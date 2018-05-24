Economic development organizations helped attract millions of dollars in 2017 for Laramie to reinvest in the community, Laramie Main Street Alliance and Laramie Chamber Business Alliance representatives said Tuesday.
During the Laramie City Council’s work session, the council reviewed progress reports from Main Street and LCBA, both of which have fee-for-service contracts with the city.
Main Street
Nationally supported by Main Street America, Executive Director Trey Sherwood said the organization uses a four-point approach to economic development — design, promotion, organization and economic restructuring.
“The Main Street model is based on revitalization strategies,” Sherwood said. “It’s a network of communities all over the United States … and at the local level, it’s hosted by Wyoming Main Street, which is part of the Wyoming Business Council.”
Main Street’s services are free to all downtown businesses, and in addition to hosting events, securing grants for improvement projects and providing marketing assistance, she said the organization offers businesses educational programming such as confidential coaching, business plan and market data review and business workshops.
“Anything a business might need, if we do it well, we’re going to sit down at the table with them,” Sherwood said. “If it’s something one of our partners does better … we’re going to make sure there’s a hand off to say these guys can do this faster and more efficient than us. This makes sure we’re plugging the business with all the resources they may need.”
The organization’s fiscal year 2017 operational budget was comprised of $40,000 from the city, about $39,000 from fundraising and $12,000 from the University of Wyoming. With one full-time employee and one part-time employee, 65 percent of the operational budget is spent on staff providing businesses with assistance, Sherwood said.
The remaining operational budget is divided between events costs, program administration, marketing and training.
Not including a $3 million Wyoming Business Council Business Ready Community grant for the new Big Hollow Food Co-op building, Main Street helped raise about $99,000 for special projects in 2017.
Additionally, Main Street used its funding to secure about $1.9 million in reinvestment for the historic district, Sherwood said. For every $1 Main Street spent, she said another $11.97 was invested in downtown.
During 2017, 17 new businesses opened and 10 businesses expanded downtown, and the area netted about 38 new jobs, she said.
“At the end of the day, none of these projects, none of these successes, none of these great reinvestment stats would be possible without the partnership of the city,” Sherwood said.
LCBA
Board Chair Dave Coffey started off the LCBA’s report with an update on its search for a new executive director.
“We haven’t been sitting idly waiting for good candidates,” Coffey told the councilors, informing them the board was currently reviewing five applications. “I think Laramie is growing up a little bit, and I think people are noticing Laramie, which is why we have so many candidates.”
The organization’s former executive director, JJ Harris, resigned in March to take a job in Florida.
Coffey said four of the five candidates were Wyoming residents and the board planned to continue the search.
The LCBA was created in 2013 by merging the Laramie Economic Development Corporation and Laramie Area Chamber of Commerce.
“Our mission is to lead the community in the improvement of the local business environment, creation of jobs and growth of the local tax base in Laramie,” LCBA Vice President of Economic Development Josh Boudreau said. “Economic development is indeed more than bringing in new businesses. We focus a lot on recruiting, and we focus a lot retaining.”
In 2017, LCBA helped attract an initial community investment through a business ready community grant of $2.8 million for a Plenty research and development building. Formerly known as Bright Agrotech, Plenty develops indoor farming techniques to bring agriculture into metropolitan areas. The company is slated to employ 60 full-time employees by the end of the year, Boudreau said.
The organization also helped secure a $3.4 million grant to expand the Tungsten Heavy Powder & Parts building at 1665 Venture Drive, he said. The company employs 30 full-time employees with plans to add an additional 20 full-time employees by 2019.
“The South Laramie Rail Spur has taken a little time to get off the ground, but I’m happy to say it is now indeed moving along,” Boudreau said. “In 2017, we saw 41 rail cars bring mineral oil in. And in 2018, we’re adding Pete Lien & Sons as a secondary user.”
Laramie Regional Airport Manager Jack Skinner also presented a report to the City Council, but because the airport was not on a fee-for-service contract in fiscal year 2017, Skinner focused his report on the history of the facility.
