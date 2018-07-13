The soundtrack to this year’s Laramie Jubilee Days is set to include a little country, a little bluegrass, a little folk and a little classic rock, as musicians are scheduled to play on the downtown stage from 11 a.m.-midnight today and Saturday.
Today, local group Have Fun Will Travel, with Danno at the front, is set to open the day from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., followed by folk singer Hank Cramer from 2:30-5 p.m., local rock group Boogie Woogers from 6-8:30 p.m. and country group Sean Curtis and the Divide from 9 pm.-midnight.
Danno and Have Fun Will Travel are a regional staple and local favorites, performing thousands of times in southeast Wyoming and northern Colorado since 1989.
“I can’t get enough of it,” Danno said of playing for Laramie audiences.
Cramer is a folk singer and historian who lives on a ranch in Washington. The Boogie Woogers is a local group that plays classic rock and blues hits.
Sean Curtis is a Cheyenne-based country musician with a style he described as “Rocky Mountain country.”
On Saturday, the line-up starts with Maine-based country group New Relm at 11 a.m. and Brand 307 at 6 p.m. Sean Curtis will close the evening again.
Brand 307 is a country group that plays up and down the Rocky Mountain front range.
Kelly Wolfe, who is organizing the downtown music, said she’s excited about the return of Sean Curtis this year as well as groups new to the stage.
“New Relm is a duo out of Maine that are traveling all the way here,” she said.
The downtown streets will be open for dancing, and Wolfe said part of the fun of the event is watching people kick up their heels.
“Every year, it amazes me the talent of the young people who can dance,” she said. “To watch these young high school and college kids dance is so much fun because they’re good.”
Vendors, including downtown businesses coming onto the sidewalks, will be open late to accommodate concert-goers. There will also be a free photo booth.
Wolfe said organizers are planning to see more than 10,000 people throughout the weekend.
“It’s a fun time when the community comes together,” she said.
