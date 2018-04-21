Several Laramie High School students and others across the nation participated in a school walkout Friday on the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School Massacre — some to advocate for changes to make schools safer and others to support Second Amendment rights. The demonstration lasted six minutes and 20 seconds, the same amount of time it took the shooter at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School to kill 17 people Feb. 14.
Organizers of the walkout intended to show lawmakers school safety is still a concern for students. Several of the students that participated in Friday’s protest were also part of the March for Our Lives march through downtown Laramie on March 24, which was intended to show concern for the same issues to politicians, LHS freshman Leila Johnson said.
“We are trying to promote greater mental health support for students here and to get some policies about gun reform,” Leila Johnson said. “I just hope it promotes a change and a different mindset that will help people understand that we care about this topic.”
While some students were discussing the need for gun control and having a moment of silence for the victims of the massacre, a group of counter protestors chanted, “Protect the Second Amendment” and “U.S.A.” until the demonstration ended. Counter protestor junior Brendan Johnson said the crowd of people with him also walked out of class to show their support for the Second Amendment.
“This side is supporting our Second Amendment,” Brendan Johnson said. “I understand that they are having a memorial for the Columbine shooting, but everybody here is supporting (the Second Amendment) and don’t want to get rid of their guns.”
Freshman Aidan Girelelo said since the Columbine massacre, school shootings seem to have become more normal when they shouldn’t be and politicians need to do more to change it.
“The guy in the Parkland, (Florida), shooting was able to get a gun and the restrictions weren’t enough to stop that,” Giralelo said. “(Some) politicians are trying to do stuff, but (for) most of them, it is like they aren’t trying to do anything, and this is just to show that and we are actually trying to do something about it.”
LHS junior Ciara Johnson said even though several high school students participated in the March for Our Lives on March 24, it is important to continue organizing demonstrations such as the walkout to continually show policy makers this is an issue they want addressed.
“When you have more lawmakers or policy makers or people in power who see this and … the more that people see it the more it is on their mind, the more the message is being portrayed,” Ciara Johnson said.
“It is such a big issue and it has been happening for so long in our country that just being educated about it and educating other people is a step in the right direction.”
One of the parents of a student, Leann Naughton, said she supported the walkout because it provides students with an opportunity to voice their opinions and see there are others who think differently than they do.
“The kids kept (the walkout) under control and they recognized with respect that there is another side and hopefully both sides will find that there is a middle ground,” Naughton said. “They need to have a voice in some way, and if this is the only way to get their voices heard, then I am all in support of it.”
Because Laramie Police Department officers were unaware of the nature of plans for the walkout or the counter protestors, additional officers were sent to keep the area safe, LPD Lt. Gwen Smith said. Two additional officers were sent to the area to assist the school resource officer, who was already at LHS to assist in any way needed, she said.
“Safety of a large group of people who are outside of the school is always a concern of ours,” Smith said.
“The additional officers were in the areas just to make sure that if the students went off of the campus that there wasn’t any traffic issues or safety issues for the students that were walking out.”
