us sit at our desk — we actually do physical activities like (Wednesday) we were throwing crumpled up paper balls into a bin to get points.”
The Outstanding Teaching and Leadership Award is presented annually to three teachers, who are nominated by members of the educational community, LMS Builders Club advisor Carmen Leonard said. She said Bauman received the most votes and was given an apple, as a symbol of gratitude for the work he has done, and a $50 gift certificate.
“The Kiwanis Club in Laramie gives out this award three times a year to teachers who have made significant contributions to children, school and community,” Leonard said. “We ask the teachers and students to nominate a teacher for something special that (should) to be recognized.”
LMS sixth-grader Eli Berryhill said he nominated Bauman for the award because of the way he got to know his students and change the class to better suit their needs and what they want to learn about.
“I nominated Mr. Bauman because I feel like some teachers just teach you, they don’t make it interesting and a lot of kids don’t even pay attention that much and then some teachers don’t even teach anything because they are trying to get kids involved,” Berryhill said. “Mr. Bauman does a great job at getting kids involved while also getting the point across of what he is trying to (teach).”
Bauman said when he received the award, several of his nominations were read aloud, providing him with a chance to hear what his students thought of the class.
“They actually read a few of them and it was pretty neat because it was things that, the kiddos didn’t know that I was going to get to read these, so it was really interesting to see what they actually put on there,” he said.
Learning about his students has been a major part of teaching and helps keep classes interesting and shows students teachers care about them and their education, Bauman said.
“Knowing your students is the most vital thing about teaching,” he said. “If you don’t know your students then you are not going to be able to make it relevant for them and they aren’t going to care. You have to show them that you care about them as an individual and it is amazing the kind of work you can get out of these kiddos once they feel you actually care about them.”
