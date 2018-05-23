Pouring cooking oil down the drain is a bad idea for numerous reasons, so the city just made it easier for residents living on the east side of Laramie to dispose of it in an alternative manner.
Laramie’s recycle program for frying and cooking oil added a new collection site this spring behind Mingle’s Lounge, 3206 Grand Ave.
Previously, the only cooking oil drop off point was at the Moose Lodge, 409 S. Third St. While the Moose Lodge location is still available, Laramie Public Works Department Industrial Pretreatment Coordinator Karla Adami said adding the new location could make the program more convenient for some residents. Both sites are solely for cooking and frying oil, Adami said. Motor oil can be dropped off at the Laramie Streets Shop, 955 N. Fourth St.
“I started the program in 2015 in order to keep cooking oil and grease out of the sewer lines,” Adami said. “It causes clogs in the lines and the wastewater treatment plant doesn’t treat grease very well. The microbiology can’t break it down.”
In most cases, pouring cooking oil down the drain is problematic for the homeowner, but when it enters the city’s main sewer lines, she said it can be costly for the city to address.
“It’s a huge inconvenience for the homeowner because it clogs their service line, and they’ll have to pay a plumber to come out and clear it,” Adami said. “If it makes to the city collection line, city workers have to use a Roto-Rooter to chop it out of the line. It takes up a lot of time for city workers to clear unnecessary clogs, and if they’re not doing that they could be washing lines throughout the city to prevent other clogs.”
In 2016, the recycling program diverted 790 gallons of cooking oil from the landfill and wastewater system, and in 2017, the program diverted 715 gallons. Adami said she hopes the additional drop off location will help increase the program’s popularity and divert even more oil in years to come.
“Oil starts out as liquid,” she said. “But as it cools and collects debris, it turns into a real hard substance, which can be very problematic.”
Dubbed fat-bergs, sewer-bound collections of cooking oil made headlines in the United Kingdom in 2013 when a school-bus sized mass of the substance was removed from London’s wastewater lines. Thames Water, which maintains the sewer where the massive fat-berg was discovered, told CNN in January the company sinks titanic funding — approximately $1.4 million a month — into clearing similar sewer blockages.
Go to www.cityoflaramie.org or call 721-5204 for more information about recycling cooking and frying oil.
