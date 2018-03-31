A long-standing debate about municipal extra-territorial jurisdiction was re-enacted Thursday when Laramie High School students performed a skit for the Laramie City Council and Albany County Commission.
Members of the LHS FFA presented both sides of the debate during a rehearsal for the 2018 FFA Convention, in which the skit will be entered into the Agricultural Issues Forum where the students could compete with FFA members from around Wyoming.
“With the agriculture issues competition, the purpose is to present a current issue to a public audience,” LHS Agriculture Education teacher and FFA advisor Danielle Kunkel said. “They have to present both sides of an issue and not come to a conclusion. What’s really nice about that is it makes kids think about both sides of an issue.”
The skit takes place on the steps of the capitol, where one FFA member plays the role of a reporter interviewing public officials and residents about House Bill 13, which could have repealed municipal extra-territorial jurisdiction but failed in the Senate, and House Bill 14, aka House Enrolled Act No. 49 or the municipal jurisdiction bill, which Gov. Matt Mead signed into law March 12.
“Problems have been developing throughout the state when cities seek to push their influences outside of their boundaries and enact ordinances that give themselves authority over property in the county often owned by individuals who have no say in the way those rules are written,” LHS FFA member Aubree Silveria said, acting in the character of a TV reporter.
Portraying an Albany County Commissioner, Sally Schroeder presented the county’s side of the argument.
“We have been dealing with this issue for several years,” Schroeder said. “Extra-territorial jurisdiction is the legal ability of a government to exercise authority beyond its normal boundaries. When the city proposed extending the jurisdiction out 5 miles, it would have changed people’s property rights and their ability to utilize their property in any way they choose.”
Schroeder said residents outside city limits weren’t notified of the city’s proposal and shouldn’t be subject “to the whims of City Council.” The legislation repealing extra-territorial jurisdiction and reducing municipal approval authority of subdivision plats within a one-mile radius of a city’s limits was needed because “efforts by the Wyoming County Commissioners to meet with the Wyoming Association of Municipalities were rebuffed,” she added.
“(The Wyoming Association of Municipalities and Wyoming Association of County Commissioners) did meet, and we did work to comprise on this issue throughout 2017, but sadly not much was resolved in our discussion,” LHS FFA member Hannah Powers said, acting in the character of Laramie’s mayor. “I feel the people who spoke in favor of enacting these bills do not understand the urgency for enacting stronger restrictions. We need more scrutiny on all our new projects within the (Casper Aquifer Protection Plan) overlay zone.”
Other FFA members played the roles of various people affected by the two bills, including a University of Wyoming representative, a legislator and a landowner outside the city limits.
“I think they gave an extremely balanced representation,” Albany County Commissioner Terri Jones said. “This is a learning tool for these students to learn how to present an issue.”
Sen. Glenn Moniz, R-Laramie, attended the presentation and said he thought it was a fair presentation of both sides of a difficult topic.
On the city side, Mayor Andi Summerville said she first heard about the skit being presented to the Legislature during the 2018 Legislative Session and was glad to see it in person.
“I think this group has taken on a hard and divisive issue,” Summerville said. “This topic is extraordinarily complex, and it’s hard to get all the pieces into a 20-minute skit, but I think they’ve made a good effort to get all the sides in.”
Councilor Joe Shumway said it wasn’t perfectly balanced, but it was still a quality production.
“I thought it was great,” Shumway said. “I think the kids really had the ability to make it a homerun. I think it might have been a little slanted toward the county side, but I think the kids did a great job to bring out important points on both sides.”
Because the FFA members are required to present the skit at least five times before the convention, Kunkel said she invited the Albany County Commission to the high school for the presentation.
Summerville said the Laramie City Council was invited by Jones, and with five members of the City Council present, a quorum was formed, making the presentation a public meeting.
While the meeting was not advertised outside of social media and the city’s website on the day of the skit, the mayor did notify the newspaper 24 hours prior to meeting and she said the city clerk notified the other media outlets required by Wyoming’s open meetings act.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.