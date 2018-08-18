The Albany County Public Library board opted to create a new cash reserve account Wednesday and inject it with an initial $35,000.
The new reserve account is not allowed to grow any larger than 10 percent of the library’s operating budgeting. Any reserve spending will require a majority vote from the library board.
Before that account’s establishment, the library had just one bank account: A checking account with a balance of about $170,000.
When emergencies arise, ACPL Director Ruth Troyanek said the library is currently very dependent on help from its foundation and the Albany County Commission. She said creating the reserve account will be a first step to help the library handle such emergencies in-house.
Until 2013, the library received monthly appropriations from its assigned mill levy. As tax revenues changed each month, so did the library’s funding.
That volatility in revenues made it “really hard for the library to budget with their cash flow,” Treasurer Linda Simpson said.
Troyanek said the library even struggled at times to make payroll.
Since the 2014 fiscal year, however, the library is funded with even payments each month based on revenue projections. Currently, those monthly payments are $66,000, Troyanek said.
The library had roughly $45,000 in unspent funds from the 2018 fiscal year that’s rolling over into the new year.
At the Wednesday library board meeting, board members also opted to spend down some of that surplus by giving a $1,000 stipend to all full-time employees and $500 to all part-time employees.
The library will also use $5,000 of that unused funding to hire a part-time shelver for a one-year position.
ACPL Assistant Director Rachel Crocker said hiring a shelver should help create “a trickle up effect” that will free up time for circulation staff, which in turn should free up time more managers to focus on other tasks.
This fall, a subcommittee of the library board plans to review all forms of compensation and create a policy on how to expend future excess personnel funds.
