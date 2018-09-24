Laramie teenager Hazel Homer-Wambeam is a risk-taker, small-business owner, historian, singer, choreographer, filmmaker and teacher.
As if those characteristics weren’t distinguishing on their own, she now has the official title of Distinguished Young Woman of Wyoming to add to the list.
Homer-Wambeam, a homeschooled high school senior, won $3,550 in scholarships along with the statewide title during a competition that took place in August at the Gryphon Theatre. She’ll be the Wyoming representative during a national competition scheduled for June in Mobile, Alabama.
During the Distinguished Young Women of Wyoming competition, participants were evaluated in five areas: scholastics, interview, talent, fitness and self-expression. Competitors spent three days honing their routines and rehearsing while also attending workshops and listening to speakers.
Homer-Wambeam said she was initially wary of adding another activity to her busy schedule, but the program was free to enter and she met new friends from around the state who valued hard work and loved being involved in lots of different activities.
“What I’m most excited for when I go to Alabama is meeting 51 other girls who are like me, and like the things I like, and are ambitious,” she said. “I think it’s going to be really fun.”
For the talent portion of the competition, Homer-Wambeam performed a song she learned last year while playing Morticia Addams during a musical at Laramie High School. The talent tied into the self-expression component, when she was asked to describe how she lives with courage.
“Morticia was risky because it’s dark humor and something different for a competition, but I’m a person who takes risks, and it takes courage to take risks,” she said.
During the 10-minute interview portion, competitors were asked a variety of questions about themselves and about world events. For the fitness portion, competitors performed a choreographed routine that featured exercise moves such as push-ups and sit-ups.
Distinguished Young Women isn’t a beauty pageant, and no portion of the competition judges competitors on their appearance.
Homer-Wambeam is familiar with national competition, having advanced several times to National History Day after winning at the state level. She’s placed first and second nationally during her six years in that program.
But she said Distinguished Young Woman of Wyoming is a title that feels different.
“I feel like I’ve been given an honor to represent all the wonderful young women that I met, and represent the state,” she said. “I know how talented and intelligent and amazing all the other girls were, and that makes it such an honor.”
Maryalice Gulino, chair of the Wyoming program, said Homer-Wambeam was excellent in every component of the competition.
“She is an excellent public speaker, she was very engaging to the audience, and she’s a very engaging, outstanding, all-around young woman,” she said.
Homer-Wambeam’s mother, Laurie Homer, said she was impressed with the opportunity participants had to learn public speaking and interviewing skills during the state competition.
“It really is a great opportunity,” she said.
During the coming few months, as she prepares for the national competition, Homer-Wambeam also plans to speak to local schools and organizations about the Distinguished Young Woman program and encourage others to participate.
As she finishes high school this year, Homer-Wambeam is preparing for her seventh National History Day competition and rehearsing for the role of Betty Haynes in the Laramie High School production of “White Christmas” in November. She’s also choreographing the show.
Her favorite subjects are English and history, and she’s planning to attend the University of Wyoming next year and study education and theater. She’s currently helping teach her two youngest sisters, who are in kindergarten.
Those plans could change, however, as she also enjoys filmmaking and graphic design. She runs a themed birthday party business called Laramie Princess Parties and said she could also envision herself working on a business degree.
Homer-Wambeam is the seventh representative from Laramie to win the state title since 1960.
