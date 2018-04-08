Today
Sundries of the World Film Series is at 7 p.m. In this film from Romania, Costi leads a peaceful life. At night he likes to read his 6-year-old son stories to help him sleep. Their favorite is Robin Hood. Costi sees himself as the hero — righter of wrongs and defender of the oppressed. One evening, his neighbor pays him an unexpected visit and shares a secret: there’s treasure buried in his grandparents’ garden. If Costi will hire a metal detector to help locate it, he’ll give him half of whatever they get. The two have one weekend to locate the loot. Despite every obstacle, Costi refuses to be discouraged. For his wife and son, he’s a real hero — nothing is going to stop him. Email Tyler Brown, tbrown@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Monday
Storytime Yoga is from 10:30-11 a.m. Participants ages 2-6, and their families, tell a story through yoga poses. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Cozy Mystery Book Club is at 2 p.m. The club will be discussing “Last Bus to Woodstock” by Colin Dexter. Email Cassandra Hunter at chunter@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Tuesday
Book Babies is at 10:15 a.m. This group features stories and songs for babies up to age 2 and their caregivers and siblings. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
STRESS RELIEF CLINIC is from noon-1 p.m. The Laramie Free Stress Relief Clinics are a resource that uses group ear acupuncture as formulated by the National Acupuncture Detoxification Association. Call Sara Bursac at 460-2771 for more information.
YAK! is from 3:45-5 p.m. This program is for teens ages 13-18. Go to www.acplteenpad.weebly.com for event details. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
THE GAME BAZAAR is from 7-10 p.m. All ages are welcome to come play a wide variety of tabletop games. Email Tyler Brown at tbrown@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Wednesday
FAMILY STORYTIME is at 10 a.m. This is a weekly storytime for preschool-aged children and their families. Email Deb Shogren at dshogren@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
FREE TAX PREPARATION is from 4-8 p.m. The public can get taxes filed for free by trained tax preparers. Household income must be $60,000 or less. This is first-come, first-served. Returns are private and confidential and most can be e-filed for a quick refund. The program can complete out-of-state, past year and amended returns too. The public should bring W-2 forms, social security numbers/dates of birth for all household members, other relevant tax forms and, if possible, a copy of their 2016 tax return. Contact Paul Heimer at pheimer@unitedwayalbanycounty.org or 745-8643 for more information.
Friends of the Library Board Meeting is at 6 p.m. Email Mark Andersen at markandersen@gmail.com for more information.
Thursday
FAMILY STORYTIME is at 10 a.m. This is a weekly storytime for preschool-aged children and their families. Email Deb Shogren at dshogren@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
BOOK BABIES is at 11:15 a.m. This group features stories and songs for babies up to age 2 and their caregivers and siblings. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Kids Lego Club is from 3:30-4:30 p.m. The Lego club is open to all youth. Email Deb Shogren at dshogren@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Booked for Murder Book Club is at 7 p.m. at The Library Sports Grille & Brewery, 201 Custer St. This month, the group will be discussing “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murdeers and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann. Email Kennedy Penn-O’Toole at kpennotoole@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Friday
ZERO ZONE YOGA is at 9 a.m. Join this group for a free yoga class. Participants are encouraged to bring a yoga mat. Email Megan Richardson at mrichardson@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Anime Film Series is at 6 p.m. Join the library every Friday through May 18 for this film series presented by the Laramie High School Anime Club. This week, the club will be showing “The Girl Who Leapt Through Time.” Email Bailey Murray at bmurray@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Saturday
FREE TAX PREPARATION is from 4-8 p.m. The public can get taxes filed for free by trained tax preparers. Household income must be $60,000 or less. This is first-come, first-served. Returns are private and confidential and most can be e-filed for a quick refund. The program can complete out-of-state, past year and amended returns too. The public should bring W-2 forms, social security numbers/dates of birth for all household members, other relevant tax forms and, if possible, a copy of their 2016 tax return. Contact Paul Heimer at pheimer@unitedwayalbanycounty.org or 745-8643 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.