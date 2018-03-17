Legislature grants $85 million for Science Initiative building

The state will likely give the University of Wyoming $85 million of a previously appropriated $100 million for a planned science facility, while directing UW to raise the additional $15 million from other sources.
The Science Initiative aims to make UW a premier institution for cross-disciplinary scientific research. While the initiative encompasses and touches many programs, the construction of a facility is the largest and most expensive aspect.
The Wyoming Legislature did not cut UW’s block grant — a move for which university administrators are grateful following the 2017-2018 biennium in which their budget was cut by roughly $42 million.
“Overall, we were really pleased with the outcome of the legislative session,” UW President Laurie Nichols said. “And we feel like we did well given where the state’s at right now.”
University administrators called their request for the full $100 million their “top priority” going into the 2018 budget session of the Wyoming Legislature, and the Board of Trustees passed a resolution with similar language.
“We will gladly accept $85 million and thank the Legislature for it because it’s very generous,” Nichols said. “And then (we’ll) figure out how we fill that gap of $15 million.”
Vice President for Governmental and Community Affairs Chris Boswell said UW sees the release of $85 million as a positive step.
“I think we’re very happy and excited to have this funding released and I think the university is likely to move forward on the Science Initiative facility,” he said.
While a full $100 million release found support in the House, it faced fierce opposition in the Senate, which at various times suggested releasing just $60 or $80 million, Boswell said. On Thursday — the final day of the 2018 Legislative Session — a joint conference committee found compromise between the chambers in crafting a final state capital construction bill, which included funding for the Science Initiative facility.
“While we may have hoped to get the full $100 million, there was also real opposition to releasing any funding this year in the Senate,” Boswell said. “I think to get to $100 million is a workable compromise and we’ll go forward with what will be an exciting project.”
The UW Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet Tuesday-Friday and will likely discuss the legislative action as well as a plan to locate the missing $15 million.
Nichols said the funding could possibly come from one of the university’s reserve accounts.
“We do have some reserve accounts that we’ve created over the last couple of years,” she said. “We do have a construction reserve, we have an operating reserve and then we do have one called a special projects reserve.”
Given the support the planned Science Initiative has received from the board, Nichols said she expects the project to move forward.
“I don’t think it jeopardizes the building,” she said. “It’s not my decision by myself — although I certainly will make a strong recommendation — but the trustees will do the final, final approval of the funding on the building. But am I fairly confident? Yeah.”
The capital construction bill is not yet law, as it still requires Gov. Matt Mead’s signature. Boswell said the governor would almost certainly support the Science Initiative facility funds, given that he called for a release of the full $100 million in his own budget recommendations for the biennium.
“You never want to count all your chickens before they hatch, but certainly he’s been very clear in his comments that he supports the initiative,” Boswell said. “So, while he might prefer the full $100 million release … I think it’s likely that he’s not going to take a particular action to do damage to the legislative move.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.